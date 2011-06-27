Nissan Wagons for Sale Near Me
- $13,998
2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL40,194 miles2,261 miles awayHome delivery*
CarMax Costa Mesa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Costa Mesa / California
Located 2,261 miles away from Ashburn, VA
We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR9ET353333
Stock: 19031871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,599
2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S43,320 miles1,818 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
CarMax Salt Lake (South Jordan) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - South Jordan / Utah
Located 1,818 miles away from Ashburn, VA
We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in UT, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 dealer documentation fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR9ET352280
Stock: 19037827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$10,998
2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S56,823 miles2,232 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
CarMax Ontario - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Ontario / California
Located 2,232 miles away from Ashburn, VA
We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KRXET352126
Stock: 19418115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New ListingNot Listed
2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL175,836 miles33 miles awayHome delivery*
Passport Nissan of Marlow Heights - Marlow Heights / Maryland
Located 33 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR5BT204705
Stock: B11598A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
