MINI Hatchbacks for Sale Near Me
$27,250Est. Loan: $502/mo
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Special Editions 2D Hatchback 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo FWD Automatic Midnight Black MetallicAutomatic Climate Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, MINI Excitement Package, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Signature Trim, Wheels: 16 x 6.5 Loop Spoke Silver Alloy.Factory MSRP: $27,25028/36 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXR3C02L2M34654
Stock: M00206
Listed since: 07-02-2020
$29,090Est. Loan: $535/mo
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper 4D Hatchback 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo FWD Automatic Pepper WhiteAutomatic Climate Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, MINI Excitement Package, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Signature Trim, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Wheels: 16 x 6.5 Loop Spoke Silver Alloy.Factory MSRP: $29,09028/36 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU7C03L2M48018
Stock: M00157
Listed since: 01-20-2020
$34,150Est. Loan: $621/mo
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S 4D Hatchback 2.0L 16V TwinPower Turbo FWD Automatic Chili RedAutomatic Climate Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Signature Trim, Storage Package.Factory MSRP: $34,15026/35 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU9C01L2M81644
Stock: M00180
Listed since: 03-18-2020
$30,690Est. Loan: $564/mo
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper 4D Hatchback 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo FWD Automatic White Silver MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Automatic Climate Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Heated Front Seats, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Excitement Package, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Remote Services, Signature Trim, Touchscreen Navigation Package, Wheels: 16 x 6.5 Loop Spoke Silver Alloy, Wireless Charging.Factory MSRP: $30,69028/36 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU7C04L2M47704
Stock: M00158
Listed since: 01-16-2020
$37,000Est. Loan: $672/mo
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Clubman ALL4 4D Wagon 2.0L I4 16V AWD Automatic Chili RedAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Black Roof & Mirror Caps, Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Concierge Services, Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, ConnectedDrive Services, Dynamic Damper Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, JCW Leather Steering Wheel, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Remote Services, Signature Trim, Spoiler, Storage Package, Touchscreen Navigation Package, Wireless Charging.Factory MSRP: $37,00023/32 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXJ1C02L2M42698
Stock: M00141
Listed since: 12-27-2019
$29,035Est. Loan: $535/mo
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper 4D Hatchback 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo FWD Automatic Chili RedAutomatic Climate Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, MINI Excitement Package, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Signature Trim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package, Wheels: 16 x 6.5 Loop Spoke Silver Alloy.Factory MSRP: $29,03528/36 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU7C03L2M09865
Stock: M00096
Listed since: 11-26-2019
$33,120Est. Loan: $601/mo
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S 2D Hatchback 2.0L 16V TwinPower Turbo FWD Automatic Emerald Gray MetallicAutomatic Climate Control, Black Roof & Mirror Caps, Bumpers: body-color, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power door mirrors, Signature Trim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Standard Exterior Trim, Storage Package, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Cosmos Spoke Black Alloy.Factory MSRP: $33,12026/35 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXR5C03L2M00895
Stock: M00083
Listed since: 11-05-2019
$38,800Est. Loan: $703/mo
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Clubman ALL4 4D Wagon 2.0L I4 16V AWD Automatic Melting Silver MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Black Bonnet Stripes, Black Roof & Mirror Caps, Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Concierge Services, Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, ConnectedDrive Services, Dynamic Damper Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, JCW Leather Steering Wheel, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power door mirrors, Rain sensing wipers, Remote Services, Signature Trim, Storage Package, Touchscreen Navigation Package, Wireless Charging.Factory MSRP: $38,80023/32 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXJ1C07L2M29414
Stock: M00133
Listed since: 12-17-2019
$29,090Est. Loan: $534/mo
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper 4D Hatchback 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo FWD Automatic Melting Silver MetallicAutomatic Climate Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, MINI Excitement Package, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Signature Trim, Wheels: 16 x 6.5 Loop Spoke Silver Alloy.Factory MSRP: $29,09028/36 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU7C02L2M61083
Stock: M00165
Listed since: 02-19-2020
$38,450Est. Loan: $697/mo
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Clubman ALL4 4D Wagon 2.0L I4 16V AWD Automatic Melting Silver MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Black Roof & Mirror Caps, Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Concierge Services, Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, ConnectedDrive Services, Dynamic Damper Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, JCW Leather Steering Wheel, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power door mirrors, Rain sensing wipers, Remote Services, Signature Trim, Spoiler, Touchscreen Navigation Package, Wireless Charging.Factory MSRP: $38,45023/32 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXJ1C06L2M44793
Stock: M00139
Listed since: 12-26-2019
$38,935Est. Loan: $707/mo
