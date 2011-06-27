Maserati Luxurys for Sale

Close

Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland

Located 16 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Grigio 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High Gloss Carbon Fiber Twill Trim, Illuminated entry, Kick to Open Hands-Free Power Trunk, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Paddle Shifters, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Trident Logo Stitched on Front & Rear Headrests, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20" Gloss Black Urano.Recent Arrival!Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell - We're Driven by You! Freight, sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge are additional. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. For additional information please contact our internet department maseratisales@criswellauto.com. www.criswellmaserati.com.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAM57YTS8L1354582

Stock: M200021

Listed since: 07-27-2020