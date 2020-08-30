Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia

Located 25 miles away from Ashburn , VA

We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $126,820.00, Over $22,000 in OPTIONS, V6 Twin Turbocharged 440HP, PDK Trans, Sport Chrono PKG, Premium PKG PLUS, 20" Wheels, Adaptive Air Suspension, BOSE Surround Sound & so much more............ 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S V6 Twin Turbocharged 440HP *Carrara White Metallic ($830) on Leather Interior in Black/Bordeaux Red ($4,320) *ONLY 25,567 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $126,820.00 *OVER $22,000 in OPTIONS such as: *Premium PKG Plus ($6,250): -Lane Change Assist -Bose Surround Sound System -Power Seats (14-way) With Memory PKG -Comfort Access -Soft Close Doors -Seat Ventilation (Front) -Seat Heating (Front and Rear) -LED-Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System *Adaptive Air Suspension including PASM ($2,190): -Leveling system and electronically controlled damper system w/3 manually selectable settings *Leather Interior in Black/Bordeaux Red ($4,320) *Sport Chrono PKG ($2,270): -Analog and digital stopwatch -Normal, SPORT, SPORT PLUS and individual modes *Wheel Center Caps With Colored Porsche Crest ($2,190): *20'' Panamera Design Wheels ($2,180) *4-Zone Climate Control ($1,410) *ParkAssist (Front and Rear) incl. Surround View ($1,200) *Brushed Aluminum Interior PKG ($1,000) *Carrara White Metallic ($830) *Ambient Lighting ($500) *Steering Wheel Heating ($280) *Wheel Center Caps With Colored Porsche Crest ($190) *All Season Tires for 20" Wheels ($150) *Storage PKG *Voice Control -PDK Transmission (8-Speed) -LED Headlights -Panorama Roof *Still Under Full Factory Warranty *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: WP0AB2A7XJL132186

Stock: 20774

Certified Pre-Owned: No

