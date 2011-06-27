Ram Hybrids for Sale Near Me
- $50,004Great Deal$796/mo est. loan
2020 Ram 1500 Big HornExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black Cloth.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFBG8LN371738
Stock: J201399
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$39,740Great Deal$667/mo est. loan
2020 Ram 1500 TradesmanExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price includes: $1000 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020 $500 - 2020 Retail Bonus Cash 20CLA1. Exp. 08/31/2020 $500 - Chrysler Capital 2020 Bonus Cash 20CL5. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 1500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFCG2LN289468
Stock: J201656
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $43,975Great Deal$695/mo est. loan
2019 Ram 1500 TradesmanExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFGG2KN866475
Stock: J191974
Listed since: 07-10-2019
- $43,975Great Deal$695/mo est. loan
2019 Ram 1500 TradesmanExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFGG4KN866476
Stock: J191940
Listed since: 07-02-2019
- $43,975Great Deal$695/mo est. loan
2019 Ram 1500 TradesmanExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFGG6KN866477
Stock: J191726
Listed since: 05-31-2019
- $43,975Great Deal$695/mo est. loan
2019 Ram 1500 TradesmanExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFGGXKN866479
Stock: J191911
Listed since: 06-28-2019
- $38,340Great Deal$607/mo est. loan
2019 Ram 1500 TradesmanExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RREGGXKN864905
Stock: J191722
Listed since: 05-31-2019
- $33,250Fair Deal | $649 below market
2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman6,122 miles16 miles awayNo Accidents
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFCG3KN662371
Stock: PCT1001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $33,999Great Deal | $5,945 below market
2019 Ram 1500 Rebel27,550 miles923 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Enterprise Car Sales Merriam - Merriam / Kansas
Located 923 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFEG1KN820333
Stock: 7SMW8K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- $36,499Great Deal | $4,067 below market
2019 Ram 1500 Rebel25,653 miles2,223 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Enterprise Car Sales Rialto - Bloomington / California
Located 2,223 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFEGXKN841553
Stock: 7S5KND
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $35,999Great Deal | $4,563 below market
2019 Ram 1500 Rebel32,197 miles106 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Enterprise Car Sales Richmond - Richmond / Virginia
Located 106 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFEG3KN841586
Stock: 7STS2Y
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- New Listing$35,749Great Deal | $3,925 below market
2019 Ram 1500 Rebel39,189 miles103 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Enterprise Car Sales Newark, DE - Newark / Delaware
Located 103 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFEG4KN861250
Stock: 7SY4JD
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $36,999Good Deal | $3,779 below market
2019 Ram 1500 Rebel24,115 miles2,318 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Enterprise Car Sales Ventura - Ventura / California
Located 2,318 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFEG9KN841530
Stock: 7SCTMD
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $37,478Good Deal | $2,626 below market
2019 Ram 1500 Rebel26,292 miles989 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Enterprise Car Sales Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
Located 989 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFEG9KN861177
Stock: 7SHX1T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $37,998Fair Deal | $573 below market
2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star19,108 miles599 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
CarMax Kenosha - Now Open - Kenosha / Wisconsin
Located 599 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WI, and excludes tax, title, tags and $99 dealer service fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASE USE,PERSONAL USE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFFG7KN695496
Stock: 18951410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$35,499Good Deal | $3,767 below market
2019 Ram 1500 Rebel42,405 miles131 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Enterprise Car Sales Airport - Lester / Pennsylvania
Located 131 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFEG5KN883452
Stock: 7SB11W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- New Listing$30,998Fair Deal
2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star26,802 miles1,489 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
CarMax Pharr - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Pharr / Texas
Located 1,489 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RREBG4KN683970
Stock: 19234800
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $36,799Good Deal | $1,938 below market
2019 Ram 1500 Rebel37,054 miles477 miles awayHome delivery*
Enterprise Car Sales Avon - Avon / Indiana
Located 477 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFEG6KN848645
Stock: 7S6BVW
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
