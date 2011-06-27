Saab Sedans for Sale

11 listings
  • New Listing
    $5,999

    2003 Saab 9-3 Linear

    56,000 miles
    19 miles away
    No Accidents

    Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

    Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    This Saab 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle&#39;s reliance and this 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES&#39;s low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. You can breathe easy knowing that the &#39;new car&#39; smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Saab 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES&#39;s 2.0L 4 cyl engine is anything but humble. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a car that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Saab 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES&#39;s 2.0L 4 cyl engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. You will not find another Saab 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new car. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. We are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by CARFAX. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Somerville! Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Actual miles. A/C is ice cold! Hard-to-find model! Power everything! Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Saab 9-3 Linear with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FB49S531007484
    Stock: 11919
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,995Fair Deal

    2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    76,332 miles
    18 miles away
    No Accidents

    Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia

    Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    ***BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE SAAB................................2008 SAAB 9-3 2.0T SEDAN, BLACK WITH A LITE BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER SUNROOF, DRIVERS POWER SEAT, AM/FM CD PLAYER, ONLY 76K MILES, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FB49Y481108415
    Stock: MAX18494
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-16-2020

  • $6,995Fair Deal

    2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    82,301 miles
    7 miles away
    No Accidents

    JNM Auto Sales - Leesburg / Virginia

    Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Saab 9-3. Want a car with low miles? This Saab 9-3 has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 82,301. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. With amazing deals at JNM Auto Sales, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Hamilton. NEW VIRGINIA STATE SAFETY INSPECTION AND EMISSION.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FD49Y471118273
    Stock: 4679
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Not Listed

    2005 Saab 9-5 Aero

    73,739 miles
    20 miles away
    No Accidents

    IM Autohaus - Falls Church / Virginia

    Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Saab 9-5 Aero with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3EH45GX53504520
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Not Listed

    2009 Saab 9-5 Griffin

    93,119 miles
    20 miles away
    No Accidents

    IM Autohaus - Falls Church / Virginia

    Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Saab 9-5 Griffin with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3EB49G293505436
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Not Listed

    2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 Premium

    99,065 miles
    20 miles away

    IM Autohaus - Falls Church / Virginia

    Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3GN4AR4B4001189
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Not Listed

    2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    41,782 miles
    20 miles away
    No Accidents

    IM Autohaus - Falls Church / Virginia

    Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FA4CY8A1610846
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Not Listed

    2000 Saab 9-5 2.3t

    149,216 miles
    20 miles away
    No Accidents

    IM Autohaus - Falls Church / Virginia

    Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Saab 9-5 2.3t.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3ED48E6Y3051295
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2007 Saab 9-5 Base
    Photo is not available
    Not Listed

    2007 Saab 9-5 Base

    124,195 miles
    18 miles away
    No Accidents

    Prestige Certified Motors - Falls Church / Virginia

    Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Saab 9-5 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3ED49G373503587
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2007 Saab 9-3 Aero
    Photo is not available
    Not Listed

    2007 Saab 9-3 Aero

    73,650 miles
    19 miles away
    No Accidents

    Ammoury Auto - Falls Church / Virginia

    Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Saab 9-3 Aero with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FH41U071003408
    Stock: 1663
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,450

    2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    158,233 miles
    48 miles away
    1 Accident
    Home delivery*

    Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia

    Located 48 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 Fredericksburg Location, 540-805-5211 Spotsylvania location --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation <-- Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car !! Go to : autolandva.net Sundays by Appointment. Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles, Priced for most cars are based on cash purchase and does not include Tax, Title and Tags or processing fee of $399. Financing & Warranty available.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FD49Y071146863
    Stock: AL-6179
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Showing 1 - 11 out of 11 listings
