2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53
MSRP range: $75,000 - $84,350
2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class video
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Top Rated Luxury Sedan | Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2021
NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, but since the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class takes the title as Top Rated Luxury Sedan in the Edmunds Top Rated Awards for 2021. Dethroning last year's winner, the smaller A-Class sedan, the E-Class is exactly the type of luxury car we have come to expect from Mercedes. A refreshed exterior, restyled cabin and improved technology features elevate the 2021 Mercedes E-Class to the best luxury sedan for 2021.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 E-Class both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the E-Class ranges from 10.0 to 9.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Learn more
Is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class reliable?
To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the E-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the E-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 E-Class is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
The least-expensive 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $75,000.
Other versions include:
- AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $75,000
- AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $77,600
- AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $84,350
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the next question is, which E-Class model is right for you? E-Class variants include AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A), AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A), and AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). For a full list of E-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
