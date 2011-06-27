Nissan Wagons for Sale

4 listings
  • $13,998

    2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL

    40,194 miles
    2,261 miles away
    Home delivery*

    CarMax Costa Mesa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Costa Mesa / California

    Located 2,261 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ2KR9ET353333
    Stock: 19031871
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,599

    2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    43,320 miles
    1,818 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    CarMax Salt Lake (South Jordan) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - South Jordan / Utah

    Located 1,818 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in UT, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 dealer documentation fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ2KR9ET352280
    Stock: 19037827
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $10,998

    2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    56,823 miles
    2,232 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    CarMax Ontario - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Ontario / California

    Located 2,232 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ2KRXET352126
    Stock: 19418115
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    Not Listed

    2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL

    175,836 miles
    33 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Passport Nissan of Marlow Heights - Marlow Heights / Maryland

    Located 33 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ2KR5BT204705
    Stock: B11598A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-28-2020