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Clubman ALL4 4D Wagon 2.0L I4 16V AWD Automatic Chili RedAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Concierge Services, Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, ConnectedDrive Services, Dynamic Damper Control, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Remote Services, Signature Trim, Storage Package, Touchscreen Navigation Package, Wireless Charging.Factory MSRP: $38,93523/32 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXJ1C05L2M21389
Stock: M00134
Listed since: 12-17-2019
$32,485Est. Loan: $599/mo
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper 4D Hatchback 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo FWD Automatic British Racing Green IV MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic Climate Control, Chrome Line Exterior, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Cross Punch Leather Upholstery, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, Iconic Trim, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Excitement Package, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, MINI Yours Piano Black Illuminated Interior Style, Panoramic Moonroof, Power-Folding Mirrors, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sport Seats, Storage Package, Touchscreen Navigation Package, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Tentacle Spoke Silver Alloy, White Bonnet Stripes, Wireless Charging, Without Additional Chrome Interior Trim.Factory MSRP: $32,48528/36 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU7C00L2M13436
Stock: M00097
Listed since: 11-26-2019
$37,235Est. Loan: $676/mo
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S 2D Hatchback 2.0L 16V TwinPower Turbo FWD Automatic MINI Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic6 Speakers, Active Cruise Control, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic Climate Control, Chrome Line Interior, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Cross Punch Leather Upholstery, Driver Assistance Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, Iconic Trim, Knee airbag, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, MINI Yours Piano Black Illuminated Interior Style, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Exterior, Power-Folding Mirrors, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package, Touchscreen Navigation Package, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Tentacle Spoke Silver Alloy, Wireless Charging.Factory MSRP: $37,23526/35 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXR5C02L2L85385
Stock: M00034
Listed since: 09-27-2019
$37,545Est. Loan: $680/mo
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Clubman ALL4 4D Wagon 2.0L I4 16V AWD Automatic Midnight Black MetallicCloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, ConnectedDrive Services, Dynamic Damper Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Heated door mirrors, JCW Leather Steering Wheel, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power door mirrors, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Remote Services, Signature Trim, Silver Roof & Mirror Caps, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Spoiler, Storage Package.Factory MSRP: $37,54523/32 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXJ1C06L2M28657
Stock: M00137
Listed since: 12-18-2019
$35,885Est. Loan: $651/mo
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S 2D Hatchback 2.0L 16V TwinPower Turbo FWD Automatic Thunder Gray MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic Climate Control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Chrome Line Interior, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Cross Punch Leather Upholstery, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, Iconic Trim, Knee airbag, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, MINI Yours Piano Black Illuminated Interior Style, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Exterior, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power-Folding Mirrors, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Seats, Storage Package, Touchscreen Navigation Package, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Tentacle Spoke Silver Alloy, White Roof & Mirror Caps, Wireless Charging.Factory MSRP: $35,88526/35 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXR5C06L2L61333
Stock: M00025
Listed since: 09-25-2019
$37,000Est. Loan: $670/mo
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Clubman ALL4 4D Wagon 2.0L I4 16V AWD Automatic Midnight Black MetallicCloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, ConnectedDrive Services, Dynamic Damper Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Heated door mirrors, JCW Leather Steering Wheel, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power door mirrors, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Remote Services, Signature Trim, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Storage Package, Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Net Spoke Black Alloy, White Roof & Mirror Caps.Factory MSRP: $37,00023/32 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXJ1C09L2M42780
Stock: M00151
Listed since: 01-04-2020
$28,545Est. Loan: $526/mo
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper 4D Hatchback 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo FWD Automatic Chili RedAutomatic Climate Control, Bumpers: body-color, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, MINI Excitement Package, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Signature Trim, Wheels: 16 x 6.5 Loop Spoke Silver Alloy.Factory MSRP: $28,54528/36 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU7C04L2L97354
Stock: M00077
Listed since: 11-01-2019
$34,635Est. Loan: $628/mo
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S 2D Hatchback 2.0L 16V TwinPower Turbo FWD Automatic Moonwalk Gray MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Automatic Climate Control, Black Roof & Mirror Caps, Bumpers: body-color, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Heated Front Seats, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Remote Services, Signature Trim, Touchscreen Navigation Package, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Tentacle Spoke Silver Alloy, Wireless Charging.Factory MSRP: $34,63526/35 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXR5C09L2L84234
Stock: M00033
Listed since: 09-27-2019
