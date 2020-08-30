Jeep Diesels for Sale Near Me
$46,685Est. Loan: $825/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
If you've been looking for just the right vehicle, then stop your search right here. This vehicle won't be on the lot long! This vehicle shines in its off-road ability while forging a new path toward value, efficiency and flexibility! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. Jeep prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: front fog lights, heated door mirrors, and remote keyless entry. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDM9LW248674
Stock: 2188
Listed since: 06-08-2020
$49,100Est. Loan: $868/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Aux Battery, Brake assist, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Integrated roll-over protection, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Low tire pressure warning, Non-Lock Fuel Cap w/o Discriminator, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stop-Start Dual Battery System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Black Steel Styled. Blue 2020 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel22/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDM8LW334591
Stock: 35111
Listed since: 07-02-2020
$48,855Est. Loan: $864/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Aux Battery, Brake assist, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Integrated roll-over protection, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Low tire pressure warning, Non-Lock Fuel Cap w/o Discriminator, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stop-Start Dual Battery System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Black Steel Styled. Black Clearcoat 2020 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel22/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDM6LW334587
Stock: 35140
Listed since: 07-06-2020
$48,855Est. Loan: $862/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Aux Battery, Brake assist, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Integrated roll-over protection, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Low tire pressure warning, Non-Lock Fuel Cap w/o Discriminator, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stop-Start Dual Battery System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Black Steel Styled. Bright White 2020 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel22/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDM8LW334588
Stock: 35138
Listed since: 07-06-2020
$48,960Est. Loan: $866/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Cold Weather Group, Convenience Group, Quick Order Package 26W Willys (MOPAR All-Weather Floor Mats and Power Heated Mirrors), Safety Group, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Aux Battery, Black 3-Piece Hard Top, Brake assist, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Integrated roll-over protection, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Low tire pressure warning, MOPAR All-Weather Floor Mats (DISC), Non-Lock Fuel Cap w/o Discriminator, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stop-Start Dual Battery System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Black Steel Styled. Black Clearcoat 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel22/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys with Hardtop, Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDM5LW313794
Stock: DXJ1016
Listed since: 08-13-2020
$48,855Est. Loan: $866/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Aux Battery, Brake assist, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Integrated roll-over protection, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Low tire pressure warning, Non-Lock Fuel Cap w/o Discriminator, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stop-Start Dual Battery System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Black Steel Styled. Green 2020 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel22/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport with Soft Top, Hardtop, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDMXLW334592
Stock: 35220
Listed since: 08-18-2020
$39,455Est. Loan: $697/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Traction control. ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Traction control, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Aux Battery, Brake assist, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Integrated roll-over protection, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Non-Lock Fuel Cap w/o Discriminator, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stop-Start Dual Battery System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Black Steel Styled. Bright White 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel22/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDM4LW320963
Stock: DXJ1013
Listed since: 07-27-2020
$49,100Est. Loan: $867/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Aux Battery, Brake assist, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Integrated roll-over protection, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Low tire pressure warning, Non-Lock Fuel Cap w/o Discriminator, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stop-Start Dual Battery System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Black Steel Styled. Granite 2020 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel22/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport with Soft Top, Hardtop, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDM6LW334590
Stock: 35231
Listed since: 08-25-2020
$49,154Est. Loan: $869/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Black Clearcoat 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel Wrangler Unlimited Willys, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black Cloth.Recent Arrival! 22/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDM4LW315391
Stock: J201666
Listed since: 08-11-2020
$45,604Est. Loan: $806/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Granite 2020 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Granite, Blk Clth Low-Back Bucket.Recent Arrival! 22/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude with Hardtop, Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDM3LW248654
Stock: J201527
Listed since: 07-20-2020
$45,359Est. Loan: $804/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Firecracker Red Clearcoat 2020 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black w/Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats or Leather Seats w/Cloth Inserts.Recent Arrival! 22/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude with Hardtop, Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDM1LW248653
Stock: J201364
Listed since: 06-29-2020
$45,604Est. Loan: $806/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Billet Silver 2020 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Billet Silver, Blk Clth Low-Back Bucket.22/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude with Hardtop, Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDM8LW248651
Stock: J201235
Listed since: 05-28-2020
$58,092Est. Loan: $1,026/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Ocean Blue Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Traction control.22/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude with Hardtop, Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDM5LW248655
Stock: J201253
Listed since: 06-09-2020
$47,424Est. Loan: $838/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black w/Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats or Leather Seats w/Cloth Inserts.22/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude with Hardtop, Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDMXLW248649
Stock: J201260
Listed since: 06-10-2020
$47,179Est. Loan: $833/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
White 2020 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Blk Clth Low-Back Bucket.Recent Arrival! 22/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude with Hardtop, Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDM8LW248648
Stock: J201562
Listed since: 07-23-2020
$45,359Est. Loan: $802/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude with Hardtop, Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDMXLW248652
Stock: J201561
Listed since: 07-23-2020
$49,154Est. Loan: $868/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Sting-Gray Clearcoat 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel Wrangler Unlimited Willys, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black Cloth.Recent Arrival! 22/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDMXLW315394
Stock: J201692
Listed since: 08-17-2020
$47,424Est. Loan: $838/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Ocean Blue Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black w/Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats or Leather Seats w/Cloth Inserts.22/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude with Hardtop, Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDM6LW259714
Stock: J201245
Listed since: 06-05-2020