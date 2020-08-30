Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland

Located 16 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Bianco 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 3.0L V6, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Heated rear seats, High Gloss Carbon Fiber Twill Trim, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nerissimo Package, Power Adjustable Foot Pedals, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Trident Logo Stitched on Front & Rear Headrests, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 21" Dark Forged Atlante.Recent Arrival!Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell - We're Driven by You! Freight, sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge are additional. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. For additional information please contact our internet department maseratisales@criswellauto.com. www.criswellmaserati.com.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAM56YRS8L1351840

Stock: M200015

Listed since: 07-27-2020