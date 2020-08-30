Land Rover Diesels for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6

    19,287 miles
    17 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $51,499

    $7,724 Below Market
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6

    31,409 miles
    18 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $38,495

    $2,469 Below Market
  • 2017 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 in White
    used

    2017 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6

    20,481 miles
    9 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $59,998

    $1,855 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6 in Gray
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6

    49,819 miles
    17 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $36,998

  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE

    24,869 miles
    6 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $46,898

  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 in Silver
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6

    44,316 miles
    15 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $42,981

    $291 Below Market
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 in White
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6

    99,020 miles
    9 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $31,500

  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S

    16,982 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*
    Great Deal

    $46,010

  • 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 in Dark Green
    used

    2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6

    25,513 miles
    1,210 mi away
    Home delivery available*
    Great Deal

    $48,330

  • 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6

    22,108 miles
    53 mi away
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
    Home delivery available*

    $45,500

  • 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6

    19,889 miles
    2,251 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Ships to 20147*
    Good Deal

    $50,998

    $2,976 Below Market
  • 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6

    28,095 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Home delivery available*
    Good Deal

    $47,520

  • 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6 in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6

    42,356 miles
    2,290 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Ships to 20147*
    Fair Deal

    $39,998

    $4,356 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 in White
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6

    45,268 miles
    29 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*
    Fair Deal

    $39,999

    $1,608 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 in Gray
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6

    47,415 miles
    643 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Ships to 20147*
    Fair Deal

    $45,998

    $1,963 Below Market
  • 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6 in White
    used

    2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6

    45,036 miles
    1,210 mi away
    Home delivery available*
    Fair Deal

    $41,500

  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6 in Gray
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6

    21,638 miles
    2,344 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Ships to 20147*

    $51,998

  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 in Dark Green
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6

    34,402 miles
    580 mi away
    Ships to 20147*

    $45,998

