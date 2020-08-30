Rolls-Royce Coupes for Sale Near Me
$419,950Est. Loan: $7,810/mo
Rolls Royce Motorcars of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge 2D Coupe 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin Turbocharged RWD Automatic Black DiamondABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Bespoke Interior - Module Editing, Black Side Frame Finishers, Commissioned Collection Technical Fiber Veneer, Compass, Contrast Stitching, Driver Assistance 3, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Extended Leather Headliner, Exterior Black Detailing, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Heads-Up Display, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Beam Assistance, Illuminated entry, Lambswool Footmats, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Night Vision, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Seat Piping - Outer Only, Starlight Headliner, Traction control.Please don't hesitate to call 571-287-0045 and ask for Tina Grossman or email tina.Grossman@rrmcsterling.com anytime and she will be able to answer any and all questions!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCAXZ0C06LU200949
Stock: R20012
Listed since: 01-06-2020
$429,375Est. Loan: $7,985/mo
Rolls Royce Motorcars of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith 2D Coupe 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin Turbocharged RWD Automatic AnthraciteAlloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Bespoke Interior - Module Editing, Black Side Frame Finishers, Comfort Entry System, Commissioned Collection Technical Fiber Veneer, Compass, Door Piping, Driver Assistance 3, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Extended Leather Headliner, Exterior Black Detailing, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Beam Assistance, Illuminated entry, Instrument Panel w/Top Stitch, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Night Vision, Polished Stainless Steel Package, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio, Seat Piping, Seat Piping - Center Only, Traction control.Please don't hesitate to call 571-287-0045 and ask for Tina Grossman or email tina.Grossman@rrmcsterling.com anytime and she will be able to answer any and all questions!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCAXZ0C08LUX87395
Stock: R20001
Listed since: 09-25-2019
$365,875Est. Loan: $6,804/mo
Rolls Royce Motorcars of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith 2D Coupe 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin Turbocharged RWD Automatic Silver***Options Include:, AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Compass, Driver Assistance 1, DVD-Audio, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Rear dual zone A/C, Shooting Star Headliner, Traction control, Wheels: 21 10 Spoke Fully Polished.Please don't hesitate to call 571-287-0045 and ask for Tina Grossman or email tina.Grossman@rrmcsterling.com anytime and she will be able to answer any and all questions!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCAXZ0C00LUX87424
Stock: R20003
Listed since: 11-05-2019
