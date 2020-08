Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia

Located 15 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Clean CARFAX. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Ceramic disc brakes, Compass, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Multimedia HMI System w/Navigation, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. White AWD 2013 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 6.5L V12 SMPI DOHCProudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZHWUC1ZD5DLA01678

Stock: 9N024662A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020