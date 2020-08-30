King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland

Located 17 miles away from Ashburn , VA

2021 Kia Sedona LX Aurora Black 2021 Kia Sedona LX FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DGIYour safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Recent Arrival!We are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2021 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDMB5C15M6673558

Stock: K21E216

Listed since: 08-19-2020