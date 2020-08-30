INFINITI Hybrids for Sale Near Me

12 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 12 out of 12 listings
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium

    28,997 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Home delivery available*

    $24,180

    Negotiate
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium

    17,507 miles
    1,200 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Ships to 20147*

    $27,998

    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium in Black
    used

    2016 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium

    24,081 miles
    1,618 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Ships to 20147*

    $23,998

    $287 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium in Gray
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium

    43,875 miles
    2,413 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Ships to 20147*

    $24,998

    $1,470 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium in White
    used

    2016 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium

    35,407 miles
    1,818 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Ships to 20147*

    $22,998

    $443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium in White
    used

    2016 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium

    13,895 miles
    330 mi away
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Ships to 20147*

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium in White
    used

    2016 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium

    16,744 miles
    2,252 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Ships to 20147*

    $25,998

    Details
  • View OffersAd
    2020 INFINITI Q50
    NEW
    2020 INFINITI Q50
    Special offers available
    View Offers
    Visit infinitiusa.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium in Silver
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium

    18,898 miles
    922 mi away
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Ships to 20147*

    $29,998

    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium

    27,068 miles
    1,195 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Ships to 20147*

    $25,998

    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium

    35,248 miles
    569 mi away
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Ships to 20147*

    $27,998

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid

    58,060 miles
    998 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Ships to 20147*

    $22,998

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Sport in Gray
    used

    2014 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Sport

    80,231 miles
    380 mi away
    Free home delivery available*

    $19,990

    Negotiate
Showing 1 - 12 out of 12 listings
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI Hybrid
Filtering by
INFINITI
Hybrid
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.