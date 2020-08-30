Brown's Manassas Subaru - Manassas / Virginia

Located 19 miles away from Ashburn , VA

This Subaru won't be on the lot long! The safety you need and the features you want at a great price! Top features include remote keyless entry, a rear window wiper, a built-in garage door transmitter, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Subaru Impreza with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S3GTAB6XL3728148

Stock: 15039

Listed since: 07-30-2020