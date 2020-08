Tate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Frederick - Frederick / Maryland

NOBODY has WHAT TATE has! This 2006 Chili Pepper Red Saturn ION 2 FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 4 DOOR CONVENIENCE WITH THE STYLISH COUPE LOOK! RECENT TRADE-IN! MARYLAND STATE INSPECTION, LOW MILES! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 38792 miles below market average! 24/32 City/Highway MPG Buying made easy. Come in Early for our fast and efficient process, (before noon!) Come in for a look and drive. Appointments encouraged but not required. .

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2006 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

VIN: 1G8AN15F66Z102541

Stock: 20083A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-07-2020