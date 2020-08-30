Land Rover Diesels for Sale Near Me
- 19,287 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$51,499$7,724 Below Market
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**THIS SPORT HSE DIESEL has only 19,000 MILES**OVER $12,000 in OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT**ORIGINAL MSRP was $85,802**LUXURY CLIMATE & VISION PACKAGE ($2700)**DRIVE PRO PACKAGE ($2500)**VISION & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE ($1900)**21' 5 SPLIT SPOKE WHEELS ($1800)**MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND ($1100)**BLACK METALLIC PAINT ($695)**SLIDING PANORAMIC ROOF ($500)**EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING ($350)**GRAND BLACK VENEER ($350)**PLACED CARGO PROTECTION ($537)**NAVIGATION**BACKUP CAMERA**BLIND SPOT MONITOR**HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL**LANE DEPARTURE**FACTORY WARRANTY till NOVEMBER 2021**OFF LEASE**1 OWNER**CLEAN CARFAX with BUYBACK GUARANTEE** Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world. Come see us at Fairfax Motors for your next vehicle purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2FK1HA668649
Stock: 11118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 31,409 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$38,495$2,469 Below Market
DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. With less than 31,276mi on this Land Rover Discovery, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Land Rover Discovery HSE is in a league of its own This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Santorini Black Metallic Land Rover Discovery. Thank you for your interest in one of DARCARS Volvo Cars of Rockville's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE with 31,276mi. This Land Rover includes: LUXURY CLIMATE COMFORT PACKAGE (5-SEAT) Multi-Zone A/C Cooled Front Seat(s) A/C Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seat(s) RADIO: 825W MERIDIAN AUDIO SYSTEM *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* The CARFAX report for this 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. The Land Rover Discovery HSE offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. An extra bonus with this Land Rover Discovery: it's still covered by the manufacturer's warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRRBBK6HA017973
Stock: N4701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 20,481 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$59,998$1,855 Below Market
Jaguar of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
1-OWNER * CLEAN CARFAX * $4,990 IN OPTIONS * ORIGINAL MSRP $100,735 * DRIVE PRO PACKAGE - $2,450 -inc: Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition w/Intelligent Spd Limiter, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Driver Condition Monitor, Blind Spot Assist, Reverse Traffic Detection * RADIO: 825 WATT MERIDIAN PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND - $1,850 -inc: 19 speakers w/subwoofer * WHEEL LOCK PACKAGE - $134 -inc: Placed in cargo area, chrome wheel locks and Range Rover logo license plate frame *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2FK9HA338623
Stock: PLR7007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 49,819 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$36,998
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**COMFORTABLE SPORT DIESEL** PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF with SUNSHADE ($1400)**NAVIGATION**MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND ($1100)**BACKUP CAMERA**BLIND SPOT MONITOR**HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**KEYLESS START**JUST SERVICED AT RANGE ROVER OF TYSONS SEPT 2019**4 NEW TIRES**OFF LEASE from RANGE ROVER**1 OWNER**CLEAN CARFAX with BUYBACK GUARANTEE** Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world. Come see us at Fairfax Motors for your next vehicle purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWG2KF6GA642738
Stock: 10726
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2019
- 24,869 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,898
Ted Britt Chevrolet - Sterling / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Firenze Red D180 SE R-Dynamic CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged PLEASE CALL TED BRITT FORD FAIRFAX USED SALES NOW AT 703.659.8415 for appt and come see why Ted Britt Ford of Fairfax is one of the top Ford dealers in the country!! This vehicle is at the Fairfax location.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALYL2RNXJA720060
Stock: 00380A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 44,316 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$42,981$291 Below Market
Jaguar Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
1-OWNER * CARFAX CERTIFIED * $11,683 IN OPTIONS * ORIGINAL MSRP $72,483 * 7-SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE ($2,150) * 21-INCH 10 SPOKE STYLE 1012 GLOSS BLACK WHEELS ($1,700) * FIXED SIDE STEPS ($1,499) * CLIMATE COMFORT PACKAGE ($1,250) * SEAT PACK 4 16-WAY WINDSOR LEATHER ($1,220) * REMOTE INTELLIGENCE SEAT FOLD PACK ($1,070) * VISION ASSIST PACKAGE ($1,000) * INDUS SILVER EXTERIOR COLOR (695) * DRIVE PACKAGE ($550) * BLACK DESIGN PACKAGE ($300) * 360 PARKING AID ($275) * WHEEL LOCKS ($149) * AUTONOMOUS EMERGENCY BRAKING ($125)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRRBBK1HA024376
