Kia Hybrids for Sale Near Me
- Great Deal
$27,640Est. Loan: $457/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Kia Niro LXS 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30. Snow White Pearl 2020 Kia Niro LXS FWD 6-Speed Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Recent Arrival! 51/46 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Niro LXS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC3L5416100
Stock: K20N1162
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- Great Deal
$27,540Est. Loan: $456/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Kia Niro LXS 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30. Runway Red 2020 Kia Niro LXS FWD 6-Speed Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Recent Arrival! 51/46 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Niro LXS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC5L5420682
Stock: K20N1181
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- Great Deal
$27,640Est. Loan: $458/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Kia Niro LXS 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30. Aurora Black Pearl 2020 Kia Niro LXS FWD 6-Speed Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 51/46 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Niro LXS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC5L5416079
Stock: K20N1163
Listed since: 08-06-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LXS 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30. Deep Cerulean 2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LXS FWD 6-Speed Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.We are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LXS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCM3LD6L5404476
Stock: K20N1061
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- ExteriorInterior17 mi awayGreat Deal
$34,045Est. Loan: $602/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Kia Niro EX Premium Niro EX Premium, 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30, 6-Speed Dual Clutch, Horizon Blue, Charcoal Leather. Horizon Blue 2020 Kia Niro EX Premium FWD 6-Speed Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 51/46 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Niro EX Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCE3LCXL5370949
Stock: K20N863
Listed since: 03-26-2020
- Great Deal
$31,140Est. Loan: $560/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LXS 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30. Aurora Black Pearl 2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LXS FWD 6-Speed Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.We are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LXS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCM3LD2L5394951
Stock: K20N942
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- ExteriorInterior17 mi away
$29,940Est. Loan: $526/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Niro Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
43 Combined MPG (46 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCC3LC0L5420344
Stock: K20N1177
Listed since: 08-10-2020
View OffersAdNEW2020 Kia NiroSpecial offers availableView OffersVisit Kia.com for detailsKia.comDisclaimer*
$27,245Est. Loan: $479/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Niro LXS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC9L5422418
Stock: K20N1193
Listed since: 08-17-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LXS 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30. Deep Cerulean 2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LXS FWD 6-Speed Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.We are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LXS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCM3LD5L5396967
Stock: K20N961
Listed since: 06-10-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX 1.6L I4. Platinum Graphite 2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX FWD 6-Speed Manual with Automatic Shifting 1.6L I4 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.We are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCD3LD6L5401979
Stock: K20N1067
Listed since: 07-08-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LXS 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30. Snow White Pearl 2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LXS FWD 6-Speed Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.We are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LXS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCM3LD6L5402260
Stock: K20N1057
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- Great Deal
$26,240Est. Loan: $433/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Kia Niro LX 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30. Aurora Black Pearl 2020 Kia Niro LX FWD 6-Speed Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Recent Arrival! 51/46 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (52 City/49 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC3L5420745
Stock: K20N1182
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- Great Deal
$27,245Est. Loan: $451/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Kia Niro LXS 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30. Deep Cerulean 2020 Kia Niro LXS FWD 6-Speed Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 51/46 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Niro LXS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC5L5414252
Stock: K20N1151
Listed since: 07-29-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30. Deep Cerulean 2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX FWD 6-Speed Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.We are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCD3LD3L5402393
Stock: K20N1066
Listed since: 08-06-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LXS 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30. Snow White Pearl 2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LXS FWD 6-Speed Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.We are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LXS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCM3LD0L5395015
Stock: K20N944
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- ExteriorInterior17 mi awayGreat Deal
$29,940Est. Loan: $526/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Kia Niro Touring 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30. Aurora Black Pearl 2020 Kia Niro Touring FWD 6-Speed Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 46/40 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Niro EX Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCC3LC7L5393871
Stock: K20N1025
Listed since: 06-23-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (52 City/49 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC3L5422401
Stock: K20N1194
Listed since: 08-17-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (52 City/49 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC1L5423126
Stock: K20N1195
Listed since: 08-17-2020