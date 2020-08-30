Porsche Convertibles for Sale Near Me
- 3,550 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$60,530$4,895 Below Market
Audi Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
1-OWNER * CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE * $6,160 IN TOTAL OPTIONS * ORIGINAL MSRP $75,960 * 7-SPEED PORSCHE DOPPELKUPPLUNG (PDK) ($3,210) * PORSCHE CONNECT ($1,020) * SEAT VENTILATION ($740) * SEAT HEATING ($530) * HEATED MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL ($470) * WHEEL CENTER CAPS W/ COLORED PORSCHE CREST ($190) * 4-CYLINDER TURBO 2.5 LITER ENGINE * FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST RADAR W/ CAMERA * DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS * REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE * BLUETOOTH * CRUISE/SPEED CONTROL *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A89JS228480
Stock: 228480PX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 33,059 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 6 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$65,000$10,856 Below Market
FC Auto Sales & Service - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD29988S708074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Porsche 718 Boxster S2,151 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$76,873$4,028 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Detailed Service Records Available**Recent Trade In**Premium Package**Sport Chrono Package**Porsche Entry & Drive**Seat Ventilation**Seat Heating**Power Sport Seats (14-way) with Memory Package **Navigation including Porsche Connect**Apple CarPlay incl. Siri**BOSE Surround Sound System**2-Zone Automatic Climate Control**Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light SystemRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* 111 Point InspectionALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A84KS228677
Stock: UP23403A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 6,915 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,999
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. ONLY 6,915 MILES on a perfect Boxster, PDK Transmission, Infotainment PKG with Navigation, Heated & A/C Ventilated Seats, 18" Wheels, Satellite Radio & so much more.......... 2013 Porsche Boxster *White Exterior and Black Interior *ONLY 6,915 Miles *Certified *Like New *This amazing automobile has just gone through Porsche Certification Program. *Original MSRP $60,775.00 *7-Speed Porche Doppelkupplung (PDK) ($3,200): -Double clutch trans w/manual steering wheel controls & gear selector, automatic mode, coasting function *Convenience PKG ($1,170): -Wind deflector - Dual-zone auto climate control -Heated front seats *Front Seat Ventilation ($730) *Infotainment PKG ($3,860): -Porsche Communication Management (PCM) w/navigation -AM/FM stereo, CD/DVD player w/MP3, (7) speakers, 185-watts, universal audio interface -USB, 7" color touchscreen -HD navigation -SiriusXM satellite radio, HD Radio *Sport Design PDK Steering Wheel ($490) *Wheel Caps w/Colored Crest ($185) *Standard Features: - 18-inch wheels - Power-operated soft top -Cruise control - Six-way-adjustable seats (power backrest, manual fore/aft and height) - Tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel - Air-conditioning - Partial leather upholstery -Bluetooth -A four-speaker sound system with a CD player. *The 2013 Boxster is powered by a 2.7-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder (flat-6) that produces 265 horsepower and 206 pound-feet of torque. *Extended Warranty available. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A8XDS114558
Stock: 20755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera19,283 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$90,412$752 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Porsche Maintenance Completely Up-To-Date**Premium Package Plus w/Power Sport Seats**Lane Change Assist (LCA)**BOSE Surround Sound System**20" Carrera S Wheels Painted in Black Satin**Sport Tailpipes in Black**SportDesign Exterior Mirrors**Power Steering Plus**GT Sport Steering Wheel**Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel**Front Seat Heating**Front Seat Ventilation**Light Design Package**Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)**Porsche Entry & DriveRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* 111 Point Inspection* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A93HS142488
Stock: UP23441
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- certified
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S25,554 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$103,578$3,313 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Rear Backup Camera**Navigation System**30,000 Service Just Completed**Premium Package Plus w/Power Sport Seats**Bose Surround Sound System**Sport Chrono Package**Sport Exhaust System**GT Sport Steering Wheel**20" RS Spyder Design Wheels**Front Seat Heating**Front Seat Ventilation**Porsche Entry & DriveRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 111 Point InspectionALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A9XHS154652
Stock: UP23375
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 22,396 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$116,991
Rolls Royce Motorcars of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD2A93FS178282
Stock: W003964A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 5,126 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$97,598
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Detailed Service Records Available**Recent Trade In**Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)**Reversing Camera**Wheels Painted in Platinum Satin**2-Zone Automatic Climate Control**Seat Heating**Infotainment Package w/BOSE Surround Sound System**Navigation Module**SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio ReceiverRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* 111 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Transferable WarrantyALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CC2A84GS152558
Stock: 20P0534A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 9,007 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$110,345
Audi Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
