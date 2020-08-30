Rolls Royce Motorcars of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

Located 3 miles away from Ashburn , VA

2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge 2D Coupe 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin Turbocharged RWD Automatic Black DiamondABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Bespoke Interior - Module Editing, Black Side Frame Finishers, Commissioned Collection Technical Fiber Veneer, Compass, Contrast Stitching, Driver Assistance 3, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Extended Leather Headliner, Exterior Black Detailing, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Heads-Up Display, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Beam Assistance, Illuminated entry, Lambswool Footmats, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Night Vision, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Seat Piping - Outer Only, Starlight Headliner, Traction control.Please don't hesitate to call 571-287-0045 and ask for Tina Grossman or email tina.Grossman@rrmcsterling.com anytime and she will be able to answer any and all questions!

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCAXZ0C06LU200949

Stock: R20012

Listed since: 01-06-2020