- used
2006 Pontiac G686,702 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,475
Burdette Brothers - Clarksburg / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG558564260737
Stock: 9875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,193 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,995
House Of Kars - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
BEAUTIFUL G8!!! VERY WELL KEPT!!! COMES WITH A 3 MONTHS 4,500 MILES POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED AT LISTED PRICE----VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTION DONE, READY TO GO!!!! WE FINANCE AND GUARANTEE CREDIT APPROVAL----CALL 703-331-1818 TO SCHEDULE TEST DRIVE -***HABLAMOS ESPANOL***
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G8 GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2EC57Y09L209747
Stock: HK4906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 96,742 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,000
Tate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Frederick - Frederick / Maryland
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
NOBODY has WHAT TATE has! This 2010 Performance Red Metallic Pontiac G6 FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: EXTENSIVE SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE! RECENT TRADE-IN ON A LATE MODEL GRAND CHEROKEE! FUN, SPORTY, ECONOMICAL AND RELIABLE! MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED. CLEAN CARFAX. Maryland Inspected, Low Prices, Friendly Staff, Convenient Location. Odometer is 17200 miles below market average! Buying made easy. Come in Early for our fast and efficient process, (before noon!) Come in for a look and drive. Appointments encouraged but not required. .
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZA5E07A4148946
Stock: 20101B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 73,376 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$5,750
Burdette Brothers - Clarksburg / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Bonneville SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2HX52K15U244237
Stock: 9923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
