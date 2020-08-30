Maserati Convertibles for Sale Near Me
$162,240Est. Loan: $3,017/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Grigio Alfieri Metallic 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Sport RWD 6-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Contrast Stitching, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, High Gloss Piano Black Trim, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Seat Backrest Cover, Traction control, Trident Logo Stitched on Front & Rear Headrests, Wheels: 20" MC Titanium.Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell - We're Driven by You! Freight, sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge are additional. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. For additional information please contact our internet department maseratisales@criswellauto.com. www.criswellmaserati.com.
Description: New 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
VIN: ZAM45VMA5K0345297
Stock: M190143
Listed since: 12-03-2019
$163,265Est. Loan: $3,036/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Grigio Alfieri Metallic 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Sport RWD 6-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Alcantara Center Armrest, Alcantara Center Dashboard Area, Alcantara Cluster, Alcantara Door Panels Armrest, Alcantara Package, Alcantara Tunnel Gear Pod, Compass, Contrast Stitching, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Gloss Silver Painted Brake Calipers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, High Gloss Piano Black Trim, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Trident Logo Stitched on Front & Rear Headrests, Wheels: 20" MC Matte Graphite.Recent Arrival!Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell - We're Driven by You! Freight, sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge are additional. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. For additional information please contact our internet department maseratisales@criswellauto.com. www.criswellmaserati.com.
Description: New 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
VIN: ZAM45VMA4K0315806
Stock: M190174
Listed since: 07-15-2020
$174,745Est. Loan: $3,250/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Blu Inchiostro Tri-Coat 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Sport RWD 6-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Alcantara Center Armrest, Alcantara Center Dashboard Area, Alcantara Cluster, Alcantara Door Panels Armrest, Alcantara Package, Alcantara Tunnel Gear Pod, Anodized Matte Blue Painted Brake Calipers, Black Leather & Alcantara Sport Steering Wheel, Carbon Fiber Door Sills w/MC Sport Line Logo, Center Console Trim, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, High Gloss Carbon Fiber Trim, Illuminated entry, Interior Carbon Fiber Package - Evolution I, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 20" MC Gloss Black.Recent Arrival!Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell - We're Driven by You! Freight, sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge are additional. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. For additional information please contact our internet department maseratisales@criswellauto.com. www.criswellmaserati.com.
Description: New 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
VIN: ZAM45VMA3K0314386
Stock: M190173
Listed since: 07-08-2020
18,132 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$44,990
Easterns Automotive Group of Sterling / Direct Car Buying - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Only 18,001 Miles! Delivers 20 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This Maserati GranTurismo Convertible boasts a Gas V8 4.7L/286 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Rear Wheel Drive, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Convertible Soft Top, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, CD Player, Navigation System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Requires Subscription, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Leather Seats, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Power Outlet, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Security System, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear Defrost, Universal Garage Door Opener, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, ABS, Rollover Protection Bars, Traction Control, Traction Control, Stability Control, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Rear Parking Aid, Tire Pressure Monitor*This vehicle may be transferred to any Easterns location or delivered to you home.*Locations are: Sterling, VA | Alexandria, VA | Frederick, MD | Temple HIlls, MD | Hyattsville, MD | Laurel, MD | Glen Burnie, MD | Baltimore, MD. Our Open Inventory means you are empowered to shop the entire Easterns inventory. The Easterns express processed allows you to build your deal online with our online concierge service. Easterns Automotive Group is a family owned dealership with over 30 years of history serving the hard-working men and women of DC, Maryland, and Virginia. See what we do to give back to our community at easterns.com/community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
VIN: ZAM45MMAXC0063233
Stock: 128099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
4,938 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
Not Listed
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $153,765.00, ONLY 4,938 MILES, 4.7L V8 444 HP, 20" Wheels, Navigation, BOSE Surround Sound & So much more.......... 2017 Maserati Granturismo Convertible *White on Red Leather *ONLY 4,938 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $153,765.00 *High Gloss Interior ($2,500) *Red Anodized Brake Calipers ($900) *Trident Stitch Head Restraints ($650) *Stitching for Internal Areas ($475) - 4.7L V8 444HP - 6-Speed Automatic Transmission -Skyhook Adaptive Suspension -Multilayer Power Soft Top - Bi-Xenon Headlamps -LED Taillights -Power Heated Front Seats -MultiMedia System -Satellite Radio -Navigation -BOSE 11 Speaker Surround Sound -Shift Paddles -20" Wheels *Still Under Full Factory Warranty up to 04-29-2021 or 50,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
VIN: ZAM45MMA2H0195023
Stock: 20762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
18,028 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$60,888
Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 4.7L V8, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Maserati Multimedia System w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" Birdcage Design Silver Painted Alloy, 4.7L V8. Bianco Fuji Special Matt RWD 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Base 4.7L V8Proudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
VIN: ZAM45MMA8F0144719
Stock: P144719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
6,221 miles53 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$75,000$5,039 Below Market
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row. **WE FINANCE** SUPER LOW MILES / FULLY LOADED / A MUST SEE** original sticker price was $140K+** **Vehicle shipping service offered across the country inquire for more details. Ask your salesperson for up to additional 6 years or 100k miles extended warranty for under $2000 on qualified vehicles. Ceiling DVD and dual headrest DVD’s available on applicable vehicles. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Fees and Taxes: all vehicles sold are subject to $999.00 dealer processing fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state county city taxes and fees as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING IS BASED ON DEDUCTING ALL ADVERTISED DISCOUNTS AS WELL AS A ONE TIME PAYMENT OF CASH CERTIFIED FUNDS MONEY ORDER AND EFT's. TOTAL PRICES ON VEHICLES FINANCED MAY VARY. WE FINANCE PEOPLE WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. AVAILABLE DISCOUNTS: ACTIVE/RETIRED MILITARY STUDENT VA RESIDENT AND GOVERNMENT WORKER ASK YOUR SALESPERSON FOR MORE DETAILS. Discounts are for cash deals only. Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS MISPRINTS ON EQUIPMENT VOIDED MANUFACTURER WARRANTY due to previous accident(s). Customers must confirm all the options with the manufacturer and the remaining warranty with the manufacturer prior to purchasing the vehicle. We print Carfax history on the same day that we buy the vehicle from different sources Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for any changes to Carfax history in the future Please print your own most updated Carfax history from www.carfax.com** date modified 1/17/2020
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
VIN: ZAM45VMA9H0189533
Stock: M9533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
50,222 miles46 mi away
$38,590
Carvana - Washington DC - Washington / District of Columbia
Located 46 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Description: Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
VIN: ZAM45KMA1C0062962
Stock: 2000560603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-16-2020
