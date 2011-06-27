smart Hatchbacks for Sale Near Me
- $6,995Good Deal | $1,483 below market
2015 smart fortwo passion coupe34,475 miles18 miles awayNo Accidents
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***LOW MILEAGE, MOONROOF..................................2015 SMART COUPE, BLACK ON BLACK, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REAR WIPER, SIDE AIRBAGS, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, ONLY 34K MILES, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 smart fortwo passion coupe with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ3BA5FK818672
Stock: MAX18223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2020
- $7,995Fair Deal | $324 below market
2016 smart fortwo electric drive coupe23,272 miles24 miles awayNo Accidents
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Meet our One Owner No Accident Reported 2016 Smart fortwo Electric Drive Passion Coupe that has been crafted to eliminate fuel completely while shining brightly in Silver Metallic. Powered by an Electric Motor that offers 74hp while combined with a Single Gear Automatic transmission that offers instant off the line power. This Rear Wheel Drive attains near 70 miles on a single household charge or 122mpg in the city! The battery charges ultra fast and that's just the beginning. The Electric Drive Passion is a premium car that allows you to have endless combinations of customizations while offering amenities such as keyless entry, sunroof, and a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel. Inside, you will feel as the engineers sculpted this cockpit around you. Easy to reach controls, power windows, locks, and mirrors are an awesome upgrade for you. Check out the full visibility and take in the coolness factor that always comes with something this sweet! Safety is top of mind with the engineering team from Smart offering nearly a decade of innovation. The fortwo Electric Drive's Safety Cell is a design element modeled after a race car roll cage. Its only job is to protect you and your passenger. It does well in tests! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 smart fortwo electric drive coupe with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
107 Combined MPG (122 City/93 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ9AA7GK845264
Stock: 15770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-04-2020
- $13,995Fair Deal | $258 below market
2017 smart fortwo passion12,082 miles20 miles awayNo Accidents
Elite Auto Brokers - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2017 Smart Fortwo..12K miles..Clean Carfax..Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission, LED lights, Multi-function Leather Steering wheel, Cruise control, and all power features. Balance of factory warranty until 04-11-2021 or 50k. Well kept one owner-non smoker in excellent condition. - Contact Moshe Bregman at 301-330-2323 or moshe@eliteautobrokers.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DAXHK196294
Stock: 196294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- New Listing$14,995
2017 smart fortwo electric drive prime6,956 miles24 miles awayNo Accidents
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Designed to make a big impression, our Carfax One Owner 2017 Smart fortwo Prime Coupe crafted by Mercedes-Benz is eye-catching in Midnight Blue. A pleasure to drive and own, our fortwo is powered by a 1.0 Liter 3 Cylinder that generates a crisp 89hp while combined with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Auto-Shift. This Rear Wheel Drive combination helps you achieve near 39mpg on the highway. With a wide base, our Smart fortwo Prime Coupe is surprisingly spacious. Check out the 15-inch 5-twin spoke light-alloy wheels, foglamps, and included Lighting Package. Inside our fortwo Prime Coupe, you'll have ample room and the twin-section tailgate facilitates easy loading and unloading. You'll also appreciate keyless entry, ambient lighting, heated leather seats, a leather-wrapped sport wheel, Bluetooth, and panoramic sunroof. Drive with confidence in our Smart Coupe knowing our Tridion Safety Cell uses reinforced high-strength steel to protect you, while Crosswind Assist, electronic stability, and other advanced safety features are also on board to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo electric drive prime with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA6HK230774
Stock: 16018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $15,000
2017 smart fortwo electric drive prime10,123 miles24 miles awayNo Accidents
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Meet our One Owner No Accident Reported 2017 Smart Electric Drive Prime Coupe that has been crafted to eliminate fuel completely while shining brightly in Lava Orange Metallic. Powered by an Electric Motor that offers 80hp while combined with a Single Gear Automatic transmission that offers instant off the line power. This Rear Wheel Drive attains near 90 miles on a single household charge or 122mpg in the city! The battery charges ultra fast and that's just the beginning. The Electric Drive is a premium car that allows you to have endless combinations of customizations while offering amenities such as keyless entry and a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel. Easy to reach controls, heated front seats, sunroof, power windows, locks, and mirrors are an awesome upgrade for you. Check out the full visibility and take in the coolness factor that always comes with something this sweet! Safety is top of mind with the engineering team from Smart offering nearly a decade of innovation. Our Safety Cell is a design element modeled after a race car roll cage. Its only job is to protect you and your passenger. This Electric Drive Prime does well in tests! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 1-OWNER FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING DETAILED INSPECTED
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo electric drive prime with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA2HK214376
Stock: 15815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- $14,995
2017 smart fortwo electric drive prime17,277 miles24 miles awayNo Accidents
