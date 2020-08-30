Lexus Coupes for Sale Near Me
$52,120Est. Loan: $877/mo
Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Lexus RC 300 SilverRecent Arrival! Price includes: $3000 - Lexus Cash. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Lexus RC 300 F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHG85EC3L5005996
Stock: L5005996
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 3,059 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$72,500$3,855 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
SPORT PKG WITH CARBON FIBER ROOF! ALL WEATHER, CONVENIENCE PKGS AND MORE! ** CARFAX One-Owner, ** Remainder of Factory Warranty, ** Local Trade-In,, ** Non-Smoker, ** Clean CarFax History - No Accidents or Damage Reported.** Service Record Available** Passes Virginia Safety and Emission Inspections** Good Tires** Good Brakes** Freshly Detailed- Alcantara & Leather Seat Surfaces- All Weather Package- Blind Spot Monitor- Carbon Fiber Roof- Color Heads Up Display- Convenience Package- Front & Rear Clearance Backup Sonar- Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Bucket Seats- Heated Steering Wheel- Limited-Slip Differential- Premium Paint- Radio: Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound System- Sport Package with Carbon-Fiber Roof- Windshield De-Icer.- Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home- Deferred Payment options up to 90 days with approved credit- Video Walkaround available for all cars- COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY within 100 miles- Complete your entire purchase at home, no need to visit the dealershipMARKET-BASED PRICING:Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience!All prices plus tax, tags and $695 dealer processing fee. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LC 500 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5AY5JA005270
Stock: 7201079A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 36,298 miles22 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,966$3,086 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Located 22 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Looking for a family vehicle? This Lexus RC 300 is great for kids and adults. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. Rest assured knowing that this Lexus RC 300 has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 36,298 on the odometer. Want that 'new car' smell? This car still has it, because it has never been smoked in. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. This car, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. With a powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. With the 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this Lexus RC 300. The best thing about this Lexus RC 300 is that its features have features. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. Let the CARFAX report prove to you that this is a one owner car. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. As an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with an AutoCheck report and are completely inspected before going on the lot STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this car, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Our job is to get you on the road, and if you have approved credit with us, we can make this transition easier by providing you with low monthly payments. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC3G5000202
Stock: 000202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,925 miles18 mi away2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,995$2,991 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH NAVIGATION..................................2016 LEXUS RC300 F-SPORT AWD COUPE, ULTRASONIC BLUE WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH STEERING WHEEL PADDLE SHIFTERS, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, DUAL HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY SETTINGS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PARKTRONIC, TRACTION CONTROL, 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, BALANCE OF FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC3G5000118
Stock: MAX18115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-10-2020
- 54,061 miles10 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,977$4,337 Below Market
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 10 miles away from Ashburn, VA
L/CERTIFIED!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! 4 NEW TIRES!!! NEW FRONT BRAKE PADS/ROTORS!!! FSPORT PACKAGE!!! NAVIGATION!!! INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST!!! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!! This Vehicle is L/Certified with Warranty Coverage up to 6 years from the Date of first use and Unlimited Miles!! You will also receive Complimentary Scheduled maintenance for the next 2 years or 20,000 miles!! With 24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption services. Peace of mind that extends beyond the vehicle’s original warranty. That’s not all!! It has been through a rigorous 161 point SAFETY and QUALITY inspection! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for. *SiriusXM satellite radio (complimentary 90-day trial subscription included)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BCXH5007372
Stock: LP200482
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 26,992 miles22 mi awayNo accidents, Corporate Fleet
$29,966$855 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Located 22 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Rest assured, once you take this Lexus RC 300 home you will know you've made a solid investment. It is a one-owner car in great condition. The title records confirm this. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 26,992 miles, you can feel confident that this RC 300 is in prime condition. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. This car, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. Looking for power? Look no further! This 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Lexus RC 300's 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V gives you the gas mileage that you want. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this car. The best thing about this Lexus RC 300 is that its features have features. You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. We at Merlex Auto Group understand that buying a car isn't just about transportation but comfort as well. With confidence we can assure the comfort gained from this car's unadulterated interior will be unmatched. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. We provide a free CARFAX report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. This car is a one-owner vehicle according to the report by CARFAX, which we run on every vehicle that we sell. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this car. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Our job is to get you on the road, and if you have approved credit with us, we can make this transition easier by providing you with low monthly payments. Want a great deal? This car has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Gaithersburg! Runs great and drives like new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC4G5001942
