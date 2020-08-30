Mercedes-Benz Hatchbacks for Sale Near Me

20 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 18 out of 20 listings
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in Silver
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    11,108 miles
    25 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,999

    Know The Deal
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    9,229 miles
    24 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,995

    Know The Deal
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    19,225 miles
    17 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,000

    Know The Deal
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    29,816 miles
    24 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,850

    Know The Deal
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    23,090 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Home delivery available*

    $17,150

    Know The Deal
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    8,280 miles
    2,344 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Ships to 20147*

    $19,998

    $1,426 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    11,721 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Home delivery available*

    $18,940

    Know The Deal
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    16,461 miles
    2,390 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Ships to 20147*

    $15,998

    $498 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    25,667 miles
    2,413 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Ships to 20147*

    $17,998

    $761 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    22,324 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Home delivery available*

    $18,230

    Know The Deal
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    24,765 miles
    2,280 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Ships to 20147*

    $15,998

    $241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    12,678 miles
    2,344 mi away
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Ships to 20147*

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    18,293 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Home delivery available*

    $19,680

    Know The Deal
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    39,630 miles
    1,159 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Free home delivery available*

    $15,990

    Know The Deal
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    29,393 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Home delivery available*

    $19,100

    Know The Deal
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    28,459 miles
    2,330 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Ships to 20147*

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e

    31,263 miles
    1,925 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Ships to 20147*

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive in White
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive

    29,830 miles
    525 mi away
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Ships to 20147*

    $15,998

    Details
Showing 1 - 18 out of 20 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz Hatchback
Filtering by
Mercedes-Benz
Hatchback
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Engine Type
Drivetrain
to

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.