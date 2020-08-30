Kia Sedans for Sale Near Me
$28,110Est. Loan: $521/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia K5 GT-Line Pacific Blue 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line FWD 8-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 27/37 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXG64J23MG009834
Stock: K21T186
Listed since: 08-12-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia K5 LXS Ebony Black 2021 Kia K5 LXS FWD 8-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 27/37 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia K5 LXS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXG14J2XMG012809
Stock: K21T209
Listed since: 08-12-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia K5 EX Everlasting Silver 2021 Kia K5 EX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Recent Arrival! 27/37 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia K5 EX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXG34J28MG011751
Stock: K21T208
Listed since: 08-19-2020
$26,510Est. Loan: $491/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia K5 GT-Line Pacific Blue 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line FWD 8-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 27/37 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXG64J22MG006844
Stock: K21T149
Listed since: 07-29-2020
$24,610Est. Loan: $441/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia K5 LX Everlasting Silver 2021 Kia K5 LX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 29/38 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia K5 LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXG24J22MG001395
Stock: K21T070
Listed since: 07-17-2020
$29,555Est. Loan: $547/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia K5 EX Glacier White Pearl 2021 Kia K5 EX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 27/37 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia K5 EX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXG34J28MG007098
Stock: K21T166
Listed since: 08-06-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia K5 GT-Line Wolf Gray 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line FWD 8-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 27/37 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXG64J28MG002989
Stock: K21T148
Listed since: 07-21-2020
View OffersAdNEW2021 Kia K5Special offers availableView OffersVisit Kia.com for detailsKia.comDisclaimer*
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia K5 GT-Line Glacier White 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line FWD 8-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Recent Arrival! 27/37 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXG64J2XMG009992
Stock: K21T221
Listed since: 08-27-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia K5 LXS Everlasting Silver 2021 Kia K5 LXS FWD 8-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 27/37 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia K5 LXS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXG14J22MG003702
Stock: K21T068
Listed since: 07-21-2020
$32,605Est. Loan: $604/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia K5 EX Pacific Blue 2021 Kia K5 EX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 27/37 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia K5 EX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXG34J20MG003711
Stock: K21T167
Listed since: 07-30-2020
$24,705Est. Loan: $443/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia K5 LX Black 2021 Kia K5 LX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Recent Arrival! 29/38 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia K5 LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXG24J27MG001408
Stock: K21T053
Listed since: 08-27-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia K5 GT-Line Red 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line FWD 8-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Recent Arrival! 27/37 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXG64J27MG017998
Stock: K21T218
Listed since: 08-27-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia K5 LXS Ebony Black 2021 Kia K5 LXS FWD 8-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Recent Arrival! 27/37 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia K5 LXS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXG14J29MG014535
Stock: K21T211
Listed since: 08-20-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXG64J23MG013950
Stock: K21T219
Listed since: 08-17-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia K5 LXS Gravity Gray 2021 Kia K5 LXS FWD 8-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 27/37 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia K5 LXS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXG14J27MG005901
Stock: K21T128
Listed since: 07-16-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia K5 EX Ebony Black 2021 Kia K5 EX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 27/37 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia K5 EX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXG34J20MG010660
Stock: K21T165
Listed since: 08-07-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia K5 GT-Line Wolf Gray 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line FWD 8-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Recent Arrival! 27/37 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXG64J26MG011867
Stock: K21T220
Listed since: 08-20-2020
$25,150Est. Loan: $452/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia K5 LX Passion Red 2021 Kia K5 LX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 29/38 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia K5 LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXG24J21MG001307
Stock: K21T073
Listed since: 07-15-2020