These are the top-selling — i.e. most popular — car colors by state, as determined by Edmunds data collected over the course of 2021*†. Vehicles included in the data set are exclusively retail registrations to individuals and do not include rental sales or registrations from government bodies. Additionally, only new vehicle registrations were included. Click on a state to view its five top car colors.
Most Popular Car Colors in America
Top 5 colors in the U.S.
25% White
20% Black
19% Gray
13% Silver
10% Blue
America’s Most Popular Car Colors
Rank
Color
Percentage Share
|1
|White
|24.9%
|2
|Black
|20%
|3
|Gray
|19.2%
|4
|Silver
|12.6%
|5
|Blue
|10%
|6
|Red
|9%
|7
|Brown
|1.8%
|8
|Green
|1.4%
|9
|Orange
|0.6%
|10
|Gold
|0.3%
|11
|Yellow
|0.2%
|12
|Purple
|0.2%
*October 2020 - October 2021
