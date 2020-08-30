Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia

Located 3 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C6SRFFM6LN409761

Stock: 409761

Listed since: 08-28-2020