Ram Diesels for Sale Near Me
$56,550Est. Loan: $911/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Check out this great value! It delivers an exhilarating ride without compromising safety and comfort! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. It includes heated seats, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, adjustable pedals, and more. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFFM6LN409761
Stock: 409761
Listed since: 08-28-2020
$68,170Est. Loan: $1,186/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Your search is over! Check out this great value! You'll appreciate its safety and technology features! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. Top features include front fog lights, a leather steering wheel, a bedliner, and power windows. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 2500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5DLXLG251737
Stock: 251737
Listed since: 08-07-2020
$56,750Est. Loan: $915/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Check out this great value! Comfortable and safe in any road condition! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. Top features include air conditioning, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, adjustable pedals, and cruise control. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFFM8LN409762
Stock: 409762
Listed since: 08-27-2020
$73,365Est. Loan: $1,273/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! This quick and nimble vehicle offers distinctive urban-inspired styling mixed with renowned four wheel drive capability! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Top features include power front seats, heated and ventilated seats, front fog lights, and voice activated navigation. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 300 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5NL1LG230113
Stock: 230113
Listed since: 08-20-2020
$74,280Est. Loan: $1,285/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! This vehicle sets a new standard in its segment, merging power and utility with stylish proportions! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. Top features include front fog lights, heated and ventilated seats, a trailer hitch, and voice activated navigation. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5FL0LG230103
Stock: 230103
Listed since: 08-12-2020
$74,380Est. Loan: $1,289/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Ram won't be on the lot long! It delivers an exhilarating ride without compromising safety and comfort! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. Top features include front dual zone air conditioning, voice activated navigation, a tonneau cover, and leather upholstery. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 300 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5FL2LG230104
Stock: 230104
Listed since: 08-20-2020
$74,380Est. Loan: $1,292/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
In a class by itself! Check out this 2020! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. Top features include leather upholstery, voice activated navigation, a tonneau cover, and more. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 300 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5FL4LG230105
Stock: 230105
Listed since: 08-20-2020
$68,070Est. Loan: $1,186/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! You'll appreciate its safety and technology features! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Top features include front fog lights, adjustable pedals, a bedliner, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 2500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5DL8LG251736
Stock: 2250
Listed since: 07-22-2020
$62,160Est. Loan: $1,084/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! Chrome Appearance Group, Quick Order Package 21A Tradesman, Tradesman Level 2 Equipment Group (Carpet Floor Covering, Rear Folding Seat, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Window Defroster, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Noise Control System, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Clearance Lamps, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Rear Wheels, Electric Shift-On-The-Fly Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bumper Sight Shields, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Rear step bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Speed control, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Trailer Brake Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4WD Aisin 6-Speed Automatic 6.7L I6Awards: * Motor Trend Automobiles of the year
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 3500 Tradesman with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRGL0LG240809
Stock: D9751
Listed since: 08-25-2020
$79,020Est. Loan: $1,377/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Laramie Level 1 Equipment Group (Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps and Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors/Pedals Memory), Night Edition (Black Interior Accents), Quick Order Package 2HH Laramie, Safety Group (Adaptive Steering System), Towing Technology Group, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Active Noise Control System, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Clearance Lamps, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Rear Wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bumper Sight Shields, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Painted Rear Bumper, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 12.0 w/Navigation, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Ram 3500 Laramie 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 TurbodieselAwards: * Motor Trend Automobiles of the year
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRJL4LG198315
Stock: D9739
Listed since: 07-01-2020
