INFINITI Sedans for Sale Near Me
$43,040Est. Loan: $719/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Liquid Platinum 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE in Liquid Platinum, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, BACK UP CAMERA!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, Leather, All Weather Package, All-Season Floor Mats, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, First Aid Kit, Shopping Bag Hooks, Trunk Mat, Trunk Protector. 19/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR1LM257133
Stock: P10747
Listed since: 06-25-2020
$43,040Est. Loan: $718/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Black Obsidian 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE in Black Obsidian, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, BACK UP CAMERA!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, BACK UP COLLISION!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO. Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR8LM256089
Stock: PX3914
Listed since: 07-23-2020
$54,675Est. Loan: $922/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Graphite Shadow 2020 INFINITI Q50 Sport AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 2020 INFINITI Q50 Sport in Graphite Shadow, BLUETOOTH!, NAVIGATION!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, PREMIUM AUDIO!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, LANE DEPARTURE, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL!, 360 CAMERA!, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, Adaptive Front Lighting System, All Weather Package, All-Season Floor Mats, Blind-Spot Intervention (BSI), Direct Adaptive Steering, Distance Control Assist, ECO Pedal, Front Seat Pre-Crash Seat Belts, High Beam Assist (HBA), Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), ProACTIVE Package, Trunk Protector. 19/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR0LM255809
Stock: P10695
Listed since: 03-13-2020
$47,005Est. Loan: $787/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Midnight Black 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE in Midnight Black, BLUETOOTH!, NAVIGATION!, HEATED SEATS!, PREMIUM AUDIO!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, PANORAMIC ROOF!, LANE DEPARTURE, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, 360 CAMERA!, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, All Weather Package, All-Season Floor Mats, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Back-Up Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Warning, Driver Seat Power Lumbar, Essential Package (3.0t LUXE), Front & Rear Sonar System, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, ProASSIST Package, Remote Engine Start, Trunk Protector. 19/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR1LM250117
Stock: P10690
Listed since: 03-10-2020
$51,525Est. Loan: $867/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Iridium 2020 INFINITI Q50 Sport AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 2020 INFINITI Q50 Sport in Iridium, HEATED SEATS!, PREMIUM AUDIO!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL!, 360 CAMERA!, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO. Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR7LM254057
Stock: PX3885
Listed since: 06-26-2020
$51,525Est. Loan: $865/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Black Obsidian 2020 INFINITI Q50 Sport AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 2020 INFINITI Q50 Sport in Black Obsidian, NAVIGATION!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, HEATED SEATS!, PREMIUM AUDIO!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, LANE DEPARTURE, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL!, 360 CAMERA!, TIRE & WHEEL PKG!, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO. Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR5LM254655
Stock: PX3909
Listed since: 07-22-2020
$51,525Est. Loan: $866/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Liquid Platinum 2020 INFINITI Q50 Sport AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 2020 INFINITI Q50 Sport in Liquid Platinum, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, HEATED SEATS!, PREMIUM AUDIO!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, LANE DEPARTURE, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL!, 360 CAMERA!, TIRE & WHEEL PKG!, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO. Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR1LM253342
Stock: PX3911
Listed since: 07-22-2020
$51,750Est. Loan: $871/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Iridium 2020 INFINITI Q50 Sport AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 2020 INFINITI Q50 Sport in Iridium, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, LANE DEPARTURE, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL!, 360 CAMERA!, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, Leather, Navigation, Navigation system: INFINITI InTouch Navigation. Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR8LM253001
Stock: PX3900
Listed since: 07-09-2020
$54,450Est. Loan: $918/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Graphite Shadow 2020 INFINITI Q50 Sport AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 2020 INFINITI Q50 Sport in Graphite Shadow, BLUETOOTH!, NAVIGATION!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, HEATED SEATS!, PREMIUM AUDIO!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, LANE DEPARTURE, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, HEATED STEERING WHEEL!, 360 CAMERA!, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Blind-Spot Intervention (BSI), Direct Adaptive Steering, Distance Control Assist, ECO Pedal, Front Seat Pre-Crash Seat Belts, High Beam Assist (HBA), Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), ProACTIVE Package. 19/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR1LM253888
Stock: P10686
Listed since: 03-09-2020
$51,525Est. Loan: $867/mo