* 1-OWNER * CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE * MULTI-FUNCTION DISPLAY SCREEN * NAVIGATION SYSTEM, W/ INTERNAL HD AND TRAFFIC INTO * 13 BOSE SPEAKERS * ELECTRONIC BRAKE DISTRIBUTION * VANITY MIRROR: ILLUMINATED DRIVER AND PASSENGER VANITY MIRROR * LED LIGHTS * READING LIGHTS, FRONT * DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS * FOG LIGHTS, REAR * BODY-COLOR HEATED DRIVER AND PASSENGER POWER DOOR MIRRORS * LUXURY TRIM, ALLOY & LEATHER ON INSTRUMENT PANEL AND SHIFT KNOB * LOW TIRE PRESSURE INDICATOR *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD2A91FS178300
Stock: 178300PX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 32,045 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$54,000
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This April/06 production date vehicle is FLAWLESS in every way! This 31k mile Concourse 997 4S Cab comes in Seal gray w/black interior & top. This vehicle has taken 2nd place for the last 3 years at the Deutsche Marque Concours d' Elegance and invited regurlay to PCA events. This 2 owner vehicle has 3m protective film, new tires, 40k service just completed, Bluetooth hands-free, Carbon GT3 6spd shifter. This car will give you years of enjoyment and also prove to be a great investment as these 997 are increasing in value.**THIS CARERRA C4S HAS THE PORSCHE CERTIFICATE OF AUTHENTICITY**GARAGE QUEEN**ONLY 32,000 MILES**ORIGINAL MSRP was $101,575.00**BOSE HIGH END SURROUND SOUND ($1390)**HEATED FRONT SEATS ($480)**STAINLESS STEEL DOOR SILLS ($415)**HEADRESTS with PORSCHE CREST ($270)**BLACK FLOOR MATS with PORSCHE LETTERING ($115)**LOCALLY OWNED & WELL MAINTAINED**SERVICE JUST PERFORMED by PORSCHE TYSONS CORNER**CARFAX CERTIFIED with BUYBACK GUARANTEE** Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world. Come see us at Fairfax Motors for your next veh
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29906S768871
Stock: C-8871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 36,472 miles17 mi away1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$53,996
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**READY for SOME TOP DOWN DRIVING**ONLY 36,000 MILES**ORIGINAL MSRP was $151,125.00**RARE FACTORY X50 TURBO POWER KIT ($17880)**ALUMINUM/CHROME PACKAGE ($1885)**REMOTE 6 DISC CHANGER ($715)**SUPPLE LEATHER SEATS ($395)**DRIVERS SEAT LUMBAR SUPPORT ($385)**HEADRESTS with PORSCHE CREST ($220)**WHEEL CAPS ($175)**THIS IS A RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A LOCAL GARAGE KEPT TURBO CAB WITH THE FACTORY X50 PACKAGE. THIS CAR IS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY AS IT GARAGED KEPT**HAVE SERVICE RECORDS**LAST MAJOR SERVICE WAS DONE 200 MILES AGO @ INTERSPORT AT A COST OF OVER $10K**30K SERVICE WITH NEW CLUTCH ETC**THIS IS THE CAR YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR**GREAT INVESTMENT AND SHOULD APPRECIATE OVER TIME**CARFAX CERTIFIED with BUYBACK GUARANTEE** Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world. Come see us at Fairfax Motors for your next vehicle purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Porsche 911 Turbo with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29904S675863
Stock: C-5863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 16,107 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
Not Listed
Performance Auto Gallery - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29907S765148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,225 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$16,500$1,213 Below Market
FC Auto Sales & Service - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera with Hardtop, Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29964S651831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,061 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$22,995
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2008 PORSCHE BOXSTER S CONVERTIBLE S Convertible, Clean Carfax, 295 Horsepower, Black On Black Interior, Well Equipped with 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Navigation System, Porsche Windstop, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, BOSE Sound System, Black Top, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Leather Seats, Power Top, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Defroster, Side Airbags, Soft Top, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29818U731066
Stock: AT12702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 28,539 miles19 mi away1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$42,990
Flemings Ultimate Garage - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29957S765081
Stock: 2276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,243 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2006 Porsche Boxster Roadster Low Miles, Convertible, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM/Stereo, Bose Sound System, Power Top, Cd Audio, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Manual Transmission, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear Spoiler, Side Airbags, Soft Top, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29866S710256
Stock: AT13080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 102,810 miles7 mi away1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
JNM Auto Sales - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Porsche Boxster S 6-Speed Manual. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. With amazing deals at JNM Auto Sales, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Sterling. NEW VIRGINIA STATE SAFETY INSPECTION AND EMISSION.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Porsche Boxster S.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2987YU660472
Stock: 4461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,900 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$98,588
Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. AWD, 4-Way Power Sport Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Partial Leather Seat Trim, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Porsche Communication Management, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 8.5J x 20" Fr/11.5J x 20" Rr Carrera S, AWD. Chalk AWD 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 3.0L H6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-LEV160 420hpProudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A9XJS147139
Stock: P147139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020