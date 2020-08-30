Sheehy Nissan Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

Located 19 miles away from Ashburn , VA

No dealer installed accessory charges! No college grad or military add back! No games!

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Nissan Kicks S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

33 Combined MPG ( 31 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N1CP5BV7LL531639

Stock: D531639

Listed since: 08-17-2020