Sheehy INFINITI Of Tysons - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Graphite Shadow 2020 INFINITI Q50 Sport AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 19/27 City/Highway MPG EVERYONE GET'S THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT AT SHEEHY.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR7LM253037
Stock: IX53037
Listed since: 06-29-2020
$51,525Est. Loan: $867/mo
Sheehy INFINITI Of Tysons - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Iridium Blue 2020 INFINITI Q50 Sport AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 19/27 City/Highway MPG EVERYONE GET'S THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT AT SHEEHY.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR3LM253682
Stock: IX53682
Listed since: 07-29-2020
$58,095Est. Loan: $970/mo
Jim Coleman INFINITI - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 Midnight Black AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6Literature Kit, Navigation system: INFINITI InTouch Navigation, Premium Paint, Splash Guards.19/26 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7AR2LM660395
Stock: 200454
Listed since: 07-17-2020
$46,640Est. Loan: $777/mo
Jim Coleman INFINITI - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE Pure White AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V660/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, All Weather Package, All-Season Floor Mats, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Back-Up Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Warning, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, Driver Seat Power Lumbar, Essential Package (3.0t LUXE), First Aid Kit, Front & Rear Sonar System, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI Radiant Interior Ambient Lighting, Literature Kit, ProASSIST Package, Remote Engine Start, Shopping Bag Hooks, Splash Guards, Trunk Mat, Trunk Protector.19/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR4LM256896
Stock: 200398
Listed since: 06-23-2020
$47,335Est. Loan: $789/mo
Jim Coleman INFINITI - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE Mocha Almond AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V660/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, All Weather Package, All-Season Floor Mats, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Back-Up Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Warning, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, Driver Seat Power Lumbar, Essential Package (3.0t LUXE), First Aid Kit, Front & Rear Sonar System, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI Radiant Interior Ambient Lighting, Literature Kit, Premium Paint, ProASSIST Package, Remote Engine Start, Shopping Bag Hooks, Splash Guards, Trunk Mat, Trunk Protector, 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: INFINITI InTouch w/AM/FM/HD/CD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, All Weather Package, All-Season Floor Mats, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Back-Up Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Warning, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, Driver Seat Power Lumbar, Essential Package (3.0t LUXE), First Aid Kit, Front & Rear Sonar System, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI Radiant Interior Ambient Lighting, Literature Kit, Premium Paint, ProASSIST Package, Remote Engine Start, Shopping Bag Hooks, Splash Guards, Trunk Mat, Trunk Protector.19/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR3LM256694
Stock: 200458
Listed since: 08-17-2020
$52,570Est. Loan: $880/mo
Jim Coleman INFINITI - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 INFINITI Q50 Sport Majestic White AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6All Weather Package, All-Season Floor Mats, Literature Kit, Navigation system: INFINITI InTouch Navigation, Premium Paint, Splash Guards, Trunk Protector.19/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR7LM253930
Stock: 200347
Listed since: 04-23-2020
$52,570Est. Loan: $881/mo
Jim Coleman INFINITI - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 INFINITI Q50 Sport Midnight Black AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6All Weather Package, All-Season Floor Mats, Literature Kit, Navigation system: INFINITI InTouch Navigation, Premium Paint, Splash Guards, Trunk Protector.19/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR7LM251062
Stock: 200345
Listed since: 04-23-2020
$48,750Est. Loan: $814/mo
Jim Coleman INFINITI - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 INFINITI Q50 EDITION 30 Majestic White AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6All Weather Package, All-Season Floor Mats, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, First Aid Kit, INFINITI Radiant Welcome Lighting, Literature Kit, Navigation system: INFINITI InTouch Navigation, Premium Paint, Rear USB Charging Ports, Shopping Bag Hooks, Splash Guards, Trunk Mat, Trunk Protector.19/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q50 Edition 30 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR2LM256718
Stock: 200366
Listed since: 05-20-2020
$43,040Est. Loan: $717/mo
Jim Coleman INFINITI - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE Hagane Blue AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6All Weather Package, All-Season Floor Mats, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, First Aid Kit, INFINITI Radiant Interior Ambient Lighting, Literature Kit, Shopping Bag Hooks, Splash Guards, Trunk Mat, Trunk Protector, 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: INFINITI InTouch w/AM/FM/HD/CD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, All Weather Package, All-Season Floor Mats, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, First Aid Kit, INFINITI Radiant Interior Ambient Lighting, Literature Kit, Shopping Bag Hooks, Splash Guards, Trunk Mat, Trunk Protector.19/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR7LM256651
Stock: 200461
Listed since: 08-17-2020
