Maserati Convertibles for Sale Near Me

8 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
  • 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in Gray
    new

    2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Good Deal

    $162,240

    Est. Loan: $3,017/mo
  • 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in Gray
    new

    2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Good Deal

    $163,265

    Est. Loan: $3,036/mo
  • 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in Dark Blue
    new

    2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Good Deal

    $174,745

    Est. Loan: $3,250/mo
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in Silver
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    18,132 miles
    3 mi away
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $44,990

    Details
  • 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible in White
    Stock photo **
    used

    2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible

    4,938 miles
    25 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    Not Listed

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible in White
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible

    18,028 miles
    15 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $60,888

    Details
  • 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in Gray
    used

    2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    6,221 miles
    53 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Home delivery available*
    Great Deal

    $75,000

    $5,039 Below Market
    Negotiate
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible in Red
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible

    50,222 miles
    46 mi away
    Free home delivery available*

    $38,590

    Negotiate
Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati Convertible
Filtering by
Maserati
Convertible
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.