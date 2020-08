Damas Auto - Chantilly / Virginia

Located 8 miles away from Ashburn , VA

his car is CARFAX CERTIFIED** Contact our Sales at 571-367-2933This Saturn Sky is in a very good condition, & has:Clean Carfax with no accident nor damage reported.One Owner Per CarfaxLow MileageLeatherLovely Black on Red Color& much more to tell, must come & see

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Saturn Sky with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G8MB35B27Y109282

Stock: 2007642

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-01-2020