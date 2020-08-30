MINI Hybrids for Sale Near Me

3 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 in Black
    new

    2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away
    Home delivery available*

    $48,219

    Est. Loan: $832/mo
  • 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 in Light Blue
    used

    2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4

    22,175 miles
    24 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Home delivery available*

    $29,000

    Know The Deal
  • 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 in Silver
    used

    2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4

    44,777 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*

    $26,860

    Know The Deal

You may be interested in one of the following MINI searches:

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Hybrid
Filtering by
MINI
Hybrid
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.