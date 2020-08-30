Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia

Located 3 miles away from Ashburn , VA

If you've been looking for just the right vehicle, then stop your search right here. This vehicle won't be on the lot long! This vehicle shines in its off-road ability while forging a new path toward value, efficiency and flexibility! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. Jeep prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: front fog lights, heated door mirrors, and remote keyless entry. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C4HJXDM9LW248674

Stock: 2188

Listed since: 06-08-2020