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Meet our One Owner No Accident Reported 2017 Smart Fortwo Electric Drive Coupe that has been crafted to eliminate fuel completely while shining brightly in Black. Powered by an Electric Motor that offers 80hp while combined with a Single Gear Automatic transmission that offers instant off the line power. This Rear Wheel Drive combination attains near 94 miles on a single household charge or 122mpg in the city! The battery charges ultra fast and that's just the beginning. The Electric Drive is a premium car that allows you to have endless combinations of customizations while offering amenities such as keyless entry and a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel. Inside, you will feel as the engineers sculpted this cockpit around you. Easy to reach controls, heated front seats, sunroof, power windows, locks, and mirrors are an awesome upgrade for you. Check out the full visibility and take in the coolness factor that always comes with something this sweet! Safety is top of mind with the engineering team from Smart offering nearly a decade of innovation. Our Safety Cell is a design element modeled after a race car roll cage. Its only job is to protect you and your passenger. This Fortwo Electric Drive does well in tests and covers all the bases! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 1-OWNER FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING CLEAN CARFAX
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo electric drive prime with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA2HK230187
Stock: 15975
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $14,995
2017 smart fortwo prime19,448 miles24 miles awayNo Accidents
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Designed to make a big impression, our One Owner No Accident Reported 2016 Smart fortwo Prime Coupe crafted by Mercedes-Benz is eye-catching in Midnight Blue Metallic. A pleasure to drive and own, our fortwo is powered by a 1.0 Liter 3 Cylinder that generates a crisp 89hp while combined with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Auto-Shift. This Rear Wheel Drive combination helps you achieve near 39mpg on the highway. With a wide base, our Smart fortwo Prime Coupe is surprisingly spacious. Check out the 15-inch 5-twin spoke light-alloy wheels, foglamps, and included Lighting Package. Inside our fortwo Prime Coupe, you'll have ample room and the twin-section tailgate facilitates easy loading and unloading. You'll also appreciate keyless entry, ambient lighting, heated leather seats, a leather-wrapped sport wheel, Bluetooth, and panoramic sunroof. Drive with confidence in our Smart fortwo Prime Coupe knowing our Tridion Safety Cell uses reinforced high-strength steel to protect you, while Crosswind Assist, electronic stability, and other advanced safety features are also on board to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 1-OWNER CLEAN CARFAX FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING 105 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION COMPLETED
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo prime with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA9HK184279
Stock: 15948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- $13,995
2017 smart fortwo passion20,921 miles24 miles awayNo Accidents
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Parking is a pleasure when you're behind the wheel of our feisty Carfax One Owner 2017 Smart fortwo Passion Coupe that's pouring on the charm in White/Red! Fun and functional, our Coupe is brought to life by a 1.0 Liter 3 Cylinder that offers 89hp while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. With a best-in-class turning radius, our Rear Wheel Drive fortwo offers maneuverability that serves up smiles, and rewards you with near 37mpg on the open road. You'll go further with our Smart fortwo Passion Coupe that's modern and stylish with alloy wheels, a black grille, and LED daytime running lights! Surprisingly spacious, the fortwo Passion Coupe has ample room for you and your friend. You'll be comfortable in your height adjustable cloth driver seat with heat, and appreciate a fold-flat passenger seat, cruise control, power windows/mirrors, air-conditioning, a storage compartment in the center console, and a retractable cargo cover. Find your tunes on the AM/FM/CD audio, stay safely connected via wireless phone connectivity and take on your day with this incredible traveling companion. Drive with confidence with our Smart knowing our Tridion Safety Cell uses reinforced high-strength steel to protect you, while Crosswind Assist, electronic stability, and other advanced safety features are also on board to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations. Come see this fortwo Passion Coupe today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 1-OWNER PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 105 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION COMPLETE CLEAN CARFAX
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA1HK172742
Stock: 15957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $13,995Fair Deal
2017 smart fortwo passion21,083 miles24 miles awayNo Accidents
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Parking is a pleasure when you're behind the wheel of our feisty 2017 Smart fortwo Passion Coupe that's pouring on the charm in Hazel Brown Metallic! Fun and functional, our Coupe is brought to life by a 1.0 Liter 3 Cylinder that offers 89hp while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. With a best-in-class turning radius, our Rear Wheel Drive fortwo offers maneuverability that serves up smiles, and rewards you with near 40mpg on the open road. You'll go further with our Smart fortwo Passion Coupe that's modern and stylish with alloy wheels, a black grille, and LED daytime running lights! Surprisingly spacious, the fortwo Passion Coupe has ample room for you and your friend. You'll be comfortable in your height adjustable cloth driver seat, and appreciate a fold-flat passenger seat, cruise control, power windows/mirrors, air-conditioning, a storage compartment in the center console, and a retractable cargo cover. Find your tunes on the AM/FM/CD audio, stay safely connected via wireless phone connectivity and take on your day with this incredible traveling companion. Drive with confidence with our Smart knowing our Tridion Safety Cell uses reinforced high-strength steel to protect you, while Crosswind Assist, electronic stability, and other advanced safety features are also on board to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations. Come see this fortwo Passion Coupe today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 105 POINT INSPECTION COMPLETED FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA0HK173610
