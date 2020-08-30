MINI Hybrids for Sale Near Me
$48,219Est. Loan: $832/mo
MINI of Montgomery County - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper E Countryman 4D Sport Utility MINI Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic 1.5L I3 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 12V LEV3-ULEV125 AWD * NAVIGATION SYSTEM *, * Backup Camera *, *All Wheel Drive*AWD*4X4*, * POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF *, *HEATED FRONT SEATS*, *HARMON KARDON PREMIUM SOUND*, *STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION*, * Bluetooth and USB Connection *, * LEATHER SEATS *, Alloy Wheels, 1.5L I3 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 12V LEV3-ULEV125, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Alarm System, ALL4-Style Exterior Trim, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Convenience Package, Driver Assistance Package, eDrive Services, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Heated door mirrors, Iconic Trim, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, MINI Yours Interior Style Piano Black Illuminated, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, MINI Yours Lounge Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Interior Surface, Picnic Cushion, Power door mirrors, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Power-Folding Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Radio: Touchscreen Navigation Package, Rear Center Armrest, Remote Services, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Pin Spoke Black Aly (Style 533), Wireless Charging, Without Additional Chrome Interior Trim.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C06L3M26919
Stock: 10101
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 22,175 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$29,000
Passport MINI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***NAVIGATION SYSTEM**SUNROOF***TECHNOLOGY/ PREMIUM/ WIRED PACKAGES***1.5L I3 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 12V ULEV II, 8.8 Touchscreen Navigation System, Advanced Wired Package, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, MINI Connected 5, MINI Head-Up Display, Panoramic Moonroof, Parking Assistant w/Front & Rear PDC, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, Privacy Glass, Real Time Traffic Information, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Technology Package, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth. Clean CARFAX. 2018 MINI Cooper S Island Blue# 1 Pre-Owned MINI Dealer in the USA! If we don't have it in stock, we can probably find it for you. Call today! Or visit our website for additional photos, vehicle history, financing options and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C48J3B86341
Stock: P15490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 44,777 miles1,210 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$26,860
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C47J3E56885
Stock: 10445935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
