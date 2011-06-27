Ram Hybrids for Sale

31 listings
  • $50,004Great Deal
    $796/mo est. loan

    2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 miles away

    Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black Cloth.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6RRFBG8LN371738
    Stock: J201399
    Listed since: 07-02-2020

  • Stock photo © EVOX Images
    $39,740Great Deal
    $667/mo est. loan

    2020 Ram 1500 Tradesman

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 miles away

    Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Price includes: $1000 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020 $500 - 2020 Retail Bonus Cash 20CLA1. Exp. 08/31/2020 $500 - Chrysler Capital 2020 Bonus Cash 20CL5. Exp. 08/31/2020

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Ram 1500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6RRFCG2LN289468
    Stock: J201656
    Listed since: 08-08-2020

  • $43,975Great Deal
    $695/mo est. loan

    2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 miles away

    Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6RRFGG2KN866475
    Stock: J191974
    Listed since: 07-10-2019

  • $43,975Great Deal
    $695/mo est. loan

    2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 miles away

    Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6RRFGG4KN866476
    Stock: J191940
    Listed since: 07-02-2019

  • $43,975Great Deal
    $695/mo est. loan

    2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 miles away

    Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6RRFGG6KN866477
    Stock: J191726
    Listed since: 05-31-2019

  • $43,975Great Deal
    $695/mo est. loan

    2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 miles away

    Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6RRFGGXKN866479
    Stock: J191911
    Listed since: 06-28-2019

  • $38,340Great Deal
    $607/mo est. loan

    2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 miles away

    Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6RREGGXKN864905
    Stock: J191722
    Listed since: 05-31-2019

  • $33,250Fair Deal | $649 below market

    2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman

    6,122 miles
    16 miles away
    No Accidents

    Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia

    Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6RRFCG3KN662371
    Stock: PCT1001
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-08-2020

  • $33,999Great Deal | $5,945 below market

    2019 Ram 1500 Rebel

    27,550 miles
    923 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Enterprise Car Sales Merriam - Merriam / Kansas

    Located 923 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6RRFEG1KN820333
    Stock: 7SMW8K
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-15-2020

  • $36,499Great Deal | $4,067 below market

    2019 Ram 1500 Rebel

    25,653 miles
    2,223 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Enterprise Car Sales Rialto - Bloomington / California

    Located 2,223 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6RRFEGXKN841553
    Stock: 7S5KND
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

  • $35,999Great Deal | $4,563 below market

    2019 Ram 1500 Rebel

    32,197 miles
    106 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Enterprise Car Sales Richmond - Richmond / Virginia

    Located 106 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6RRFEG3KN841586
    Stock: 7STS2Y
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2020

    $35,749Great Deal | $3,925 below market

    2019 Ram 1500 Rebel

    39,189 miles
    103 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Enterprise Car Sales Newark, DE - Newark / Delaware

    Located 103 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6RRFEG4KN861250
    Stock: 7SY4JD
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-18-2020

  • $36,999Good Deal | $3,779 below market

    2019 Ram 1500 Rebel

    24,115 miles
    2,318 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Enterprise Car Sales Ventura - Ventura / California

    Located 2,318 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6RRFEG9KN841530
    Stock: 7SCTMD
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-28-2020

  • $37,478Good Deal | $2,626 below market

    2019 Ram 1500 Rebel

    26,292 miles
    989 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Enterprise Car Sales Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska

    Located 989 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6RRFEG9KN861177
    Stock: 7SHX1T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • $37,998Fair Deal | $573 below market

    2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star

    19,108 miles
    599 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    CarMax Kenosha - Now Open - Kenosha / Wisconsin

    Located 599 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WI, and excludes tax, title, tags and $99 dealer service fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Prior Use: LEASE USE,PERSONAL USE

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6RRFFG7KN695496
    Stock: 18951410
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

    $35,499Good Deal | $3,767 below market

    2019 Ram 1500 Rebel

    42,405 miles
    131 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Enterprise Car Sales Airport - Lester / Pennsylvania

    Located 131 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6RRFEG5KN883452
    Stock: 7SB11W
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-18-2020

    $30,998Fair Deal

    2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star

    26,802 miles
    1,489 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    CarMax Pharr - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Pharr / Texas

    Located 1,489 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Prior Use: FLEET

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6RREBG4KN683970
    Stock: 19234800
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $36,799Good Deal | $1,938 below market

    2019 Ram 1500 Rebel

    37,054 miles
    477 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Enterprise Car Sales Avon - Avon / Indiana

    Located 477 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6RRFEG6KN848645
    Stock: 7S6BVW
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.