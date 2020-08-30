Mazda Minivans for Sale Near Me
- 105,686 miles8 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$4,999$1,924 Below Market
KADS Auto Group - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 5 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2BL0C0101848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,566 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,799$702 Below Market
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Rest assured, once you take this Mazda MPV WAGON 3RD ROW SEATS SUPER LOW MILES home you will know you've made a solid investment. Rest assured knowing that this Mazda MPV WAGON 3RD ROW SEATS SUPER LOW MILES has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 53,566 on the odometer. This Mazda MPV WAGON 3RD ROW SEATS SUPER LOW MILES has been smoke free since when it was new. There is no evidence that this truck has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. Whether hauling a heavy load or accelerating up to highway speeds, the 3.0L 6 cyl engine is more than up to the task. Let the fuel efficiency of this Mazda MPV WAGON 3RD ROW SEATS SUPER LOW MILES's 3.0L 6 cyl engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional truck. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mazda MPV LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3LW28A050537292
Stock: 11889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,382 miles20 mi away1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,977$670 Below Market
AutoPlaza - Manassas / Virginia
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda 5 Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2BL6D0158394
Stock: 906231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-08-2020
- 102,000 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,996
Carplex - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
PRICE EXCLUDES PROCESSING FEE OF $149.OO. WE ARE LOCATED AT 9131 ANTIQUE WAY MANASSAS VA 20110. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED AND COMES WITH THREE MONTHS (3000 MILES) NATIONWIDE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY WITH FULL PURCHASE PRICE. WE ARE OPEN MON.-SAT. 10:00am-8:00pm AND SUN. 11:00am-5:00pm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 5 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2BL2C0114942
Stock: 8941
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,815 miles23 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,994
Malloy Ford Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda 5 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2DL9E0165841
Stock: 20721A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 27,332 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,500
Koons GM Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2015 Mazda Mazda5 Sport Liquid Silver Metallic 16' x 6.5J Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Cloth Seat Upholstery, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 5 Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2BL5F0182897
Stock: 000K1230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 32,101 miles1,139 mi away1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$15,998
CarMax McKinney - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - McKinney / Texas
Located 1,139 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda 5 Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2BL4E0168407
Stock: 19161387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,123 miles2,318 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseShips to 20147*Fair Deal
$14,998
CarMax Clackamas - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Milwaukie / Oregon
Located 2,318 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price assumes final purchase will be made in OR, and excludes tax, license and registration costs, and $25 Optional Document Processing Fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 5 Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2BL1F0184081
Stock: 18908978
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,342 miles280 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$12,590
Carvana - Cleveland - Cleveland / Ohio
Located 280 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda 5 Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2BL9E0167785
Stock: 2000624188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 90,613 miles169 mi awayShips to 20147*
$11,998
CarMax Virginia Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Virginia Beach / Virginia
Located 169 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 5 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2DL9C0104129
Stock: 18918947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,850 miles1,489 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$9,599
CarMax Pharr - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Pharr / Texas
Located 1,489 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 5 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2CL6C0133329
Stock: 18524831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,674 miles2,344 mi away1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$9,998
CarMax Sacramento South - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Sacramento / California
Located 2,344 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 5 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CR29LX90347005
Stock: 19059123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,122 miles484 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseShips to 20147*
$10,599
CarMax Athens - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Bogart / Georgia
Located 484 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda 5 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2CL2D0154034
Stock: 19033381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,663 miles825 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$10,998
CarMax Clearwater - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Clearwater / Florida
Located 825 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 5 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2DL6C0128419
Stock: 18753746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,664 miles27 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$4,995
Fitzgerald Mazda - Frederick / Maryland
Located 27 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mazda MPV ES with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3LW28J740514266
Stock: LP14266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
