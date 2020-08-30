Porsche Luxurys for Sale Near Me
- certified
2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S24,953 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$85,873$11,617 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Recent Trade In**X51 Carrera S Powerkit**XAA Aerokit Cup**Burmester Audio Package**Sport Chrono Clock Dial in White**Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) incl. PASM Sport Suspension**Bi-XenonTM Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)** Seat Heating (Front)**SportDesign Steering Wheel**Leather Interior in Black/Luxor Beige, AWDRecent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* 111 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A97ES121031
Stock: UP23432
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 9,540 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$70,098$5,906 Below Market
Porsche Bethesda - Rockville / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*ONE OWNER MACAN TURBO WITH PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS, SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE, PORSCHE CONNECT PLUS, SPORT DESIGN PACKAGE, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PORSCHE ENTRY & DRIVE, SEAT VENTILATION, LANE KEEP ASSIST AND LANE CHANGE ASSIST AND MUCH MORE!*MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A FACTORY TRAINED PORSCHE TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. YOU WON'T FIND A MORE MASSIVE SELECTION IN BETHESDA, POTOMAC. WASHINGTON DC, SILVER SPRING AND ROCKVILLE THAN PORSCHE BETHESDA'S INVENTORY. AT YOUR CONVENIENCE, WE WILL BE PLEASED TO SCHEDULE A TEST-DRIVE OF ANY NEW PORSCHE MODEL. PLEASE CONTACT US VIA PHONE OR AT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE MODELS THAT SET YOUR IMAGINATION AFIRE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Macan Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A56JLB70273
Stock: MJLB70273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- certified
2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo16,345 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$107,633$8,416 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Detailed Service Records Available**Porsche Maintenance Completely Up-To-Date**Premium Package Plus**4-zone Climate Control**21" SportDesign Wheels**Sport Exhaust System incl. Tailpipes in Silver**Steering Wheel Heating**Carbon Fiber Interior Package**SportDesign Side Skirts**Front Seat Ventilation**Lane Change Assist (LCA)**LED-Matrix Headlights w/PDLS+**Rear Axle Steering w/Power Steering Plus**Soft Close Doors**Sport Chrono Package**Sport Package**Sports Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silver.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 111 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0ALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A72JL141033
Stock: 20P0451B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- certified
2019 Porsche 718 Boxster S2,151 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$76,873$4,028 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Detailed Service Records Available**Recent Trade In**Premium Package**Sport Chrono Package**Porsche Entry & Drive**Seat Ventilation**Seat Heating**Power Sport Seats (14-way) with Memory Package **Navigation including Porsche Connect**Apple CarPlay incl. Siri**BOSE Surround Sound System**2-Zone Automatic Climate Control**Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light SystemRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* 111 Point InspectionALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A84KS228677
Stock: UP23403A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- certified
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S4,708 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$139,873$2,782 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Recent Trade In**ParkAssist (Front and Rear) incl. Surround View Cameras**Lane Change Assist (LCA)**20"/21" Carrera Classic Wheels**Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glass**Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel**Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Red**Seat belts in Guards Red**Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber Illuminated**Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber**Power Steering Plus**14-Way Power Sport Seats w/Memory Package**Premium Package**Adaptive Cruise Control**BOSE Surround Sound System**Comfort Access**Lane Keep Assist (LKA) w/Traffic Sign Recognition**Porsche Active Suspension Management System**Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)**Seat Ventilation**Sport Package**Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Black**Sport Chrono PackageRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Roadside Assistance* 111 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A95LS226194
Stock: UP23402
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- certified
2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S22,483 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$115,871$7,112 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Detailed Service Records Available**Adaptive Cruise Control incl. Porsche Active Safe (PAS)**Porsche Entry & Drive**Seat Heating (Front)**Seat Ventilation (Front)**Steering Wheel Heating**Power Steering Plus**ParkAssist (Front and Rear) incl. Reversing Camera**Voice ControlRecent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $0* 111 Point InspectionALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A9XES167107
