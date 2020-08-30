DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland

Located 18 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. With less than 31,276mi on this Land Rover Discovery, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Land Rover Discovery HSE is in a league of its own This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Santorini Black Metallic Land Rover Discovery. Thank you for your interest in one of DARCARS Volvo Cars of Rockville's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE with 31,276mi. This Land Rover includes: LUXURY CLIMATE COMFORT PACKAGE (5-SEAT) Multi-Zone A/C Cooled Front Seat(s) A/C Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seat(s) RADIO: 825W MERIDIAN AUDIO SYSTEM *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* The CARFAX report for this 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. The Land Rover Discovery HSE offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. An extra bonus with this Land Rover Discovery: it's still covered by the manufacturer's warranty.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: SALRRBBK6HA017973

Stock: N4701

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-29-2020