JAGUAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED * CARFAX CERTIFIED * $2,515 IN OPTIONS * ORIGINAL MSRP $68,660 * VISION ASSIST PACKAGE - $1,750 (Adaptive LED Headlights w/Signature DRL, auto high beam assist, Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, reverse traffic detection, Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning) * FIRENZE RED METALLIC PAINT - $610 * LOAD SPACE STORAGE RAILS - $155 * ACPO Coverage, including limited warranty and roadside assistance, expires up to five years from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Original in-service date is the earlier of the new-vehicle retail sale or in-use date, as reported to Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. Select vehicles may have the option for different warranty terms. Vehicles with the 5-years/100,000 miles limited warranty are limited in supply and only available at participating Jaguar Retailers. See your authorized Jaguar Retailer for complete terms and conditions. 5-Year/100,000 - Mile Limited Warranty Coverage from original in-service date. 5-Year/100,000 - Mile Limited Warranty Coverage from original in-service date. Original in-Service date is the earlier of new-vehicle retail sales or in-use date, as reported to or by Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC . See your Jaguar Retailer for details or call 1-800-396-7373.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2020 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: SAJBK2GX8LCY86297

Stock: PC6116

Listed since: 02-13-2020