smart Hatchbacks for Sale

Meet our One Owner No Accident Reported 2017 Smart Fortwo Electric Drive Coupe that has been crafted to eliminate fuel completely while shining brightly in Black. Powered by an Electric Motor that offers 80hp while combined with a Single Gear Automatic transmission that offers instant off the line power. This Rear Wheel Drive combination attains near 94 miles on a single household charge or 122mpg in the city! The battery charges ultra fast and that's just the beginning. The Electric Drive is a premium car that allows you to have endless combinations of customizations while offering amenities such as keyless entry and a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel. Inside, you will feel as the engineers sculpted this cockpit around you. Easy to reach controls, heated front seats, sunroof, power windows, locks, and mirrors are an awesome upgrade for you. Check out the full visibility and take in the coolness factor that always comes with something this sweet! Safety is top of mind with the engineering team from Smart offering nearly a decade of innovation. Our Safety Cell is a design element modeled after a race car roll cage. Its only job is to protect you and your passenger. This Fortwo Electric Drive does well in tests and covers all the bases! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 1-OWNER FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING CLEAN CARFAX

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo electric drive prime with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

108 Combined MPG ( 124 City/ 94 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMEFJ9BA2HK230187

Stock: 15975

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020