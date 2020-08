Dulles Kia - Leesburg / Virginia

Located 6 miles away from Ashburn , VA

ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2014 Nissan Quest 3.5 S 2014 Nissan Quest 3.5 S 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V FWD Brilliant Silver Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 34043 miles below market average! Dulles Motor Cars offers a 3 Month/ 3,000 mile Limited Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase. Dulles Motorcars maintains a comprehensive inventory of quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. All of our used vehicles go through an extensive inspection before hitting the lot, we strive to ensure that you buy a car which will be on the road for years to come.. Stop by our used car dealership at 107 Catoctin Cir SE and take a test drive today! Be sure to ask about our 100% satisfaction guarantee, no questions asked 3 day exchange policy !!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Nissan Quest S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AE2KP5E9105751

Stock: K20243A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020