Stock: 001942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,465 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$34,438
Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BCXH5002627
Stock: P5002627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 34,680 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$37,488$1,768 Below Market
Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BC3H5008072
Stock: P5008072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 13,390 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,998$1,941 Below Market
smart center Germantown - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC7H5003346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2017 Lexus RC F39,218 miles22 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,966$2,779 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Located 22 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Lexus RC F is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! We here at Merlex Auto Group have done the research for you and know that this car has had only one previous owner. With only 39,218 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. The interior of this beautiful Lexus RC F is completely smoke free. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Merlex Auto Group, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Merlex Auto Group will verify that this car has never been in a wreck of any kind. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Lexus RC F's 5.0L V8 DOHC 32V engine is anything but humble. Under the hood of this car rests a fuel efficient 5.0L V8 DOHC 32V engine that works to keep your wallet closed. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this Lexus RC F creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. This Lexus RC F comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a car of this caliber. We have gone over this car with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. We have made sure that this Lexus has kept its same faultless beauty as when it first rolled out the factory doors. We at Merlex Auto Group understand that buying a car isn't just about transportation but comfort as well. With confidence we can assure the comfort gained from this car's unadulterated interior will be unmatched. A thorough inspection has shown this car to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Want a new car? Have bad credit or no credit? Not a problem! We here at Merlex Auto Group offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our inventory and will get you approved for this car. Let us make your car buying experience a little easier by getting you the lowest monthly payment possible. With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Kensington.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC F with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC5H5006523
Stock: 006523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,747 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$33,428
Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC8H5002481
Stock: P5002481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- certified
2018 Lexus RC 30018,743 miles10 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,900
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 10 miles away from Ashburn, VA
L/CERTIFIED!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! FSPORT PACKAGE!!! NAVIGATION!!! INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST!!! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!! This Vehicle is L/Certified with Warranty Coverage up to 6 years from the Date of first use and Unlimited Miles!! You will also receive Complimentary Scheduled maintenance for the next 2 years or 20,000 miles!! With 24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption services. Peace of mind that extends beyond the vehicle’s original warranty. That’s not all!! It has been through a rigorous 161 point SAFETY and QUALITY inspection! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for. *SiriusXM satellite radio (complimentary 90-day trial subscription included)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHS85BC2J5004494
Stock: LP200512A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- certified
2017 Lexus RC 30018,869 miles10 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,977
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 10 miles away from Ashburn, VA
L/CERTIFIED!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! HEATED SEATS!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! This Vehicle is L/Certified with Warranty Coverage up to 6 years from the Date of first use and Unlimited Miles!! You will also receive Complimentary Scheduled maintenance for the next 2 years or 20,000 miles!! With 24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption services. Peace of mind that extends beyond the vehicle’s original warranty. That’s not all!! It has been through a rigorous 161 point SAFETY and QUALITY inspection! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for. *SiriusXM satellite radio (complimentary 90-day trial subscription included)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC5H5003104
Stock: LP200496
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 20,318 miles10 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,900
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 10 miles away from Ashburn, VA
L/CERTIFIED!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! 4 NEW TIRES!!! NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKE PADS/ROTORS!!! FSPORT PACKAGE!!! NAVIGATION!!! MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO!!! INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST!!! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!! This Vehicle is L/Certified with Warranty Coverage up to 6 years from the Date of first use and Unlimited Miles!! You will also receive Complimentary Scheduled maintenance for the next 2 years or 20,000 miles!! With 24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption services. Peace of mind that extends beyond the vehicle’s original warranty. That’s not all!! It has been through a rigorous 161 point SAFETY and QUALITY inspection! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for. *SiriusXM satellite radio (complimentary 90-day trial subscription included)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BC9H5007962
Stock: LP200466
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 19,626 miles18 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$32,478
Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC5G5000394
Stock: P5000394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 24,422 miles10 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,500
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 10 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BCXH5007937
Stock: LP200525
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 55,059 miles17 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$27,795
MINI of Montgomery County - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC6G5002199
Stock: B12632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- certified
2015 Lexus RC 35026,480 miles10 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,250
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 10 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BC7F5004670
Stock: RCL5010324A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
