Nissan Minivans for Sale Near Me

26 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 18 out of 26 listings
  • 2020 Nissan NV200 SV in Black
    new

    2020 Nissan NV200 SV

    Exterior
    Interior
    25 mi away
    Home delivery available*

    $25,735

    Est. Loan: $454/mo
  • 2019 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    new

    2019 Nissan NV200 SV

    Exterior
    Interior
    19 mi away
    Home delivery available*

    $24,905

    Est. Loan: $423/mo
  • 2014 Nissan Quest S in Silver
    used

    2014 Nissan Quest S

    45,572 miles
    6 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,936

    $1,145 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV200 SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Nissan NV200 SV

    2,808 miles
    3 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,998

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Quest SV in Silver
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest SV

    115,191 miles
    24 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,981

    $1,001 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S in White
    used

    2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S

    72,310 miles
    16 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,715

    Negotiate
  • 2012 Nissan Quest LE in Silver
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest LE

    71,420 miles
    18 mi away
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Negotiate
  • View OffersAd
    2020 Nissan NV200
    NEW
    2020 Nissan NV200
    Special offers available
    View Offers
    Visit NissanCommercialVehicles.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2012 Nissan Quest SL in Silver
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest SL

    67,634 miles
    25 mi away
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE
    used

    2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE

    146,220 miles
    20 mi away

    Not Listed

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL in Red
    used

    2005 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL

    Not Provided
    9 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    Not Listed

    Details
  • 2019 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2019 Nissan NV200 S

    3,745 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*

    $19,360

    Negotiate
  • 2019 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2019 Nissan NV200 SV

    6,383 miles
    2,320 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*

    $20,999

    $220 Below Market
    Negotiate
  • 2018 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV200 SV

    70,810 miles
    35 mi away
    Home delivery available*

    $13,989

    $1,577 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Nissan NV200 S in Black
    used

    2019 Nissan NV200 S

    12,387 miles
    525 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Ships to 20147*

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2019 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2019 Nissan NV200 S

    18,110 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Home delivery available*

    $19,480

    Negotiate
  • 2015 Nissan Quest SV in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Quest SV

    48,594 miles
    39 mi away
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Home delivery available*

    $12,995

    Negotiate
  • 2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 S in Gold
    used

    2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 S

    155,816 miles
    48 mi away
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*

    $2,999

    Negotiate
  • 2012 Nissan Quest SV in Black
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest SV

    90,532 miles
    322 mi away
    Ships to 20147*

    $12,998

    Details
Showing 1 - 18 out of 26 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Minivan
Filtering by
Nissan
Minivan
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.