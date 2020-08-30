Mitsubishi Hatchbacks for Sale Near Me
$17,985Est. Loan: $302/mo
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (36 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A5HJ7LH002661
Stock: 13832N
$17,465Est. Loan: $293/mo
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (36 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A5HJ7LH001638
Stock: 13796N
$17,220Est. Loan: $291/mo
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (36 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A3HJ9LH003010
Stock: 13829N
$17,745Est. Loan: $298/mo
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (36 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A5HJ1LH005409
Stock: 13868N
$18,020Est. Loan: $302/mo
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (36 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A5HJ0LH002744
Stock: 13833N
$17,875Est. Loan: $300/mo
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (36 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A5HJ9LH002662
Stock: 13831N
$18,015Est. Loan: $304/mo
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA
SE trim. EPA 43 MPG Hwy/36 MPG City! CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input. Warranty 10 yrs/100k Miles - Drivetrain Warranty; SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Great Gas Mileage: 43 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US: We are a family owned and operated sales and service facility.Our family has been serving the automotive needs of the Fredericksburg community for over 50 years. We offer competitive financing, second chance Financing and a full service department, servicing all makes and models. Please call 800-559-1880 or come by and and let our family serve your family. Thank You! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (36 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A4HJ9LH002669
Stock: 13830N
$18,015Est. Loan: $303/mo
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA
SE trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 43 MPG Hwy/36 MPG City! CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input. Warranty 10 yrs/100k Miles - Drivetrain Warranty; SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Great Gas Mileage: 43 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US: We are a family owned and operated sales and service facility.Our family has been serving the automotive needs of the Fredericksburg community for over 50 years. We offer competitive financing, second chance Financing and a full service department, servicing all makes and models. Please call 800-559-1880 or come by and and let our family serve your family. Thank You! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (36 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A4HJ4LH002272
Stock: 13798N
$18,015Est. Loan: $304/mo
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input. SE trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 43 MPG Hwy/36 MPG City! Warranty 10 yrs/100k Miles - Drivetrain Warranty; AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Great Gas Mileage: 43 MPG Hwy. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: We are a family owned and operated sales and service facility.Our family has been serving the automotive needs of the Fredericksburg community for over 50 years. We offer competitive financing, second chance Financing and a full service department, servicing all makes and models. Please call 800-559-1880 or come by and and let our family serve your family. Thank You! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (36 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A4HJ7LH002671
Stock: 13826N
$17,745Est. Loan: $299/mo
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (36 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A5HJ6LH008290
Stock: 13871N
$17,430Est. Loan: $288/mo
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (36 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A3HJ0KH011687
Stock: 13884N
$8,000$1,385 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES Red Air Conditioning, Cloth Fabric Seating Surfaces, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry. FWD 1.2L 3-Cylinder DOHC MIVEC BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Bluetooth, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (37 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A3HJ7HH015194
Stock: 00JC9445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
$8,500$1,086 Below Market
Tate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Frederick - Frederick / Maryland
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
NOBODY has WHAT TATE has! This 2017 Grey Mitsubishi Mirage ES FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: STICK SHIFT TRANSMISSION! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Maryland Inspected, Low Prices, Friendly Staff, Convenient Location, STICK SHIFT TRANSMISSION!. Odometer is 23661 miles below market average! Reviews: * Impressive fuel economy with CVT one of the least expensive cars available generous warranty. Source: Edmunds Buying made easy. Come in Early for our fast and efficient process, (before noon!) Come in for a look and drive. Appointments encouraged but not required. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A3HJ9HH018291
Stock: 20800A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
$5,497
Dulles Kia - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**GREAT MPG, **ONE OWNER, **CLEAN CARFAX, **LOCAL TRADE, **SUPER LOW MILES, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES AC Synchronous Electric Motor RWD Raspberry Metallic Clean CARFAX. Reviews: * Excellent all-electric efficiency affordable price typically cheaper to power than gas-only models crisp acceleration quiet cabin. Source: Edmunds Dulles Motorcars maintains a comprehensive inventory of quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. All of our used vehicles go through an extensive inspection before hitting the lot, we strive to ensure that you buy a car which will be on the road for years to come.. Stop by our used car dealership at 107 Catoctin Cir SE and take a test drive today! Be sure to ask about our 100% satisfaction guarantee, no questions asked 3 day exchange policy !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3215H19CU026821
Stock: 10267C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
$8,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***GS SPORT.........................2011 MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE HATCHBACK, RAVE RED PEARL WITH A CHARCOAL INTERIOR, SPORTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL POWER, AM/FM CD PLAYER, REAR SPOILER, DUAL EXHAUST, PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A31K5DF6BE002378
Stock: MAX18736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
$7,850
Precise Automotive Group - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (37 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A4HJ9FH055456
Stock: P5456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
$13,981
MemberCar - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
MemberCar Proudly Presents this Very Rare, Absolutely Gorgeous and Impeccably Serviced, Clean CarFax1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL. ***3000 GT SL ***Excellent Service History CarFax Accident Free Non-Smoker Vehicle***Notable Options: Luxurious Leather Seats (Like New), Premium Sound System: KICKER Amplifier and Sub-Woofer, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Power Driver Seat, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Security System, Speed Control and Much More!Engine: V6, 3.0 LiterHorsepower: 218 @ 5500 RPMTorque: 205 @ 4000 RPMFuel Economy: City 17/Hwy 23/Comb 19 MPGWant a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact our Sales Managers via the inquiry form or give us a call!***Great Finance Rates Available*** ***Free Membership*** ***Free Car Washes*** MemberCar makes car buying easy and hassle-free. Our upfront prices are the same online and on our lot. Price excludes tax, title, tags, and $500 MemberCar processing fee (not required by law). Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.MemberCar utilizes live market pricing that provides competitive prices on all of our pre-owned vehicles to determine the fair retail price on every car. We promise that we handpick these quality vehicles and offer them to our customers at a reasonable price. Most of our inventory comes from our Partner, Nico Buys Cars. We are aggressively seeking the best deals in the market and willingly pass the savings onto our customers. This means that you will always know our very best price posted upfront on our website.MemberCar is committed to providing the vehicles you want at the right price. This live market pricing will save you money and time as well. We do not set our prices high so that our customers can play a negotiating game with us because we know that you don't want to waste your time negotiating with us. Our low pricing strategy makes the car buying process for our customers, hassle-free, and allows us to focus more on the experience.Here at MemberCar we are committed to excellent customer service and making sure your experience is simple, fair, and transparent. We achieve this live market pricing through over 30,000 pre-owned websites. Because most car-buying research is done strictly online, we use this data to offer the most competitive prices to create the best value for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AM84J0WY001376
Stock: 98308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
$4,850
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee... Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate... Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world. Come see us at Fairfax Motors for your next vehicle purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK34T27E014190
Stock: M-14190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