$76,850Est. Loan: $1,332/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Cold Weather Group (Engine Block Heater and Winter Front Grille Cover), Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Group (220 Amp Alternator), Laramie Level 2 Equipment Group (17 Speaker harman kardon Premium Sound, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Foam Bottle Insert (Door Trim Panel), For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated Second Row Seats, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Media Hub w/2 Charge Only USBs, Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Power Adjustable Convex Aux Mirrors, Power Chrome Tow Mirrors w/Convex Spotter & Memory, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors/Pedals Memory, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, and USB Host Flip), Night Edition (Black Headlamp Bezels, Body Color Door Handles, Gloss Black Grille Billets/Accents, Power Black Tow Mirrors w/Convex Spotter & Memory, and Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Painted Aluminum), Quick Order Package 2HH Laramie, Safety Group (Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Adaptive Steering System, and Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus), Towing Technology Group (CTR Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camera and Surround View Camera System), 10 Speakers, 115V Auxiliary Rear Power Outlet, 12" Touchscreen Display, 2 Way Rear Headrest Seat, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4 Way Front Headrests, 400W Inverter, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group, ABS brakes, Active Noise Control System, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Clearance Lamps, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Seat Back Map Pockets, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, I/P Mounted Auxiliary Switches, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trim 40/20/40 Bench Seat, LED Bed Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Power Adjust 8-Way Driver Seat, Power Adjust 8-Way Front Passenger Seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 12.0 w/Navigation, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Rear 60/40 Folding Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM w/360L, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Vendor Painted Cargo Box Tracking, and VoltmeteR. Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2020 Ram 2500 Laramie 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 TurbodieselAwards: * Motor Trend Automobiles of the year
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5FL6LG193607
Stock: D9725
Listed since: 06-18-2020
$70,920Est. Loan: $1,232/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Group (220 Amp Alternator), Level 2 Equipment Group (115V Auxiliary Front Power Outlet, 2 Way Rear Headrest Seat, 4 Way Front Headrests, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, 400W Inverter, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Apple CarPlay, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Center Hub, Center Stack Storage Drawer, Dampened Tailgate, Dual Glove Boxes, Dual Remote USB Port, Footwell Courtesy Lamp, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front Center Seat Cushion Storage, Front Fog Lamps, Front Seat Back Map Pockets, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, LED Tail Lamps, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist System, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power Adjust/Fold & Heated Black Tow Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Premium Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Radio Service, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, USB Host Flip, and Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum), Night Edition (Black Exterior Truck Badging, Black Wheel Center Hub, Body Color Grille Surround, Painted Front Bumper, and Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Painted Aluminum), Protection Group, Quick Order Package 2HZ Big Horn, Tech Package (12" Touchscreen Display, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, CTR Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camera, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Power Adjustable Convex Aux Mirrors, Radio: Uconnect 12.0 w/Navigation, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, SiriusXM w/360L, and Trailer Reverse Guidance), 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Noise Control System, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Clearance Lamps, Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, LED Bed Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Adjust 4-Way Driver Seat, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Folding Seat, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Spray In Bedliner, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and VoltmeteR. Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 2500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5JL0LG196607
Stock: D9716
Listed since: 05-28-2020
$61,540Est. Loan: $1,072/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Chrome Appearance Group, Quick Order Package 21A Tradesman, Tradesman Level 2 Equipment Group (Carpet Floor Covering, Rear Folding Seat, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Window Defroster, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Noise Control System, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Clearance Lamps, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Rear Wheels, Electric Shift-On-The-Fly Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bumper Sight Shields, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Rear step bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Speed control, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Trailer Brake Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Bright White Clearcoat 2020 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4WD Aisin 6-Speed Automatic 6.7L I6Awards: * Motor Trend Automobiles of the year
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 3500 Tradesman with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRGLXLG198312
Stock: D9732
Listed since: 06-18-2020
$61,640Est. Loan: $1,076/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Chrome Appearance Group, Quick Order Package 21A Tradesman, Tradesman Level 2 Equipment Group (Carpet Floor Covering, Rear Folding Seat, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Window Defroster, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Noise Control System, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Clearance Lamps, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Rear Wheels, Electric Shift-On-The-Fly Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bumper Sight Shields, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Rear step bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Speed control, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Trailer Brake Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2020 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4WD Aisin 6-Speed Automatic 6.7L I6Awards: * Motor Trend Automobiles of the year
