- 1,873 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$274,991
Lamborghini Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2018 Lamborghini Huracan PerformanteCARFAX One-Owner.***Options Include:Rosso Mars Metallic paint - $2500Branding Package - $1000Carbon Ceramic Brake w/Red Brake Calipers - $1300Full Electric Adjustable & Heated Seats -Lifting System w/ standard suspension - $3500Navigation System - $4100Performante interior - $3500w/Laser Engraving pkg. - $3500Contrast stitching - $700Style Package - $3400Narvi 20 forged Wheels - $6300Windscreen in High Gloss Black - $420Alarm system - $800Garage door opener - $400Bluetooth - $1000**Please don't hesitate to call Antoine Whitaker at 571.271.0211 ext 2802 or email at Antoine.whitaker@Lamborghinisterling.com anytime and he will be able to answer any and all questions!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUS4ZFXJLA11172
Stock: LA09761A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 12,183 miles53 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseHome delivery available*
$209,000
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**FULLY LOADED LP610-4S / ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE WAS $312k+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker and all the options: https://monroneylabels.com/cars/1871864-2017-lamborghini-huracan **Vehicle shipping service offered across the country inquire for more details. Ask your salesperson for up to additional 6 years or 100k miles extended warranty for under $2000 on qualified vehicles. Ceiling DVD and dual headrest DVD’s available on applicable vehicles. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Fees and Taxes: all vehicles sold are subject to $999.00 dealer processing fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state county city taxes and fees as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING IS BASED ON DEDUCTING ALL ADVERTISED DISCOUNTS AS WELL AS A ONE TIME PAYMENT OF CASH CERTIFIED FUNDS MONEY ORDER AND EFT's. TOTAL PRICES ON VEHICLES FINANCED MAY VARY. WE FINANCE PEOPLE WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. AVAILABLE DISCOUNTS: ACTIVE/RETIRED MILITARY STUDENT VA RESIDENT AND GOVERNMENT WORKER ASK YOUR SALESPERSON FOR MORE DETAILS. Discounts are for cash deals only. Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS MISPRINTS ON EQUIPMENT VOIDED MANUFACTURER WARRANTY due to previous accident(s). Customers must confirm all the options with the manufacturer and the remaining warranty with the manufacturer prior to purchasing the vehicle. We print Carfax history on the same day that we buy the vehicle from different sources Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for any changes to Carfax history in the future Please print your own most updated Carfax history from www.carfax.com** date modified 1/17/2020
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZF6HLA05535
Stock: L5535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
