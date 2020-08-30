Jaguar Wagons for Sale Near Me
- 286 miles15 mi awayTitle issue, Personal Use
$53,251
Jaguar Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
JAGUAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED * CARFAX CERTIFIED * $2,515 IN OPTIONS * ORIGINAL MSRP $68,660 * VISION ASSIST PACKAGE - $1,750 (Adaptive LED Headlights w/Signature DRL, auto high beam assist, Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, reverse traffic detection, Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning) * FIRENZE RED METALLIC PAINT - $610 * LOAD SPACE STORAGE RAILS - $155 * ACPO Coverage, including limited warranty and roadside assistance, expires up to five years from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Original in-service date is the earlier of the new-vehicle retail sale or in-use date, as reported to Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. Select vehicles may have the option for different warranty terms. Vehicles with the 5-years/100,000 miles limited warranty are limited in supply and only available at participating Jaguar Retailers. See your authorized Jaguar Retailer for complete terms and conditions. 5-Year/100,000 - Mile Limited Warranty Coverage from original in-service date. 5-Year/100,000 - Mile Limited Warranty Coverage from original in-service date. Original in-Service date is the earlier of new-vehicle retail sales or in-use date, as reported to or by Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC . See your Jaguar Retailer for details or call 1-800-396-7373.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBK2GX8LCY86297
Stock: PC6116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar searches: