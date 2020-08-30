Mazda Convertibles for Sale Near Me
- ExteriorInterior9 mi away
$35,995Est. Loan: $643/mo
Brown's Chantilly Mazda - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Just Announced 0% for 60 months with no payments for 90 days
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAM71L0414707
Stock: 16283
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- ExteriorInterior9 mi away
$33,675Est. Loan: $597/mo
Brown's Chantilly Mazda - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Just Announced 0% for 60 months with no payments for 90 days
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAD72L0415784
Stock: 16276
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- ExteriorInterior27 mi awayHome delivery available*
$27,990Est. Loan: $494/mo
Fitzgerald Mazda - Frederick / Maryland
Located 27 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAB79L0417423
Stock: 0417423
- ExteriorInterior27 mi awayHome delivery available*
$36,765Est. Loan: $656/mo
Fitzgerald Mazda - Frederick / Maryland
Located 27 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAC77L0416818
Stock: 0416818
$36,030Est. Loan: $644/mo
Fitzgerald Mazda - Frederick / Maryland
Located 27 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAM70L0415539
Stock: 0415539
$36,355Est. Loan: $650/mo
Fitzgerald Mazda - Frederick / Maryland
Located 27 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAM73L0415454
Stock: 0415454
$35,735Est. Loan: $638/mo
Fitzgerald Mazda - Frederick / Maryland
Located 27 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAM77L0415909
Stock: 0415909
View OffersAdNEW2020 MAZDA MX-5 MIATA RFSpecial offers availableView OffersVisit MAZDAUSA.COM for detailsMAZDAUSA.COMDisclaimer*
- ExteriorInterior29 mi awayHome delivery available*
$36,030Est. Loan: $644/mo
Brown's Alexandria Mazda - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 29 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAM70L0416075
Stock: 33283
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- ExteriorInterior29 mi awayHome delivery available*
$34,585Est. Loan: $620/mo
Brown's Alexandria Mazda - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 29 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAL70L0413789
Stock: 33121
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- ExteriorInterior40 mi awayHome delivery available*
$31,535Est. Loan: $562/mo
Sheehy Mazda - Hagerstown / Maryland
Located 40 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Machine Gray Metallic 2020 Mazda Miata GS RWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L DOHC26/34 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAC75L0412041
Stock: W0412041
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 5,684 miles10 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,900$608 Below Market
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 10 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***ZOOM, ZOOM*** CLEAN CARFAX!!! CONVERTIBLE!!! NAVIGATION!!! HEATED SEATS!!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAD77J0201211
Stock: ESLU075093A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 150 miles23 mi awayNo accidents, Personal Use
$33,450
Malloy Ford Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Mazda Miata RF Grand Touring Bluetooth, Backup Camera, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, Alloy Pedals, Interior Package (MT) (DISC), MAZDA CONNECT Infotainment System, Navigation System, Stainless Steel Door Sill Trim Plates.CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 2066 miles below market average! 26/34 City/Highway MPGContact us today for your virtual demonstration by one of our Pre-Owned sales professionals through Facetime or WhatsApp, or visit our website www.MalloyFordAlexandria.com We are here to serve Alexandria, Fairfax, Arlington, Falls Church, Vienna, Springfield, Tysons Corner, DC, and ALL of Northern Virginia!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAM7XL0412048
Stock: 20636A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 24,506 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,475
Brown's Chantilly Mazda - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
MX-5 POWER RETRACTABLE HARDTOP GRAND TOURING - AUTOMATIC - LEATHER/HEATED SEATS/BOSE SOUND SYSTEM/CLOTH TOP/HEATED SEATS/FOG LIGHTS/CRUISE CONTROL/POWER (LOCKS, WINDOWS, AND MIRRORS)/17' ALLOY WHEELS/FRONT SHOCK TOWER BRACE/AND SO MUCH MORE - NO RECON FEES - CLEAN CARFAX - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES -**Grand Touring upgrades over Sport includes: Tan-cloth convertible top, Leather, heated seats, 200-watt Bose 7-speaker audio system with AudioPilot noise compensation, Front shock-tower brace, 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, Leather-wrapped shift knob, Halogen fog lights, Silver seatback bars, Cruise control with steering-wheel mounted controls, Steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, Power door locks, Remote keyless entry with retractable key, Covered rear storage compartments (behind seats), Floor tunnel net pocket****At Chantilly Mazda we promise you'll have a great experience. All you add is your state's tax, tags, and processing fee. No other fees and we mean it!! (No reconditioning fees, no dealer prep, no CPO fees, no testing fees). For more information or to schedule a test drive, call (855)423-9049. Buy Happy!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC26F380140284
Stock: BB7029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 26,753 miles3 mi away
$22,998
CarMax Dulles - Now Open - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAD72G0113885
Stock: 19393714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,915 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,000
Koons GM Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Mazda Miata Club Soul Red Crystal Metallic Back-Up Camera, Navigation, Lane Departure, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Black w/Cloth Upholstery, Heated front seats, Leather Shift Knob, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 17' x 7' Metallic Black Aluminum Alloy. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAC71K0302506
Stock: 000K1213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 75,215 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$12,775
Brown's Chantilly Mazda - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
JUST ARRIVED - MX-5 MIATA GRAND TOURING SPECIAL EDITION - AUTOMATIC - LEATHER/CLOTH TOP/17' INCH ALLOY WHEELS/MAZDA ADVANCED KEYLESS ENTRY/BOSE SOUND SYSTEM/XENON HEADLIGHTS/ANTI-THEFT ALARM/FOG LIGHTS/CRUISE CONTROL/POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS/FRONT SHOCK-TOWER BRACE/AND SO MUCH MORE - NO RECON FEES - CLEAN CARFAX -MORE PICTURES AND PRICING COMING RIGHT AFTER OUR 160 POINT INSPECTION AND RECONDITIONING PROCESS**Grand Touring Special Edition upgrades over Touring includes: Icy Blue Metallic, Saddle Brown cloth convertible top, leather seats and interior trim, 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, Stainless steel scuff plates, Aluminum-tone instrument panel trim, chrome gauge rings, Xenon HID headlights, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) with Traction Control System, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry System, Antitheft alarm, 200-watt Bose 7-speaker audio system with AudioPilot noise****At Chantilly Mazda we promise you'll have a great experience. All you add is your state's tax, tags, and processing fee. No other fees and we mean it!! (No reconditioning fees, no dealer prep, no CPO fees, no testing fees). For more information or to schedule a test drive, call (855)423-9049. Buy Happy!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F580147903
Stock: Y16096B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 51,878 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2008 MAZDA MX-5 MIATA 2dr Sport Hard Top Low miles, Clean Carfax, Hard Top, Well Equipped with Am/Fm/Cd, Cloth Seats, Power Window, Power Locks, Power Top, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Financing and Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC26F780156083
Stock: AT12999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 55,360 miles18 mi away1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***LOW MILEAGE, 5 SPEED MANUAL...........................2007 MAZDA MIATA, COPPER RED MICA/BLACK TOP WITH A BLACK INTERIOR, MULTI FUNCTION AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM CD PLAYER, ALL POWER, KEYLESS ENTRY, DUAL EXHAUST, ALLOY WHEELS WITH 4 NEW TIRES, ONLY 55K MILES, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F570128766
Stock: MAX18731
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.