Stock: PLR6226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 99,020 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$31,500
Precise Automotive Group - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRRBBK4HA022587
Stock: P2587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 16,982 miles1,210 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*Great Deal
$46,010
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALYB2RN5JA754510
Stock: 10424776
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 25,513 miles1,210 mi awayHome delivery available*Great Deal
$48,330
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2FK5HA679881
Stock: 10431774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 22,108 miles53 mi awayFrame damage, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$45,500
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row. **WE FINANCE** BLACK ON BLACK / 20 INCH WHEEL PKG / DRIVER PRO PKG WITH BLIND SPOT MONITOR / PANORAMIC ROOF / LOW MILES / A MUST SEE** original sticker price was $81K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker:https://monroneylabels.com/cars/2009199-2017-land-rover-range-rover-sport **Vehicle shipping service offered across the country inquire for more details. Ask your salesperson for up to additional 6 years or 100k miles extended warranty for under $2000 on qualified vehicles. Ceiling DVD and dual headrest DVD’s available on applicable vehicles. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Fees and Taxes: all vehicles sold are subject to $999.00 dealer processing fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state county city taxes and fees as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING IS BASED ON DEDUCTING ALL ADVERTISED DISCOUNTS AS WELL AS A ONE TIME PAYMENT OF CASH CERTIFIED FUNDS MONEY ORDER AND EFT's. TOTAL PRICES ON VEHICLES FINANCED MAY VARY. WE FINANCE PEOPLE WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. AVAILABLE DISCOUNTS: ACTIVE/RETIRED MILITARY STUDENT VA RESIDENT AND GOVERNMENT WORKER ASK YOUR SALESPERSON FOR MORE DETAILS. Discounts are for cash deals only. Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS MISPRINTS ON EQUIPMENT VOIDED MANUFACTURER WARRANTY due to previous accident(s). Customers must confirm all the options with the manufacturer and the remaining warranty with the manufacturer prior to purchasing the vehicle. We print Carfax history on the same day that we buy the vehicle from different sources Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for any changes to Carfax history in the future Please print your own most updated Carfax history from www.carfax.com** date modified 1/17/2020
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2FK9HA668544
Stock: L668544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,889 miles2,251 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*Good Deal
$50,998$2,976 Below Market
CarMax Palmdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Palmdale / California
Located 2,251 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2FK6HA673930
Stock: 19345220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,095 miles1,210 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetHome delivery available*Good Deal
$47,520
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2FK6HA685379
Stock: 10431777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 42,356 miles2,290 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*Fair Deal
$39,998$4,356 Below Market
CarMax Fresno - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fresno / California
Located 2,290 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWG2FK5HA667204
Stock: 19345209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,268 miles29 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseHome delivery available*Fair Deal
$39,999$1,608 Below Market
Action Automotive - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 29 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2KF7GA641964
Stock: P4182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-07-2020
- 47,415 miles643 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*Fair Deal
$45,998$1,963 Below Market
CarMax Jacksonville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Jacksonville / Florida
Located 643 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2KF7GA237314
Stock: 18949000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,036 miles1,210 mi awayHome delivery available*Fair Deal
$41,500
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWG2FK0HA687568
Stock: 10433277
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 21,638 miles2,344 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$51,998
CarMax Sacramento South - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Sacramento / California
Located 2,344 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRHBBKXHA018823
Stock: 19319260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,402 miles580 mi awayShips to 20147*
$45,998
CarMax Glencoe (Edens Expy) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Glencoe / Illinois
Located 580 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2KFXGA309784
Stock: 18977029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.