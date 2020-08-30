Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia

Located 10 miles away from Ashburn , VA

***ZOOM, ZOOM*** CLEAN CARFAX!!! CONVERTIBLE!!! NAVIGATION!!! HEATED SEATS!!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1NDAD77J0201211

Stock: ESLU075093A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020