Kia Coupes for Sale Near Me
- 13,914 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$13,990
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte Koup SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFZ6A34G5600705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,417 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,475
Easterns Automotive Group of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A83G5582781
Stock: 125061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-30-2020
- 20,323 miles588 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*Fair Deal
$14,998
CarMax Huntsville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Huntsville / Alabama
Located 588 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte Koup SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFZ6A39G5623140
Stock: 19311449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,234 miles2,412 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$15,990
Carvana - San Francisco - San Franciso / California
Located 2,412 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A85G5634931
Stock: 2000627031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 10,008 miles1,209 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$14,990
Carvana - Houston - Houston / Texas
Located 1,209 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A85G5656685
Stock: 2000622485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 31,804 miles56 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$13,590
Carvana - Baltimore - Baltimore / Maryland
Located 56 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A80G5647800
Stock: 2000584140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 35,062 miles399 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$15,998
CarMax Columbia - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Columbia / South Carolina
Located 399 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Forte Koup SX with USB Inputs, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFZ6A38F5359827
Stock: 19140002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,697 miles404 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$12,590
Carvana - Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
Located 404 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A86F5262997
Stock: 2000607571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 43,643 miles144 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$13,590
Carvana - Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
Located 144 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A87G5642500
Stock: 2000624505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 44,983 miles311 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*Fair Deal
$12,599
CarMax Hickory - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Hickory / North Carolina
Located 311 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A89G5657080
Stock: 19283188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,506 miles666 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$10,998
CarMax Jackson (TN) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Jackson / Tennessee
Located 666 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A89E5194919
Stock: 18965066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,122 miles2,176 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$14,998
CarMax Palm Desert - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Palm Desert / California
Located 2,176 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte Koup SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFZ6A32G5658277
Stock: 19079889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,383 miles363 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$12,998
CarMax Dayton - Now offering Curbside Pickup - West Carrollton / Ohio
Located 363 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A84E5219824
Stock: 19252276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,794 miles1,159 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFree home delivery available*
$12,990
Carvana - Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Located 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte Koup EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A84E5207608
Stock: 2000666593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
