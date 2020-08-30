King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland

Located 17 miles away from Ashburn , VA

2021 Kia K5 GT-Line Pacific Blue 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line FWD 8-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 27/37 City/Highway MPG

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5XXG64J23MG009834

Stock: K21T186

Listed since: 08-12-2020