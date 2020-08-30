Kia Minivans for Sale Near Me
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Sedona LX Aurora Black 2021 Kia Sedona LX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DGI Recent Arrival!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C15M6673558
Stock: K21E216
Listed since: 08-19-2020
$42,935Est. Loan: $756/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Sedona EX Pantera Metal 2021 Kia Sedona EX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DGI
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Sedona EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC5C13M6672213
Stock: K21E092
Listed since: 08-06-2020
$42,955Est. Loan: $757/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Sedona SX Celestial Blue 2021 Kia Sedona SX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DGI
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Sedona EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC5C10M6662268
Stock: K21E049
Listed since: 07-08-2020
$42,935Est. Loan: $757/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Sedona EX Celestial Blue 2021 Kia Sedona EX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DGI Recent Arrival!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Sedona EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC5C11M6670637
Stock: K21E091
Listed since: 08-18-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Sedona LX Aurora Black 2021 Kia Sedona LX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DGI
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C15M6668523
Stock: K21E130
Listed since: 07-28-2020
$39,820Est. Loan: $702/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Sedona SX Celestial Blue 2021 Kia Sedona SX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DGI
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Sedona EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC5C17M6661845
Stock: K21E046
Listed since: 06-30-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Sedona EX Pantera Metal 2021 Kia Sedona EX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DGI
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Sedona EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C15M6667033
Stock: K21E056
Listed since: 07-03-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Sedona LX Silky Silver 2021 Kia Sedona LX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DGI
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Sedona EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C16M6661094
Stock: K21E060
Listed since: 07-28-2020
$35,550Est. Loan: $607/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Sedona EX Snow White Pearl 2021 Kia Sedona EX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DGI
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C13M6665152
Stock: K21E061
Listed since: 07-27-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Sedona LX Silky Silver 2021 Kia Sedona LX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DGI
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C15M6668487
Stock: K21E057
Listed since: 07-29-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Sedona LX Celestial Blue 2021 Kia Sedona LX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DGI
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C13M6668553
Stock: K21E055
Listed since: 07-29-2020
$35,415Est. Loan: $605/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Sedona LX Snow White Pearl 2021 Kia Sedona LX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DGI
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C12M6666261
Stock: K201E058
Listed since: 07-29-2020
$35,550Est. Loan: $627/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Sedona EX Aurora Black 2021 Kia Sedona EX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DGI
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Sedona EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C1XM6664824
Stock: K21E065
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- ExteriorInterior17 mi away
$43,215Est. Loan: $724/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Sedona SX Aurora Black 2021 Kia Sedona SX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DGI
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Sedona SX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC5C17M6662266
Stock: K21E047
Listed since: 07-08-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Sedona LX Snow White Pearl 2021 Kia Sedona LX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DGI
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C1XM6668646
Stock: K21E107
Listed since: 07-28-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Sedona LX Snow White Pearl 2021 Kia Sedona LX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DGI
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C10M6668641
Stock: K21E132
Listed since: 07-28-2020
$43,215Est. Loan: $762/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Sedona EX Aurora Black 2021 Kia Sedona EX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DGI
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Sedona EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC5C15M6670625
Stock: K21E164
Listed since: 08-06-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Kia Sedona LX Celestial Blue 2021 Kia Sedona LX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DGI Recent Arrival!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C13M6673736
Stock: K21E217
Listed since: 08-25-2020