Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia

Located 25 miles away from Ashburn , VA

We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $61,743.00, Jaguar CPO Warranty up to 100,000 Miles, Technology PKG, Navigation, Rear View Camera, 20" Wheels, Panorama Roof, 10" Touchscreen Monitor, Blind Spot Assist & so much more........... 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport Diesel CPO-100K Miles *FIRENZE RED METALLIC ($565.00) Exterior and EBONY/Light Oyster Interior *ONLY 19,916 Miles *Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned Warranty up to 11-29-2023 or 100,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *Like New *Original MSRP $61,743.00 *Technology PKG ($3,265): -Wi-Fi Hotspot -Radio: Meridian 825W Surround Sound System -10" touchscreen -Interactive driver display -CD/DVD player -Touch Pro - 4G WI-FI hotspot *Protection Pack ($407) *Ebony Headliner ($285) *Black Gloss Roof Rails ($360) *This R-Type gets you: - 20-inch wheels -Special R-Sport bumpers and styling elements -Foglights -More aggressively bolstered front seats with power-adjustable thigh support -A simulated leather-trimmed instrument panel. *Satin Chrome Side Power Vents with Spot Badge *Heated Front Seats *Single View Screen *Rear Parking Camera *Still Under Jaguar Elite Care Service up to 11-29-2022 or 60,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *Still Under Jaguar CPO Warranty up to 11-29-2023 or 100,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SADCL2FN1JA250933

Stock: 20255

Certified Pre-Owned: No