Stock: 15973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $15,900
2017 smart fortwo prime26,767 miles24 miles awayNo Accidents
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Designed to make a big impression, our One Owner 2017 Smart fortwo Prime Coupe crafted by Mercedes-Benz is eye-catching in Moon White. Powered by a 1.0 Liter 3 Cylinder that generates a crisp 89hp while combined with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Auto-Shift. This Rear Wheel Drive combination helps you achieve near 39mpg on the highway. With a wide base, our Smart fortwo Prime Coupe is surprisingly spacious. Check out the 15-inch 5-twin spoke light-alloy wheels, foglamps, and included Lighting Package. Inside our fortwo Prime Coupe, you'll have ample room and the twin-section tailgate facilitates easy loading and unloading. You'll also appreciate keyless entry, ambient lighting, heated leather seats, a leather-wrapped sport wheel, Bluetooth, and panoramic sunroof. Drive with confidence in our Smart Coupe knowing our Tridion Safety Cell uses reinforced high-strength steel to protect you, while Crosswind Assist, electronic stability, and other advanced safety features are also on board to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 1-OWNER CLEAN CARFAX PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 105 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION COMPLETED ONE OF A KIND $22,390
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo prime with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA5HK172646
Stock: 15949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $9,650
2016 smart fortwo electric drive coupe27,935 miles24 miles awayNo Accidents
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Introducing our 2016 Smart fortwo Smart Passion Coupe crafted by Mercedes-Benz presented to you in an amazing Deep Black. Powered by a 1.0 Liter 3 Cylinder delivers 70hp with precision while combined with a fun-to-drive Automatic transmission that can be shifted Manually if desired; pushing you to a top speed of 90 mph and still scoring near 40mpg on the open road. You will love the playfulness of the paddle shifters! This Passion is as the name reflects, a premium car that allows you to add to your tunes while offering a few helpful items like keyless entry, heated seats, a leather-wrapped sport wheel, and a sunroof. Inside, you will feel as the engineers sculpted this cockpit around you. Easy to reach controls, power windows, locks, and mirrors are an excellent upgrade for you. Check out the full visibility and take in the coolness factor that always comes with something this sweet! Safety is top of mind with the engineering team from Mercedes offering nearly a decade of innovation. Our Safety Cell is a design element modeled after a race car roll cage. Its only job is to protect you and your passenger. It does well in tests! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 1-OWNER SPECIAL EDITION 105 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 smart fortwo electric drive coupe with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
107 Combined MPG (122 City/93 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ9AA3GK841938
Stock: 15900A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- New Listing$10,990Fair Deal
2017 smart fortwo passion38,474 miles24 miles awayNo Accidents
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Parking is a pleasure when you're behind the wheel of our feisty Carfax One Owner 2017 Smart fortwo Passion Coupe that's pouring on the charm in Black-To-Yellow Metallic! Fun and functional, our Coupe is brought to life by a 1.0 Liter 3 Cylinder that offers 89hp while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. With a best-in-class turning radius, our Rear Wheel Drive fortwo offers maneuverability that serves up smiles, and rewards you with near 37mpg on the open road. You'll go further with our Smart fortwo Passion Coupe that's modern and stylish with alloy wheels, a sunroof, a black grille, and LED daytime running lights! Surprisingly spacious, the fortwo Passion Coupe has ample room for you and your friend. You'll be comfortable in your height adjustable cloth driver seat, and appreciate a fold-flat passenger seat, cruise control, power windows/mirrors, air-conditioning, a storage compartment in the center console, and a retractable cargo cover. Find your tunes on the AM/FM/CD audio, stay safely connected via wireless phone connectivity and take on your day with this incredible traveling companion. Drive with confidence with our Smart knowing our Tridion Safety Cell uses reinforced high-strength steel to protect you, while Crosswind Assist, electronic stability, and other advanced safety features are also on board to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations. Come see this fortwo Passion Coupe today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 1-OWNER 4 NEW TIRES EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY 105 POINT INSPECTION COMPLETED FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA3HK174766
Stock: 16016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $14,738
2017 smart fortwo undefined16,838 miles16 miles awayNo Accidents
smart center Germantown - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA0HK218223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Stock photo **$9,986
2016 smart fortwo passion15,555 miles16 miles awayNo Accidents
smart center Germantown - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA1GK045665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,000
2017 smart fortwo undefined19,422 miles16 miles awayNo Accidents
smart center Germantown - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA2HK194104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,994
2016 smart fortwo passion24,223 miles16 miles awayNo Accidents
smart center Germantown - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA2GK051572
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,500
2016 smart fortwo passion35,884 miles16 miles awayNo Accidents
smart center Germantown - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DAXGK065834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,498
2016 smart fortwo primeNot provided16 miles awayNo Accidents
smart center Germantown - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 smart fortwo prime with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA0GK055877
Certified Pre-Owned: No