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 3500 Tradesman with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRGL1LG198313
Stock: D9731
Listed since: 06-15-2020
$80,455Est. Loan: $1,402/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! Longhorn Level 1 Equipment Group (12" Touchscreen Display, 17 Speaker harman kardon Premium Sound, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Radio: Uconnect 12 w/Navigation, Ramcharger Wireless Charging Pad, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, and USB Host Flip), Protection Group (Tow Hooks), Quick Order Package 2HK Longhorn, RamBox Utility Group (4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks), Towing Technology Group (Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camera and Surround View Camera System), 10 Speakers, 115V Auxiliary Rear Power Outlet, 2 Way Rear Headrest Seat, 20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 220 Amp Alternator, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4 Way Front Headrests, 400W Inverter, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Active Noise Control System, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bucket Seats, Bumpers: chrome, Chrome Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps, Clearance Lamps, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Seat Back Map Pockets, Full Length Premium Upgraded Floor Console, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, High Back Seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Power Adjust 8-Way Driver Seat, Power Adjust 8-Way Front Passenger Seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Filigree Leather Seats, Radio data system, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors/Pedals Memory, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rain sensing wipers, RamBox Cargo Management System, Rear 60/40 Folding Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Vendor Painted Cargo Box Tracking, Ventilated Front Seats, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum. Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2020 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 TurbodieselAwards: * Motor Trend Automobiles of the year
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 2500 Longhorn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5PL0LG241956
Stock: D9753
Listed since: 08-25-2020
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Body Color Bumper Group, Limited Level 1 Equipment Group (Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus), Quick Order Package 28M Limited, 10 Speakers, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, 48V Belt Starter Generator, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, LED Dome/Reading Lamp, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 12 w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Brake Control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 22" x 9" Polish/Painted w/Inserts. Bright White Clearcoat 2020 Ram 1500 Limited 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoDiesel 3.0L V621/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 1500 Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFHM5LN249465
Stock: D9706
Listed since: 04-21-2020
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Body Color Bumper Group, Limited Level 1 Equipment Group (Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus), Quick Order Package 28M Limited, 10 Speakers, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, 48V Belt Starter Generator, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, LED Dome/Reading Lamp, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 12 w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Brake Control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 22" x 9" Polish/Painted w/Inserts. Bright White Clearcoat 2020 Ram 1500 Limited 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoDiesel 3.0L V621/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 1500 Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFHM7LN249483
Stock: D9707
Listed since: 04-21-2020
$75,680Est. Loan: $1,310/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Laramie Level 2 Equipment Group (17 Speaker harman kardon Premium Sound, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Foam Bottle Insert (Door Trim Panel), For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated Second Row Seats, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Media Hub w/2 Charge Only USBs, Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Power Adjustable Convex Aux Mirrors, Power Chrome Tow Mirrors w/Convex Spotter & Memory, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors/Pedals Memory, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, and USB Host Flip), Night Edition (Black Headlamp Bezels, Body Color Door Handles, Gloss Black Grille Billets/Accents, Power Black Tow Mirrors w/Convex Spotter & Memory, and Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Painted Aluminum), Off Road Package (Hill Descent Control, Off Road Decal, and Tow Hooks), Quick Order Package 2HH Laramie, Towing Technology Group (CTR Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camera and Surround View Camera System), 10 Speakers, 115V Auxiliary Rear Power Outlet, 12" Touchscreen Display, 2 Way Rear Headrest Seat, 220 Amp Alternator, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4 Way Front Headrests, 400W Inverter, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Noise Control System, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Clearance Lamps, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Seat Back Map Pockets, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trim 40/20/40 Bench Seat, LED Bed Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Power Adjust 8-Way Driver Seat, Power Adjust 8-Way Front Passenger Seat, Power Deployable Running Boards, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 12.0 w/Navigation, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Rear 60/40 Folding Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM w/360L, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spray In Bedliner, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Vendor Painted Cargo Box Tracking, and VoltmeteR. Bright White Clearcoat 2020 Ram 2500 Laramie 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 TurbodieselAwards: * Motor Trend Automobiles of the year
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5FL4LG218018
Stock: D9723
Listed since: 08-10-2020