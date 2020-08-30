Mitsubishi Hybrids for Sale Near Me
$43,610Est. Loan: $737/mo
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A53LZ008930
Stock: 13662N
- 15,327 miles96 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseShips free to 20147*
$24,998$1,749 Below Market
CarMax West Broad - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Richmond / Virginia
Located 96 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A54JZ028245
Stock: 19409816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,414 miles1,210 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$27,200
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A54JZ043148
Stock: 10462877
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 20,816 miles1,210 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$22,970
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A53JZ029905
Stock: 10424489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 24,814 miles2,330 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$24,998
CarMax Sacramento/Roseville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Roseville / California
Located 2,330 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A54JZ066073
Stock: 19326151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,771 miles2,412 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$29,990
Carvana - San Francisco - San Franciso / California
Located 2,412 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers with 100% online shopping and selling experience and Touchless Delivery.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A5XJZ055949
Stock: 2000644080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 8,964 miles2,239 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$23,990
Carvana - San Diego - San Diego / California
Located 2,239 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers with 100% online shopping and selling experience and Touchless Delivery.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A51JZ031006
Stock: 2000629193
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 4,853 miles2,391 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$28,998
CarMax Fremont - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fremont / California
Located 2,391 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A51KZ054139
Stock: 19162810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,254 miles1,027 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$19,998
CarMax Tulsa - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Located 1,027 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OK, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A53JZ027880
Stock: 18893490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,888 miles56 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$25,990
Carvana - Baltimore - Baltimore / Maryland
Located 56 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers with 100% online shopping and selling experience and Touchless Delivery.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A58JZ030757
Stock: 2000646118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
