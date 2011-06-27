Maserati Luxurys for Sale Near Me
- $94,153Fair Deal$1,748/mo est. loan
2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSportExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Grigio 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High Gloss Carbon Fiber Twill Trim, Illuminated entry, Kick to Open Hands-Free Power Trunk, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Paddle Shifters, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Trident Logo Stitched on Front & Rear Headrests, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20" Gloss Black Urano.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTS8L1354582
Stock: M200021
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $81,295Fair Deal$1,509/mo est. loan
2020 Maserati Levante BaseExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Blu Emozione Mica 2020 Maserati Levante AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Function, Compass, Driver Assistance Package, Electronic Stability Control, Forward Collision Warning Plus, Front dual zone A/C, Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Highway Assist System, Illuminated entry, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Surround View Camera, Traction control, Upgraded Full Leather Upholstery.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUA6LX355140
Stock: M200025
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $119,298Good Deal$2,219/mo est. loan
2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLussoExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Rosso Folgore Metallic 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 3.0L V6, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Aluminum Column-Mounted Paddle Shifters, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High Gloss Ebony Wood Trim, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 20" Silver Mercurio.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56YRL2L1353477
Stock: M200022
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $128,148Good Deal$2,383/mo est. loan
2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSportExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Bianco 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 3.0L V6, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Heated rear seats, High Gloss Carbon Fiber Twill Trim, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nerissimo Package, Power Adjustable Foot Pedals, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Trident Logo Stitched on Front & Rear Headrests, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 21" Dark Forged Atlante.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56YRS8L1351840
Stock: M200015
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- New ListingStock photo © EVOX Images$90,203Fair Deal$1,674/mo est. loan
2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4ExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Bianco 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Aluminum Column-Mounted Paddle Shifters, Black Chrome Finish, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers, harmon/kardon 900 Watts Premium Audio System, High Gloss Piano Black Wood Trim, Nerissimo Package, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20" Black Teseo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTA9L1354338
Stock: M200031
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $106,654Fair Deal$1,980/mo est. loan
2020 Maserati Levante S GranSportExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Grigio Matte 2020 Maserati Levante S AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 14 Speakers, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Function, Black Chrome Finishing, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Climate Package, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, Driver Assistance Package, Forward Collision Warning Plus, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, harman/kardon Speakers, harmon/kardon 900 Watts Premium Audio System, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Highway Assist System, Nerissimo GranSport Package, Piano Black Front & Rear Skid Plates, Surround View Camera, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 21" Matte Staggered Helios.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Levante S GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661YUS6LX343181
Stock: M200010
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- $98,634Fair Deal$1,831/mo est. loan
2020 Maserati Levante GranSportExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Rosso Energia 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Black Chrome Finishing, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Bowers & Wilkins 1280W Ultra Premium Audio System, Climate Package, Compass, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Gloss Black Painted Brake Calipers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nerissimo GranSport Package, Piano Black Front & Rear Skid Plates, Piano Black Roof Rails, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 21" Gloss Black Anteo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUS1LX343681
Stock: M200023
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$86,085Fair Deal$1,598/mo est. loan
2020 Maserati Levante GranSportExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Black Chrome Finishing, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Compass, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nerissimo GranSport Package, Piano Black Front & Rear Skid Plates, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 21" Gloss Black Anteo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUS1LX355104
Stock: M200027
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $88,203Fair Deal$1,637/mo est. loan
2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4ExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Blu Emozione Mica 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Black Chrome Finish, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, harmon/kardon 900 Watts Premium Audio System, Heated Black Leather & Wood Steering Wheel, High Gloss Ebano Wood Trim, Nerissimo Package, Wheels: 20" Black Teseo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTA0L1354583
Stock: M200020
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $92,053Fair Deal$1,709/mo est. loan
2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranLussoExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Bianco 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranLusso AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Climate Package, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, High Gloss Rovere Wood Trim, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power Rear Sunblind, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 20" Machine Polished Urano.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTL0L1354584
Stock: M200018
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $111,194Good Deal$2,068/mo est. loan
2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4ExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 3.0L V6, Aluminum Column-Mounted Paddle Shifters, Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers, Wheels: 20" Silver Mercurio.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56YRA3L1350862
Stock: M200008
Listed since: 03-04-2020
- $84,603Fair Deal$1,570/mo est. loan
2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4ExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Black Chrome Finish, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, harmon/kardon 900 Watts Premium Audio System, Nerissimo Package, Wheels: 20" Black Teseo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTA7L1354581
Stock: M200019
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $94,453Fair Deal$1,753/mo est. loan
2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSportExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Grigio Maratea Metallescent 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Black Chrome Finish, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Compass, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nerissimo Package, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Trident Logo Stitched on Front & Rear Headrests, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20" Black Teseo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTS4L1354580
Stock: M200017
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $124,548Good Deal$2,316/mo est. loan
2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSportExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero Ribelle Metallic 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 RIBELLE EDITION PACKAGE, 3.0L V6, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alcantara Headliner & Pillars, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Heated rear seats, High Gloss Carbon Fiber Twill Trim, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nerissimo Package, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20" Gloss Black Urano.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56YRS6L1350363
Stock: M200016
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $91,334Fair Deal$1,695/mo est. loan
2020 Maserati Levante GranSportExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Black Chrome Finishing, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Climate Package, Compass, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nerissimo GranSport Package, Piano Black Front & Rear Skid Plates, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Trident Logo Stitched on Front & Rear Headrests, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 21" Gloss Black Anteo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUS4LX353623
Stock: M200024
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $126,844Good Deal$2,359/mo est. loan
2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLussoExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Blu Sofisticato 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso ZEGNA EDITION AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 3.0L V6, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alcantara Headliner & Pillars, Bowers & Wilkins 1280W Ultra Premium Audio System, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Gloss Blue Painted Brake Calipers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Pieno Fiore Full Natural Leather, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Trident Logo Stitched on Front & Rear Headrests, Wheels: 20" Silver Perseo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56YRL8L1346095
Stock: M200012
Listed since: 03-30-2020
- $91,549Fair Deal$1,699/mo est. loan
2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSportExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Black Chrome Finish, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Compass, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High Gloss Carbon Fiber Twill Trim, Illuminated entry, Kick to Open Hands-Free Power Trunk, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nerissimo Package, Paddle Shifters, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Trident Logo Stitched on Front & Rear Headrests, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20" Gloss Black Urano.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTS1L1342354
Stock: M200001
Listed since: 10-02-2019
- New ListingStock photo © EVOX Images$86,234Fair Deal$1,600/mo est. loan
2020 Maserati Levante GranSportExteriorInterior16 miles away
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Black Chrome Finishing, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Compass, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nerissimo GranSport Package, Piano Black Front & Rear Skid Plates, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 21" Gloss Black Anteo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUS5LX355106
Stock: M200029
Listed since: 08-25-2020