Subaru Hatchbacks for Sale Near Me

163 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 18 out of 163 listings
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza Premium in Gray
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Subaru Impreza Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $26,167

    Est. Loan: $450/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza Sport in Light Blue
    new

    2020 Subaru Impreza Sport

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $24,533

    Est. Loan: $421/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza Sport in Black
    new

    2020 Subaru Impreza Sport

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $28,103

    Est. Loan: $483/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza in Dark Red
    new

    2020 Subaru Impreza

    Exterior
    Interior
    19 mi away
    Five Star Dealer
    Home delivery available*

    $22,033

    Est. Loan: $381/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza Sport in White
    new

    2020 Subaru Impreza Sport

    Exterior
    Interior
    19 mi away
    Five Star Dealer
    Home delivery available*

    $27,862

    Est. Loan: $478/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza Premium in Light Blue
    new

    2020 Subaru Impreza Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    19 mi away
    Five Star Dealer
    Home delivery available*

    $24,065

    Est. Loan: $414/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza Premium in White
    new

    2020 Subaru Impreza Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    19 mi away
    Five Star Dealer
    Home delivery available*

    $24,065

    Est. Loan: $413/mo
  • View OffersAd
    2020 Subaru Impreza
    NEW
    2020 Subaru Impreza
    Special offers available
    View Offers
    Visit Subaru.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza Premium in Black
    new

    2020 Subaru Impreza Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    19 mi away
    Five Star Dealer
    Home delivery available*

    $26,167

    Est. Loan: $450/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza Limited in Black
    new

    2020 Subaru Impreza Limited

    Exterior
    Interior
    19 mi away
    Five Star Dealer
    Home delivery available*

    $30,447

    Est. Loan: $525/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza Premium in Gray
    new

    2020 Subaru Impreza Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    19 mi away
    Five Star Dealer
    Home delivery available*

    $26,167

    Est. Loan: $450/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza Sport in Silver
    new

    2020 Subaru Impreza Sport

    Exterior
    Interior
    19 mi away
    Five Star Dealer
    Home delivery available*

    $28,230

    Est. Loan: $485/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza Sport in Light Blue
    new

    2020 Subaru Impreza Sport

    Exterior
    Interior
    19 mi away
    Five Star Dealer
    Home delivery available*

    $28,166

    Est. Loan: $484/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza Sport in White
    new

    2020 Subaru Impreza Sport

    Exterior
    Interior
    19 mi away
    Five Star Dealer
    Home delivery available*

    $28,267

    Est. Loan: $485/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza Premium in Dark Blue
    new

    2020 Subaru Impreza Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    19 mi away
    Five Star Dealer
    Home delivery available*

    $26,167

    Est. Loan: $450/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza Premium in Black
    new

    2020 Subaru Impreza Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    19 mi away
    Five Star Dealer
    Home delivery available*

    $24,065

    Est. Loan: $414/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza in White
    new

    2020 Subaru Impreza

    Exterior
    Interior
    19 mi away
    Five Star Dealer
    Home delivery available*

    $22,033

    Est. Loan: $380/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza Premium in Black
    new

    2020 Subaru Impreza Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    19 mi away
    Five Star Dealer
    Home delivery available*

    $26,167

    Est. Loan: $450/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza Limited in Light Blue
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Subaru Impreza Limited

    Exterior
    Interior
    20 mi away

    $30,283

    Est. Loan: $521/mo
Showing 1 - 18 out of 163 listings
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Hatchback
Filtering by
Subaru
Hatchback
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.