Jaguar Diesels for Sale Near Me
- 24,668 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,475$285 Below Market
Easterns Automotive Group of Sterling / Direct Car Buying - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 24,660 Miles! Delivers 40 Highway MPG and 30 City MPG! This Jaguar XF boasts a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBK4BN1HCY37287
Stock: 128326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 11,210 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$29,000
Sheehy Ford Lincoln Of Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XE 20d Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAJ4FN3JCP21958
Stock: CUL0787B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 19,916 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,999
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $61,743.00, Jaguar CPO Warranty up to 100,000 Miles, Technology PKG, Navigation, Rear View Camera, 20" Wheels, Panorama Roof, 10" Touchscreen Monitor, Blind Spot Assist & so much more........... 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport Diesel CPO-100K Miles *FIRENZE RED METALLIC ($565.00) Exterior and EBONY/Light Oyster Interior *ONLY 19,916 Miles *Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned Warranty up to 11-29-2023 or 100,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *Like New *Original MSRP $61,743.00
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCL2FN1JA250933
Stock: 20255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,197 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,900
Elite Auto Brokers - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2017 XE 20d Turbo Diesel with 32k miles..Clean Carfax..Cold Climate pkg, Navigation, Camera, Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Satellite radio, Moonroof, Bluetooth, Media-Aux, Paddle shifters and much more. This Jaguar features a great combination of Odyssey Red Metallic exterior over Jet black leather interior. Balance of Jaguar warranty 4 years or 50k mi until June of 2021. All Books and two master remote keys. Well kept one owner-non smoker in excellent condition. Fully serviced! *MSRP $39,845* Showroom Ready! - Contact Moshe Bregman at 301-330-2323 or moshe@eliteautobrokers.net for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 20d with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (32 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAR4BN3HCP12119
Stock: P12119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 25,857 miles404 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFree home delivery available*
$35,990$5,805 Below Market
Carvana - Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
Located 404 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCL2BNXHA085528
Stock: 2000605901
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 18,070 miles1,925 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$23,998$1,485 Below Market
CarMax Tucson - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tucson / Arizona
Located 1,925 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 20d with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (32 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAR4BN6HA976916
Stock: 19105174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,626 miles60 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips free to 20147*
$29,998$1,174 Below Market
CarMax White Marsh - Now offering Curbside Pickup - White Marsh / Maryland
Located 60 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBK4BN4HCY32570
Stock: 19231767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,996 miles2,344 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$27,998$1,163 Below Market
CarMax Sacramento South - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Sacramento / California
Located 2,344 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBD4BN0HCY47285
Stock: 19345076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,683 miles2,253 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseShips to 20147*
$24,998$1,096 Below Market
CarMax San Gabriel Valley/Duarte - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Duarte / California
Located 2,253 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 20d Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (32 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAD4BN1HA968589
Stock: 19101586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,000 miles537 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$25,998$939 Below Market
CarMax Rivergate - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Madison / Tennessee
Located 537 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 20d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAS4BN0HA977399
Stock: 19073596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,376 miles2,383 mi awayShips to 20147*
$23,998$2,201 Below Market
CarMax Fairfield - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fairfield / California
Located 2,383 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBD4BN6HCY47596
Stock: 18857163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,298 miles2,383 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$33,998$1,261 Below Market
CarMax Fairfield - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fairfield / California
Located 2,383 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2BN4HA091945
Stock: 19191750
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,468 miles2,251 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$34,998$696 Below Market
CarMax Palmdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Palmdale / California
Located 2,251 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2BN5HA093459
Stock: 19427839
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,918 miles60 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseShips free to 20147*
$26,998$1,795 Below Market
CarMax White Marsh - Now offering Curbside Pickup - White Marsh / Maryland
Located 60 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBJ4BN5HCY32399
Stock: 19186268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,873 miles1,265 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$30,998
CarMax Killeen - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Killeen / Texas
Located 1,265 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAL4BN7HA944400
Stock: 19151657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,038 miles2,270 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$24,998$417 Below Market
CarMax Burbank - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Burbank / California
Located 2,270 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 20d Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAJ4BN4HA951147
Stock: 19265923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,196 miles2,383 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseShips to 20147*
$21,998$1,510 Below Market
CarMax Fairfield - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fairfield / California
Located 2,383 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 20d Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (32 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAD4BN2HA951185
Stock: 18857156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,703 miles2,232 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$23,998$224 Below Market
CarMax Ontario - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Ontario / California
Located 2,232 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 20d with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (32 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAR4BN5HA976342
Stock: 19427978
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.