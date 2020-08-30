Sheehy Ford Lincoln Of Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland

Located 17 miles away from Ashburn , VA

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Representing the optimal blend of tarmac tearing performance and silky smooth highway refinement. A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. All of the following features are included: heated and ventilated seats, lane departure warning, and a split folding rear seat. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 300 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive provides for safe passage, regardless of road or weather conditions. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5LM5J7XC7LGL18648

Stock: CGL18648

Listed since: 11-15-2019