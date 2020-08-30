Nissan Sedans for Sale Near Me

5,929 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,929 listings
  • 2020 Nissan Versa SV in Dark Blue
    new

    2020 Nissan Versa SV

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 mi away

    $19,310

    Est. Loan: $311/mo
  • 2020 Nissan Versa SV in Dark Blue
    new

    2020 Nissan Versa SV

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 mi away

    $19,440

    Est. Loan: $313/mo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra S in Gray
    new

    2020 Nissan Sentra S

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 mi away

    $20,420

    Est. Loan: $343/mo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra SV in Dark Red
    new

    2020 Nissan Sentra SV

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 mi away

    $21,675

    Est. Loan: $364/mo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra SV in Gray
    new

    2020 Nissan Sentra SV

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 mi away

    $21,675

    Est. Loan: $363/mo
  • 2020 Nissan Versa SR in Black
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Nissan Versa SR

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 mi away

    $19,910

    Est. Loan: $323/mo
  • 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Silver
    new

    2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 mi away

    $25,235

    Est. Loan: $390/mo
  • View OffersAd
    2020 Nissan Versa® Sedan
    NEW
    2020 Nissan Versa® Sedan
    Special offers available
    View Offers
    Visit NissanUSA.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR in Gray
    new

    2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 mi away

    $29,540

    Est. Loan: $472/mo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra SR in White
    new

    2020 Nissan Sentra SR

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 mi away

    $23,550

    Est. Loan: $407/mo
  • 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR in Gray
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 mi away

    $28,610

    Est. Loan: $451/mo
  • 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Black
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 mi away

    $25,235

    Est. Loan: $390/mo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra SV in White
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Nissan Sentra SV

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 mi away

    $21,675

    Est. Loan: $363/mo
  • 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR in Silver
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 mi away

    $28,850

    Est. Loan: $455/mo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra SR in Light Blue
    new

    2020 Nissan Sentra SR

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 mi away

    $22,955

    Est. Loan: $397/mo
  • 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR in Black
    new

    2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 mi away

    $26,935

    Est. Loan: $422/mo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra SV in Black
    new

    2020 Nissan Sentra SV

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 mi away

    $21,675

    Est. Loan: $364/mo
  • 2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL in Black
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 mi away

    $40,335

    Est. Loan: $622/mo
  • 2020 Nissan Sentra SV in Red
    new

    2020 Nissan Sentra SV

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 mi away

    $22,070

    Est. Loan: $371/mo
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,929 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sedan
Filtering by
Nissan
Sedan
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to