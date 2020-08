Beyer Mazda - Winchester / Virginia

Located 39 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Clean CARFAX. Silver 2002 Mazda Protege5 FWD 5-Speed Manual 2.0L FSD 130 hpWe have an excellent selection of pre-owned vehicles in every price range. Odometer is 45402 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Mazda Protege5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1BJ245821491079

Stock: 5957Z

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020