- 118,815 miles9 mi away2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,000$514 Below Market
Precise Automotive Group - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn VUE XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GSCL53729S632650
Stock: P2650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- used
2005 Saturn VUE111,000 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,799
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Saturn VUE ONE OWNER LOW MILES 4 New Tires is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. This SUV was well taken care of by its previous and only owner. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 111,000 miles, you can feel confident that this VUE ONE OWNER LOW MILES 4 New Tires is in prime condition. Want that 'new car' smell? This SUV still has it, because it has never been smoked in. This SUV and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. If getting noticed is what you are after, then this SUV is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 3.5L 6 cyl engine and people will know you've arrived. Under the hood of this SUV rests a fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cyl engine that works to keep your wallet closed. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Saturn VUE ONE OWNER LOW MILES 4 New Tires. The best thing about this Saturn VUE ONE OWNER LOW MILES 4 New Tires is that its features have features. From bumper to bumper this SUV has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This SUV has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this SUV to be a one-owner vehicle. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. With amazing deals at Best Auto of Manassas INC, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Quantico. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. A/C is ice cold! Well maintained. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ53435S827418
Stock: 11896
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,500 miles23 mi away
Not Listed
Malloy Ford Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 2009 Saturn VUE XR419/26 City/Highway MPGContact us today for your virtual demonstration by one of our Pre-Owned sales professionals through Facetime or WhatsApp, or visit our website www.MalloyFordAlexandria.com We are here to serve Alexandria, Fairfax, Arlington, Falls Church, Vienna, Springfield, Tysons Corner, DC, and ALL of Northern Virginia!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn VUE XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GSCL53P09S632338
Stock: 20741A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- used
2007 Saturn VUE147,763 miles35 mi awayHome delivery available*
$4,000
AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel - Laurel / Maryland
Located 35 miles away from Ashburn, VA
3.5L Sohc Mfi 24-Valve V6 Engine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ53407S816489
Stock: 7S816489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
