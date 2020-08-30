Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland

Located 24 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Designed to make a big impression, our One Owner 2017 Smart fortwo Prime Convertible crafted by Mercedes-Benz is eye-catching in Cool Silver. Powered by a 1.0 Liter 3 Cylinder that generates a crisp 89hp while combined with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Auto-Shift. This Rear Wheel Drive combination helps you achieve near 39mpg on the highway. With a wide base, our Smart fortwo Prime Coupe is surprisingly spacious. Check out the 15-inch 5-twin spoke light-alloy wheels, foglamps, and included Lighting Package. Inside our fortwo Prime Coupe, you'll have ample room and the twin-section tailgate facilitates easy loading and unloading. You'll also appreciate keyless entry, ambient lighting, heated leather seats, a leather-wrapped sport wheel, Bluetooth, and panoramic sunroof. Drive with confidence in our Smart Coupe knowing our Tridion Safety Cell uses reinforced high-strength steel to protect you, while Crosswind Assist, electronic stability, and other advanced safety features are also on board to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 1-OWNER EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY $22,700 ORIGINAL MSRP

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo prime with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 31 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMEFK5DA2HK168938

Stock: 15921

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-30-2020