Easterns Automotive Group of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia

Located 25 miles away from Ashburn , VA

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNAFX6A83G5582781

Stock: 125061

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-30-2020