Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

Located 22 miles away from Ashburn , VA

This Lexus CT 200h is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. Yes, the odometer does read only 34,343 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this CT 200h is one really great deal. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY, since it was new so you can see for yourself that it was properly cared for and maintained. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. If getting noticed is what you are after, then this car is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 1.8L L4 HYBRID engine and people will know you've arrived. With the 1.8L L4 HYBRID engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Lexus CT 200h. The car is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. Looking at this car, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. Let the CARFAX report prove to you that this is a one owner car. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. All our vehicles are AutoCheck CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included AutoCheck history report. Rest assured knowing that this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! Call us today at (703) 685-9312 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 43 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHKD5BH6G2271347

Stock: 271347

Certified Pre-Owned: No

