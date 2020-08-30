Nissan Minivans for Sale Near Me
$25,735Est. Loan: $454/mo
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan NV200 SV 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V *BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, 4D Cargo Van, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim, Radio: NissanConnect AM/FM Audio System, Rear Sonar System, Remote keyless entry, Speed control. 24/26 City/Highway MPG* Price includes: $1000 - Nissan Customer Cash - National. Exp. 05/04/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN8LK698829
Stock: 30952
Listed since: 08-21-2020
$24,905Est. Loan: $423/mo
Sheehy Nissan Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
No dealer installed accessory charges! No college grad or military add back! No games!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN0KK711779
Stock: D711779
Listed since: 10-07-2019
$11,936$1,145 Below Market
Dulles Kia - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2014 Nissan Quest 3.5 S 2014 Nissan Quest 3.5 S 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V FWD Brilliant Silver Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 34043 miles below market average! Dulles Motor Cars offers a 3 Month/ 3,000 mile Limited Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase. Dulles Motorcars maintains a comprehensive inventory of quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. All of our used vehicles go through an extensive inspection before hitting the lot, we strive to ensure that you buy a car which will be on the road for years to come.. Stop by our used car dealership at 107 Catoctin Cir SE and take a test drive today! Be sure to ask about our 100% satisfaction guarantee, no questions asked 3 day exchange policy !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Quest S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP5E9105751
Stock: K20243A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
$21,998
CarMax Dulles - Now Open - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN9JK690073
Stock: 19393052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
$7,981$1,001 Below Market
H&R Auto - Arlington / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KPXC9042305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
$6,715
Criswell Honda - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
White 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT**, **BLUETOOTH**, Virtual Appointments, Home Delivery, Video Walkaround, Test Drive at Home, Delivery to Your Door, Private dealer appointments, Free test drive at home, Free home drop-off, Contactless purchase. CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U08N123532
Stock: H200722B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
$13,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, DUAL ROOFS, LOADED..............................2012 NISSAN QUEST LE, BRILLIANT SILVER WITH A GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR WITH DARK PIPING, NAVIGATION, OVERHEAD DVD, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, SUNOOF, REAR ROOF, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, 2ND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS WITH CENTER CONSOLE, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER TAILGATE, KEYLESS GO, FOGLIGHTS, TINTED GLASS, REAR WIPER, ROOFRACK, SIDE AIRBAGS, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, TRACTION CONTROL, PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP6C9035559
Stock: MAX18033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
$15,998
CarMax Gaithersburg - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Frederick / Maryland
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP3C9039634
Stock: 19290936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Not Listed
Bill Page Toyota - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U54N350306
Stock: P5942B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
Not Listed
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U95N110080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
$19,360
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan NV200 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN0KK709594
Stock: 10426574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
$20,999$220 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Milwaukie - Milwaukie / Oregon
Located 2,320 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN8KK707088
Stock: 8C9SMM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
$13,989$1,577 Below Market
AutoNation Buick GMC Laurel - Laurel / Maryland
Located 35 miles away from Ashburn, VA
[F02] Back Door Glass Package Bluetooth Connection Fresh Powder Grey; Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Buick GMC Laurel's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this ** 2018 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo SV, 70k with **** When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. The interior of this Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo SV, 78k has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. Tires can be an expensive maintenance item. Luckily, this vehicle's tires are newly installed, so you've got miles and miles to go before you need to replace them. You'll instantly stand out with this hard-to-find 2018 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo SV, 78k. Be sure to prepare yourself to get noticed in this ultra rare Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN8JK696110
Stock: JK696110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
$19,998
CarMax Town Center - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Kennesaw / Georgia
Located 525 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan NV200 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN4KK709114
Stock: 19226371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
$19,480
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan NV200 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KNXKK711062
Stock: 10441308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
$12,995
TIMELESS MOTORCARS - STAFFORD / Virginia
Located 39 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***WE FINANCE**BACK-UP CAMERA**HEATED SEATS**ONSTAR**WOOD TRIM**Timeless Motorcars we Thrive on our Customer Service and the capability to Provide cars to the community at a Fair Price. When you buy from Timeless Motorcars you are purchasing customer service as well as a car with assured and a Dealer who stand behind their inventory. We stand behind our product and offer a variety of warranty options with every vehicle as well. FINANCING……..We have the ability to get almost everyone financed through our lenders with Rates as low as 2.99% on qualified buyers. No Credit bad credit bankruptcy NO PROBLEM.Shipping available across the country. Looking for additional peace of mind? Ask your salesperson about an extended warranty. All Vehicles are subject to $699.00 Processing Fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well title/registration fees in the state that they will be registered. Timeless Motorcars. Will not be responsible for any voided warranty by a manufacturer or a third party due to previous accident/damages, auction announcements, lack of maintenance or previous owner's negligence.Special internet prices are based on a one-time payment such as cash, checks, certified funds etc. For vehicles financed, finance charges will be applied and will be greater than the price listed online. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Timeless Motorcars make every effort to provide the best possible service to our customers and list the vehicles accurate information online. However, this information is provided to us by a third party such as manufacturers, auctions, history reports and other sources. Timeless Motorcars will not be responsible for any service records, numbers or type of previous ownership. It is the customers sole responsibility to verify any information listed online prior to their purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP5F9131073
Stock: 131073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
$2,999
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 48 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 Fredericksburg Location, 540-805-5211 Spotsylvania location --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation <-- Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car !! Go to : autolandva.net Sundays by Appointment. Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles, Priced for most cars are based on cash purchase and does not include Tax, Title and Tags or processing fee of $299. Financing & Warranty available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BV28U64N326046
Stock: AL-6061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
$12,998
CarMax Independence Boulevard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Charlotte / North Carolina
Located 322 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KPXC9035029
Stock: 19371471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
