- 19,465 miles24 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,995
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Designed to make a big impression, our One Owner 2017 Smart fortwo Prime Convertible crafted by Mercedes-Benz is eye-catching in Cool Silver. Powered by a 1.0 Liter 3 Cylinder that generates a crisp 89hp while combined with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Auto-Shift. This Rear Wheel Drive combination helps you achieve near 39mpg on the highway. With a wide base, our Smart fortwo Prime Coupe is surprisingly spacious. Check out the 15-inch 5-twin spoke light-alloy wheels, foglamps, and included Lighting Package. Inside our fortwo Prime Coupe, you'll have ample room and the twin-section tailgate facilitates easy loading and unloading. You'll also appreciate keyless entry, ambient lighting, heated leather seats, a leather-wrapped sport wheel, Bluetooth, and panoramic sunroof. Drive with confidence in our Smart Coupe knowing our Tridion Safety Cell uses reinforced high-strength steel to protect you, while Crosswind Assist, electronic stability, and other advanced safety features are also on board to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 1-OWNER EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY $22,700 ORIGINAL MSRP
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo prime with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFK5DA2HK168938
Stock: 15921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 67,933 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,950
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Meet our 2011 Smart Fortwo Passion Cabriolet that has been crafted by Mercedes-Benz in Crystal White. Powered by a 1.0 Liter 3 Cylinder that delivers 70hp while paired with a fun to drive a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. Pushing you to a top speed of 90mph, this Rear Wheel Drive combination scores near 41mpg on the open road. You will love the playfulness of the great-looking wheels and the power top! Inside the Passion cabin, you will feel as the engineers sculpted this cockpit around you. Easy to reach controls, power windows, locks, and mirrors are an awesome upgrade for you. Check out the full visibility and take in the coolness factor that always comes with something this sweet! Safety is top of mind with the engineer team from Mercedes-Benz offering nearly a decade of innovation. Our Safety Cell is a design element modeled after a race car roll cage. Its only job is to protect you and your passenger. this Fortwo Passion does well in tests! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! CLEAN CARFAX EXCELLENT CONDITION 105 POINT INSPECTION COMPLETED PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 smart fortwo passion cabriolet with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEK3BA3BK447129
Stock: 15982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 42,206 miles15 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$7,592
Mercedes-Benz of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 smart fortwo passion cabriolet with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEK3BA7DK586201
Stock: UM22176A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