Stock: UP23418
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 2,780 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$109,997
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 2,780! Carrera 4S trim. Leather Seats, Sunroof, NAV, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Turbo, Quad Seats, LANE CHANGE ASSIST (LCA), REAR AXLE STEERING, REAR WIPER.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. Porsche Carrera 4S with GT Silver Metallic exterior and Black/Luxor Beige interior features a Flat 6 Cylinder Engine with 420 HP at 6500 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESBLACK/LUXOR BEIGE, TWO-TONE LEATHER SEAT TRIM, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED PORSCHE DOPPELKUPPLUNG (PDK): dual-clutch gearbox, sport button, automatic mode or manual shift controls, auto start stop and coasting function, REAR AXLE STEERING, ELECTRIC SLIDE/TILT SUNROOF: one-touch functionality and wind deflector, WHEELS: 20" CARRERA SPORT: one-piece alloy wheels w/5-spoke design, highly polished surfaces and center spokes w/platinum silver paint finish and wheel centers w/full-color Porsche crest, LANE CHANGE ASSIST (LCA), REAR WIPER, POWER FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS: courtesy lights, PORSCHE CREST ON HEADRESTS.EXPERTS REPORT"No matter how you buy your 911. know that you'll be driving an unrivaled blend of practicality and performance. It's one of our favorite sports cars on the market." -Edmunds.com.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A92KS115326
Stock: 115326PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-03-2020
- certified
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera19,283 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$90,412$752 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Porsche Maintenance Completely Up-To-Date**Premium Package Plus w/Power Sport Seats**Lane Change Assist (LCA)**BOSE Surround Sound System**20" Carrera S Wheels Painted in Black Satin**Sport Tailpipes in Black**SportDesign Exterior Mirrors**Power Steering Plus**GT Sport Steering Wheel**Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel**Front Seat Heating**Front Seat Ventilation**Light Design Package**Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)**Porsche Entry & DriveRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* 111 Point Inspection* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A93HS142488
Stock: UP23441
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- certified
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S25,554 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$103,578$3,313 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Rear Backup Camera**Navigation System**30,000 Service Just Completed**Premium Package Plus w/Power Sport Seats**Bose Surround Sound System**Sport Chrono Package**Sport Exhaust System**GT Sport Steering Wheel**20" RS Spyder Design Wheels**Front Seat Heating**Front Seat Ventilation**Porsche Entry & DriveRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 111 Point InspectionALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A9XHS154652
Stock: UP23375
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 22,396 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$116,991
Rolls Royce Motorcars of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD2A93FS178282
Stock: W003964A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 25,567 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$82,999$2,124 Below Market
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $126,820.00, Over $22,000 in OPTIONS, V6 Twin Turbocharged 440HP, PDK Trans, Sport Chrono PKG, Premium PKG PLUS, 20" Wheels, Adaptive Air Suspension, BOSE Surround Sound & so much more............ 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S V6 Twin Turbocharged 440HP *Carrara White Metallic ($830) on Leather Interior in Black/Bordeaux Red ($4,320) *ONLY 25,567 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $126,820.00 *OVER $22,000 in OPTIONS such as: *Premium PKG Plus ($6,250): -Lane Change Assist -Bose Surround Sound System -Power Seats (14-way) With Memory PKG -Comfort Access -Soft Close Doors -Seat Ventilation (Front) -Seat Heating (Front and Rear) -LED-Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System *Adaptive Air Suspension including PASM ($2,190): -Leveling system and electronically controlled damper system w/3 manually selectable settings *Leather Interior in Black/Bordeaux Red ($4,320) *Sport Chrono PKG ($2,270): -Analog and digital stopwatch -Normal, SPORT, SPORT PLUS and individual modes *Wheel Center Caps With Colored Porsche Crest ($2,190): *20'' Panamera Design Wheels ($2,180) *4-Zone Climate Control ($1,410) *ParkAssist (Front and Rear) incl. Surround View ($1,200) *Brushed Aluminum Interior PKG ($1,000) *Carrara White Metallic ($830) *Ambient Lighting ($500) *Steering Wheel Heating ($280) *Wheel Center Caps With Colored Porsche Crest ($190) *All Season Tires for 20" Wheels ($150) *Storage PKG *Voice Control -PDK Transmission (8-Speed) -LED Headlights -Panorama Roof *Still Under Full Factory Warranty *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A7XJL132186
