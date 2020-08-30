Porsche Hybrids for Sale Near Me
2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid30,345 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$79,981$766 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**20" Panamera Design Wheels**Premium Package Plus**Assistance Package**BOSE Surround Sound-System**Comfort Access**Front & Rear Seat Heating**Front Seat Ventilation**Lane Change Assist (LCA)**Lane Keep Assist w/Speed Limit Indicator**LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System**Night Vision Assist**Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control**Soft Close Doors CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 111 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AE2A74JL129307
Stock: UP23427
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
