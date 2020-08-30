Maserati Sedans for Sale Near Me
$128,148Est. Loan: $2,383/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Bianco 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 3.0L V6, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Heated rear seats, High Gloss Carbon Fiber Twill Trim, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nerissimo Package, Power Adjustable Foot Pedals, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Trident Logo Stitched on Front & Rear Headrests, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 21" Dark Forged Atlante.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56YRS8L1351840
Stock: M200015
Listed since: 07-27-2020
$94,153Est. Loan: $1,748/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Grigio 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High Gloss Carbon Fiber Twill Trim, Illuminated entry, Kick to Open Hands-Free Power Trunk, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Paddle Shifters, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Trident Logo Stitched on Front & Rear Headrests, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20" Gloss Black Urano.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTS8L1354582
Stock: M200021
Listed since: 07-27-2020
$119,298Est. Loan: $2,219/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Rosso Folgore Metallic 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 3.0L V6, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Aluminum Column-Mounted Paddle Shifters, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High Gloss Ebony Wood Trim, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 20" Silver Mercurio.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56YRL2L1353477
Stock: M200022
Listed since: 07-27-2020
$90,203Est. Loan: $1,674/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Bianco 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Aluminum Column-Mounted Paddle Shifters, Black Chrome Finish, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers, harmon/kardon 900 Watts Premium Audio System, High Gloss Piano Black Wood Trim, Nerissimo Package, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20" Black Teseo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTA9L1354338
Stock: M200031
Listed since: 08-25-2020
$92,053Est. Loan: $1,709/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Bianco 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranLusso AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Climate Package, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, High Gloss Rovere Wood Trim, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power Rear Sunblind, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 20" Machine Polished Urano.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTL0L1354584
Stock: M200018
Listed since: 07-27-2020
$88,203Est. Loan: $1,637/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Blu Emozione Mica 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Black Chrome Finish, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, harmon/kardon 900 Watts Premium Audio System, Heated Black Leather & Wood Steering Wheel, High Gloss Ebano Wood Trim, Nerissimo Package, Wheels: 20" Black Teseo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTA0L1354583
Stock: M200020
Listed since: 07-27-2020
$126,844Est. Loan: $2,359/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Blu Sofisticato 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso ZEGNA EDITION AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 3.0L V6, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alcantara Headliner & Pillars, Bowers & Wilkins 1280W Ultra Premium Audio System, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Gloss Blue Painted Brake Calipers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Pieno Fiore Full Natural Leather, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Trident Logo Stitched on Front & Rear Headrests, Wheels: 20" Silver Perseo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56YRL8L1346095
Stock: M200012
Listed since: 03-30-2020
$94,453Est. Loan: $1,753/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Grigio Maratea Metallescent 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Black Chrome Finish, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Compass, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nerissimo Package, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Trident Logo Stitched on Front & Rear Headrests, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20" Black Teseo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTS4L1354580
Stock: M200017
Listed since: 07-27-2020
$111,194Est. Loan: $2,068/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 3.0L V6, Aluminum Column-Mounted Paddle Shifters, Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers, Wheels: 20" Silver Mercurio.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56YRA3L1350862
Stock: M200008
Listed since: 03-04-2020
$84,603Est. Loan: $1,570/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Black Chrome Finish, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, harmon/kardon 900 Watts Premium Audio System, Nerissimo Package, Wheels: 20" Black Teseo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTA7L1354581
Stock: M200019
Listed since: 07-27-2020
$124,548Est. Loan: $2,316/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero Ribelle Metallic 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 RIBELLE EDITION PACKAGE, 3.0L V6, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alcantara Headliner & Pillars, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Heated rear seats, High Gloss Carbon Fiber Twill Trim, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nerissimo Package, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20" Gloss Black Urano.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56YRS6L1350363
Stock: M200016
Listed since: 07-27-2020
$91,549Est. Loan: $1,699/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Black Chrome Finish, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Compass, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High Gloss Carbon Fiber Twill Trim, Illuminated entry, Kick to Open Hands-Free Power Trunk, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nerissimo Package, Paddle Shifters, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Trident Logo Stitched on Front & Rear Headrests, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20" Gloss Black Urano.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTS1L1342354
Stock: M200001
Listed since: 10-02-2019
$93,053Est. Loan: $1,727/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Rosso Folgore Mica 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranLusso AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Climate Package, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, High Gloss Rovere Wood Trim, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power Rear Sunblind, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 20" Machine Polished Urano.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTL3L1353476
Stock: M200013
Listed since: 06-26-2020
$95,349Est. Loan: $1,770/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero Ribelle Mica 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 RIBBELE EDITION, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Bowers & Wilkins 1280W Ultra Premium Audio System, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20" Black Teseo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTS3L1350407
Stock: M200009
Listed since: 03-04-2020
$106,493Est. Loan: $1,977/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Bianco Alpi Tri-Coat 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Black Chrome Finish, Black Front Grille, Black Window Surround, Bowers & Wilkins 1280W Ultra Premium Audio System, Carbon B & C Pillars, Carbon Door Handles, Carbon Front Splitter, Carbon Rear Spoiler, Carbon Side Mirrors, Climate Package, Compass, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark LED Headlamps, Dark Taillamps, Door Sills, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, High Gloss Carbon Fiber Twill Trim, Illuminated entry, Interior Carbon Fiber Package, Kick to Open Hands-Free Power Trunk, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nerissimo Carbon Package, Paddle Shifters, Pieno Fiore Natural Leather Upholstery, Power moonroof, Power Rear Sunblind, Rear Armrest w/Illuminated Storage, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 21" Gloss Black Forged Titano.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTS3L1353162
Stock: M200030
Listed since: 08-25-2020
$121,214Est. Loan: $2,238/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Blue Passione Metallic 2019 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 3.0L V6, Active Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Driver Assistance Package, Forward Collision Warning, Soft Close Doors, Wheels: 20" Silver Perseo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56YRA1K1337459
Stock: M190139
Listed since: 09-19-2019
$97,125Est. Loan: $1,784/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
LUCI DI MEZZANO 2019 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranLusso AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Climate Package, Compass, Driver Assistance Package, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, High Gloss Rovere Wood Trim, Highway Assist, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power Rear Sunblind, Remote keyless entry, Surround View Camera w/Puddle Lamps, Traction control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Wheels: 20" Urano Machine Polished.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTA6K1335793
Stock: M190132
Listed since: 08-19-2019
$100,054Est. Loan: $1,838/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero Ribelle Mica 2019 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Bowers & Wilkins 1280W Ultra Premium Audio System, Climate Package, Compass, Driver Assistance Package, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated Black Leather Sport Steering Wheel, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Highway Assist, Illuminated entry, Kick to Open Hands-Free Power Trunk, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Paddle Shifters, Power moonroof, Power Rear Sunblind, Remote keyless entry, Soft Close Doors, Surround View Camera w/Puddle Lamps, Traction control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20" Gloss Black Urano.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTS7K1339036
Stock: M190170
Listed since: 02-06-2020