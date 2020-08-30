INFINITI Hybrids for Sale Near Me
- 28,997 miles1,210 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$24,180
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AP1HM890039
Stock: 10432048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 17,507 miles1,200 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseShips to 20147*
$27,998
CarMax Gulf Freeway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
Located 1,200 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AR3HM900037
Stock: 19248379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,081 miles1,618 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseShips to 20147*
$23,998$287 Below Market
CarMax Albuquerque - Open By Appointment Only - Albuquerque / New Mexico
Located 1,618 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AP4GM490071
Stock: 19154041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,875 miles2,413 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseShips to 20147*
$24,998$1,470 Below Market
CarMax Serramonte - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Colma / California
Located 2,413 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7APXHM890055
Stock: 18864822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,407 miles1,818 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseShips to 20147*
$22,998$443 Below Market
CarMax Salt Lake (South Jordan) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - South Jordan / Utah
Located 1,818 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AP8GM490302
Stock: 19081653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,895 miles330 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseShips to 20147*
$26,998
CarMax South Boulevard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pineville / North Carolina
Located 330 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7ARXGM530171
Stock: 19341882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,744 miles2,252 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseShips to 20147*
$25,998
CarMax Irvine - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irvine / California
Located 2,252 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AP6GM490248
Stock: 19191720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,898 miles922 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseShips to 20147*
$29,998
CarMax Kansas City - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Merriam / Kansas
Located 922 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AR3HM900104
Stock: 19190301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,068 miles1,195 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseShips to 20147*
$25,998
CarMax Hulen Mall - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Worth / Texas
Located 1,195 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AP6HM890036
Stock: 19154397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,248 miles569 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseShips to 20147*
$27,998
CarMax Tinley Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tinley Park / Illinois
Located 569 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AR3HM900068
Stock: 19197491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,060 miles998 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseShips to 20147*
$22,998
CarMax Omaha - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Omaha / Nebraska
Located 998 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (25 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1CL0MM5EC511304
Stock: 18845713
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,231 miles380 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$19,990
Carvana - Detroit - Detroit / Michigan
Located 380 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AR0EM703385
Stock: 2000649446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
