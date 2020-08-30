Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

Located 19 miles away from Ashburn , VA

This Saturn VUE ONE OWNER LOW MILES 4 New Tires is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. This SUV was well taken care of by its previous and only owner. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 111,000 miles, you can feel confident that this VUE ONE OWNER LOW MILES 4 New Tires is in prime condition. Want that 'new car' smell? This SUV still has it, because it has never been smoked in. This SUV and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. If getting noticed is what you are after, then this SUV is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 3.5L 6 cyl engine and people will know you've arrived. Under the hood of this SUV rests a fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cyl engine that works to keep your wallet closed. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Saturn VUE ONE OWNER LOW MILES 4 New Tires. The best thing about this Saturn VUE ONE OWNER LOW MILES 4 New Tires is that its features have features. From bumper to bumper this SUV has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This SUV has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this SUV to be a one-owner vehicle. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. With amazing deals at Best Auto of Manassas INC, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Quantico. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. A/C is ice cold! Well maintained. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5GZCZ53435S827418

Stock: 11896

Certified Pre-Owned: No

