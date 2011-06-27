  1. Home
Used 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/444.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3283 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Otter Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Crystal
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
