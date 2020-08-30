Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia

Original MSRP $43,460.00, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, ATTENTION ASSIST, Active Brake Assist, LED Daytime Running Lights, & so much more............... 2017 Mercedes-Benz B250e Electric Drive *Polar Silver Metallic ($720) on Crystal Grey/Black MB-Tex *ONLY 11,108 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $43,460.00 *Navigation ($625) *Black Ash Wood ($325) *Rear View Camera ($460) *Blind Spot Assist ($550) *Heated Front Seats ($580) *132 kW Electric Motor *177 Horsepower *251 lb-Torque *Single Speed Transission *28 kWh High Voltage Battery *Regenerative Braking System *RANGE PLUS PKG incl. Range Extending Charge Function *Audio System with High-Resolution 7-inch Color Screen *Pre-wiring for SD Card Navigation *Bluetooth Connectivity *Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support and Memory *Split-Folding Rear Seats *New Vehicle 4-Year/50,000 Mile Warranty *8-Year/10,000 Miles HV Lithium Ion Battery Warranty *ATTENTION Assist *Active Brake Assist *LED Daytime Running Lights *The 2017 Mercedes-Benz B250e is powered by a front-mounted 132-kilowatt electric motor connected to a lithium-ion battery pack mounted beneath the floor. The motor's output, which translates to 177 horsepower and 251 pound-feet of torque, is delivered to the front wheels. *The EPA estimated range for the B250e is 84 miles, a figure that translates to 85 mpge (miles per gallon equivalent) in the city and 82 mpge on the highway. *Recharging can take anywhere from 30 hours on standard 110-volt household current to 3.5 hours with a 240-volt charging station. *Still Under Full Factory Warranty. POLAR SILVER METALLIC

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

84 Combined MPG ( 85 City/ 82 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDVP9AB3HJ017067

Stock: 20706

Certified Pre-Owned: No

