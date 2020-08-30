Nissan Sedans for Sale Near Me
- ExteriorInterior18 mi away
$19,310Est. Loan: $311/mo
Jim Coleman Nissan - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV Electric Blue Metallic FWD CVT 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!16" Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats (5-Piece Set), Center Armrest w/Storage, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Splash Guards, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Upgraded Cloth Seat Trim, Variably intermittent wipers.32/40 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $1000 - Nissan Customer Cash - National. Exp. 09/08/2020 $500 - Nissan Customer Bonus Cash - Versa Sedan MAR. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Versa SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN8EV9LL877193
Stock: N200061
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- ExteriorInterior18 mi away
$19,440Est. Loan: $313/mo
Jim Coleman Nissan - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV Electric Blue Metallic FWD CVT 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!16" Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats (5-Piece Set), Center Armrest w/Storage, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Shopping Bag Hooks, Speed control, Splash Guards, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Trunk Net, Trunk Package, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Upgraded Cloth Seat Trim, Variably intermittent wipers.32/40 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $1000 - Nissan Customer Cash - National. Exp. 09/08/2020 $500 - Nissan Customer Bonus Cash - Versa Sedan MAR. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Versa SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN8EVXLL869023
Stock: N200059
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- ExteriorInterior18 mi away
$20,420Est. Loan: $343/mo
Jim Coleman Nissan - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan Sentra S Gun Metallic FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L DOHC Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth, 16" Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind Spot Warning, Body Colored Splash Guards (4-Piece), Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats w/Trunk Mat, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/RDS/MP3/Aux-In, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth.29/39 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $1000 - Nissan Customer Cash - National. Exp. 09/08/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Sentra S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB8BV3LY253297
Stock: N200080
Listed since: 07-16-2020
Jim Coleman Nissan - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan Sentra SV Rosewood Metallic FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L DOHC Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth, 16" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Body Colored Splash Guards (4-Piece), Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats w/Trunk Mat, Clear Rear Bumper Protector, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/RDS/MP3/Aux-In, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Upgraded Cloth Seat Trim, Variably intermittent wipers, CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth.29/39 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $1000 - Nissan Customer Cash - National. Exp. 09/08/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Sentra SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB8CV3LY260118
Stock: N200118
Listed since: 08-07-2020
Jim Coleman Nissan - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan Sentra SV Gun Metallic FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L DOHC Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth, 16" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Body Colored Splash Guards (4-Piece), Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats w/Trunk Mat, Clear Rear Bumper Protector, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/RDS/MP3/Aux-In, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Upgraded Cloth Seat Trim, Variably intermittent wipers, CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth.29/39 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $1000 - Nissan Customer Cash - National. Exp. 09/08/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Sentra SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB8CVXLY258110
Stock: N200108
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- ExteriorInterior18 mi away
$19,910Est. Loan: $323/mo
Jim Coleman Nissan - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan Versa 1.6 SR Super Black Metallic FWD CVT 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats (5-Piece Set), Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Cruise Control, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Splash Guards, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, SR Fabric Seat Trim, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.32/40 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $1000 - Nissan Customer Cash - National. Exp. 09/08/2020 $500 - Nissan Customer Bonus Cash - Versa Sedan MAR. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Versa SR with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN8FV7LL897442
Stock: N200107
Listed since: 08-26-2020
Jim Coleman Nissan - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S Brilliant Silver Metallic FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CVT with Xtronic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Floor Mats & Trunk Mat, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 16" x 7" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, CVT with Xtronic.28/39 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $2250 - Nissan Customer Cash - National. Exp. 09/08/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BL4BV0LC252680
Stock: N200087
Listed since: 07-21-2020
View OffersAdNEW2020 Nissan Versa® SedanSpecial offers availableView OffersVisit NissanUSA.com for detailsNissanUSA.comDisclaimer*
$29,540Est. Loan: $472/mo
Jim Coleman Nissan - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR Gun Metallic AWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CVT with Xtronic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind Spot Warning, Body-Colored Splash Guards, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, Heated Outside Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single Panel Moonroof, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seat Trim, Sport steering wheel, SR Floor Mats/Trunk Mat/Hideaway Nets, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, CVT with Xtronic.25/35 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $2250 - Nissan Customer Cash - National. Exp. 09/08/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BL4CW8LC255480
Stock: N200088
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- ExteriorInterior18 mi away
$23,550Est. Loan: $407/mo
Jim Coleman Nissan - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan Sentra SR Aspen White/Super Black FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L DOHC Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CVT with Xtronic, Sport, 18" Alloy Wheels, 2-Tone Premium Paint, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats w/Trunk Mat, Clear Rear Bumper Protector, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Kick Plates, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/RDS/MP3/Aux-In, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Cloth Seat Trim, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, CVT with Xtronic, Sport.28/37 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $500 - Nissan Customer Cash - National. Exp. 09/08/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Sentra SR with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB8DVXLY259207
