Saab Sedans for Sale

- New Listing$5,999
2003 Saab 9-3 Linear56,000 miles19 miles awayNo Accidents
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Saab 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Saab 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES's 2.0L 4 cyl engine is anything but humble. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a car that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Saab 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES's 2.0L 4 cyl engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. You will not find another Saab 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new car. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. We are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by CARFAX. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Somerville! Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Actual miles. A/C is ice cold! Hard-to-find model! Power everything! Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Saab 9-3 Linear with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FB49S531007484
Stock: 11919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995Fair Deal
2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T76,332 miles18 miles awayNo Accidents
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE SAAB................................2008 SAAB 9-3 2.0T SEDAN, BLACK WITH A LITE BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER SUNROOF, DRIVERS POWER SEAT, AM/FM CD PLAYER, ONLY 76K MILES, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FB49Y481108415
Stock: MAX18494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- $6,995Fair Deal
2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T82,301 miles7 miles awayNo Accidents
JNM Auto Sales - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Saab 9-3. Want a car with low miles? This Saab 9-3 has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 82,301. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. With amazing deals at JNM Auto Sales, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Hamilton. NEW VIRGINIA STATE SAFETY INSPECTION AND EMISSION.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y471118273
Stock: 4679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Listed
2005 Saab 9-5 Aero73,739 miles20 miles awayNo Accidents
IM Autohaus - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saab 9-5 Aero with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3EH45GX53504520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Listed
2009 Saab 9-5 Griffin93,119 miles20 miles awayNo Accidents
IM Autohaus - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saab 9-5 Griffin with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3EB49G293505436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Listed
2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 Premium99,065 miles20 miles away
IM Autohaus - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3GN4AR4B4001189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Listed
2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T41,782 miles20 miles awayNo Accidents
IM Autohaus - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FA4CY8A1610846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Listed
2000 Saab 9-5 2.3t149,216 miles20 miles awayNo Accidents
IM Autohaus - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Saab 9-5 2.3t.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3ED48E6Y3051295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Listed
2007 Saab 9-5 Base124,195 miles18 miles awayNo Accidents
Prestige Certified Motors - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saab 9-5 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3ED49G373503587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Listed
2007 Saab 9-3 Aero73,650 miles19 miles awayNo Accidents
Ammoury Auto - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saab 9-3 Aero with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FH41U071003408
Stock: 1663
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,450
2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T158,233 miles48 miles away1 AccidentHome delivery*
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 48 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 Fredericksburg Location, 540-805-5211 Spotsylvania location --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation <-- Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car !! Go to : autolandva.net Sundays by Appointment. Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles, Priced for most cars are based on cash purchase and does not include Tax, Title and Tags or processing fee of $399. Financing & Warranty available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y071146863
Stock: AL-6179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.