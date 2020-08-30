Nissan Hatchbacks for Sale Near Me
714 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
$25,215Est. Loan: $405/mo
$24,910Est. Loan: $404/mo
$25,280Est. Loan: $406/mo
$25,095Est. Loan: $403/mo
$22,940Est. Loan: $368/mo
View OffersAdNEW2020 Nissan Kicks®Special offers availableView OffersNissanUSA.com
$25,355Est. Loan: $412/mo
$25,255Est. Loan: $409/mo
$20,505Est. Loan: $325/mo
$24,820Est. Loan: $398/mo
- ExteriorInterior19 mi awayHome delivery available*
$20,395Est. Loan: $323/mo
$22,940Est. Loan: $368/mo
- ExteriorInterior19 mi awayHome delivery available*
$23,215Est. Loan: $371/mo
- ExteriorInterior19 mi awayHome delivery available*
$20,715Est. Loan: $329/mo
$21,819Est. Loan: $349/mo
$22,595Est. Loan: $363/mo
$22,345Est. Loan: $358/mo
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.