Stock: N200128
Listed since: 08-07-2020
$28,610Est. Loan: $451/mo
Jim Coleman Nissan - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR Gun Metallic FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CVT with Xtronic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind Spot Warning, Body-Colored Splash Guards, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, Heated Outside Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single Panel Moonroof, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seat Trim, Sport steering wheel, SR Floor Mats/Trunk Mat/Hideaway Nets, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, CVT with Xtronic.27/37 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $2250 - Nissan Customer Cash - National. Exp. 09/08/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BL4CV6LC255310
Stock: N200131
Listed since: 07-27-2020
Jim Coleman Nissan - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S Super Black Clearcoat FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CVT with Xtronic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Floor Mats & Trunk Mat, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 16" x 7" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, CVT with Xtronic.28/39 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $2250 - Nissan Customer Cash - National. Exp. 09/08/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BL4BV2LC253202
Stock: N200135
Listed since: 07-27-2020
Jim Coleman Nissan - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan Sentra SV Fresh Powder FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L DOHC Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth, 16" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Body Colored Splash Guards (4-Piece), Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats w/Trunk Mat, Clear Rear Bumper Protector, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/RDS/MP3/Aux-In, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Upgraded Cloth Seat Trim, Variably intermittent wipers, CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth.29/39 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $1000 - Nissan Customer Cash - National. Exp. 09/08/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Sentra SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB8CVXLY259239
Stock: N200120
Listed since: 08-03-2020
$28,850Est. Loan: $455/mo
Jim Coleman Nissan - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR Brilliant Silver Metallic FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CVT with Xtronic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind Spot Warning, Body-Colored Splash Guards, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, Heated Outside Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single Panel Moonroof, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seat Trim, Sport steering wheel, SR Floor Mats/Trunk Mat/Hideaway Nets, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, CVT with Xtronic.27/37 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $2250 - Nissan Customer Cash - National. Exp. 09/08/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BL4CV0LC256131
Stock: N200151
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- ExteriorInterior18 mi away
$22,955Est. Loan: $397/mo
Jim Coleman Nissan - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan Sentra SR Electric Blue Metallic FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L DOHC Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CVT with Xtronic, Sport, 18" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats w/Trunk Mat, Clear Rear Bumper Protector, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Kick Plates, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/RDS/MP3/Aux-In, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Cloth Seat Trim, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, CVT with Xtronic, Sport.28/37 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $500 - Nissan Customer Cash - National. Exp. 09/08/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Sentra SR with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB8DV8LY259884
Stock: N200123
Listed since: 08-07-2020
$26,935Est. Loan: $422/mo
Jim Coleman Nissan - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR Super Black Clearcoat FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CVT with Xtronic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seat Trim, Sport steering wheel, SR Floor Mats/Trunk Mat/Hideaway Nets, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, CVT with Xtronic.27/37 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $2250 - Nissan Customer Cash - National. Exp. 09/08/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BL4CV0LC253312
Stock: N200101
Listed since: 07-22-2020
Jim Coleman Nissan - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan Sentra SV Super Black FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L DOHC Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth, 16" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Body Colored Splash Guards (4-Piece), Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats w/Trunk Mat, Clear Rear Bumper Protector, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/RDS/MP3/Aux-In, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Upgraded Cloth Seat Trim, Variably intermittent wipers, CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth.29/39 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $1000 - Nissan Customer Cash - National. Exp. 09/08/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Sentra SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB8CV9LY259782
Stock: N200114
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- ExteriorInterior18 mi away
$40,335Est. Loan: $622/mo
Jim Coleman Nissan - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL Super Black FWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!11 Speakers, 18" Machined Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Body-Colored Splash Guards, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, First Aid Kit, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front Zero Gravity Heated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Navigation, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Shopping Bag Hooks, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Trunk Area Protector, Trunk Net, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.20/30 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $1000 - Nissan Customer Bonus Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020 $2500 - Nissan Customer Cash - National. Exp. 09/08/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6DV0LC382081
Stock: N200154
Listed since: 07-26-2020
$22,070Est. Loan: $371/mo
Jim Coleman Nissan - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan Sentra SV Scarlet Ember Tintcoat FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L DOHC Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth, 16" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Body Colored Splash Guards (4-Piece), Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats w/Trunk Mat, Clear Rear Bumper Protector, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/RDS/MP3/Aux-In, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Upgraded Cloth Seat Trim, Variably intermittent wipers, CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth.29/39 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $1000 - Nissan Customer Cash - National. Exp. 09/08/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Sentra SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB8CV8LY261166
Stock: N200117
Listed since: 08-07-2020