Stock: 20774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid30,345 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$79,981$766 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**20" Panamera Design Wheels**Premium Package Plus**Assistance Package**BOSE Surround Sound-System**Comfort Access**Front & Rear Seat Heating**Front Seat Ventilation**Lane Change Assist (LCA)**Lane Keep Assist w/Speed Limit Indicator**LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System**Night Vision Assist**Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control**Soft Close DoorsRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 111 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0ALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AE2A74JL129307
Stock: UP23427
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 7,098 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$72,549$240 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Premium Package**21" RS Spyder Design Wheels incl. Wheel Arch Extensions in Exterior Color**Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows**Steering Wheel Heating**Window Trim in High Gloss Black**BOSE Surround Sound System**Comfort Access**Heated Front Seats**Lane Change Assist (LCA)**LED Headlights w/PDLS**Navigation System**Panoramic Roof System**Power Steering PlusRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.ALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2AY1LDA03647
Stock: UP23445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 5,116 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$188,900
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Leather Interior in Black with Cloth Seat Centers i.c.w. Touring Package and Red Stitching**Touring Package in Black**Window Triangle Trim in Carbon Fiber**Upper Housing of SportDesign Exterior Mirrors in Carbon Fiber**Chrono Package with Preparation for Lap Trigger**Front Axle Lift System**Extended Range Fuel Tank, 23.7 gal**Wheels Painted in Satin Platinum**LED Headlights in Black with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)**Light Design Package**Auto-Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain Sensor**Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White**Seat Heating**Instrument Dials in White**Seat Belts in Guards Red**Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way)**Leather Interior Stitching in Red**Sun Visors in Leather**Steering Column Casing in Leather**Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells in Leather**Door Panel Trim Package in Leather**Dashboard Trim Package in Leather**Floor Mats with Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging, and Stitching**Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum**Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel, Illuminated**BOSE Surround Sound SystemRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.ALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A97KS149081
Stock: UP23422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 5,126 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$97,598
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Detailed Service Records Available**Recent Trade In**Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)**Reversing Camera**Wheels Painted in Platinum Satin**2-Zone Automatic Climate Control**Seat Heating**Infotainment Package w/BOSE Surround Sound System**Navigation Module**SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio ReceiverRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* 111 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Transferable WarrantyALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CC2A84GS152558
Stock: 20P0534A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 5,455 miles15 mi away
$71,681
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2AYXKDA19084
Stock: UP23448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- certified
2018 Porsche Panamera 410,896 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$73,873
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Recent Trade In**Premium Package Plus**20" Panamera Design Wheels**Steering Wheel Heating**USB Interface (Rear)**Power Steering Plus**14-Way Power Seats**BOSE Surround Sound-System**Comfort Access**Lane Change Assist (LCA)**Navigation System**Soft Close DoorsRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 111 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursementALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A79JL104365
Stock: 20P0501A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 9,007 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$110,345
Audi Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
* 1-OWNER * CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE * MULTI-FUNCTION DISPLAY SCREEN * NAVIGATION SYSTEM, W/ INTERNAL HD AND TRAFFIC INTO * 13 BOSE SPEAKERS * ELECTRONIC BRAKE DISTRIBUTION * VANITY MIRROR: ILLUMINATED DRIVER AND PASSENGER VANITY MIRROR * LED LIGHTS * READING LIGHTS, FRONT * DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS * FOG LIGHTS, REAR * BODY-COLOR HEATED DRIVER AND PASSENGER POWER DOOR MIRRORS * LUXURY TRIM, ALLOY & LEATHER ON INSTRUMENT PANEL AND SHIFT KNOB * LOW TIRE PRESSURE INDICATOR *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD2A91FS178300
Stock: 178300PX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020