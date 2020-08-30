Jim Coleman Nissan - Bethesda / Maryland

Located 18 miles away from Ashburn , VA

2020 Nissan Sentra S Gun Metallic FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L DOHC Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth, 16" Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind Spot Warning, Body Colored Splash Guards (4-Piece), Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats w/Trunk Mat, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/RDS/MP3/Aux-In, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth.29/39 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $1000 - Nissan Customer Cash - National. Exp. 09/08/2020

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Nissan Sentra S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

33 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N1AB8BV3LY253297

Stock: N200080

Listed since: 07-16-2020