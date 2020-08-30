MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

Located 3 miles away from Ashburn , VA

2020 MINI Cooper 4D Hatchback 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo FWD Automatic British Racing Green IV MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic Climate Control, Chrome Line Exterior, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Cross Punch Leather Upholstery, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, Iconic Trim, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Excitement Package, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, MINI Yours Piano Black Illuminated Interior Style, Panoramic Moonroof, Power-Folding Mirrors, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sport Seats, Storage Package, Touchscreen Navigation Package, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Tentacle Spoke Silver Alloy, White Bonnet Stripes, Wireless Charging, Without Additional Chrome Interior Trim.Factory MSRP: $32,48528/36 City/Highway MPG

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWXU7C00L2M13436

Stock: M00097

Listed since: 11-26-2019