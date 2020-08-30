INFINITI Coupes for Sale Near Me
$56,150Est. Loan: $1,031/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Majestic White 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE in Majestic White, BLUETOOTH!, NAVIGATION!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, HEATED SEATS!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, HEATED STEERING WHEEL!, 360 CAMERA!, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO. Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL0LM380654
Stock: PX3948
Listed since: 08-26-2020
$55,840Est. Loan: $1,026/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Majestic White 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE in Majestic White, BLUETOOTH!, NAVIGATION!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, HEATED SEATS!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, HEATED STEERING WHEEL!, 360 CAMERA!, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO. Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL8LM380725
Stock: PX3947
Listed since: 08-26-2020
$55,455Est. Loan: $1,021/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Graphite Shadow 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE in Graphite Shadow, BLUETOOTH!, NAVIGATION!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, HEATED SEATS!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL!, 360 CAMERA!, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO. Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL2LM380722
Stock: PX3949
Listed since: 08-26-2020
$48,525Est. Loan: $893/mo
Sheehy INFINITI Of Tysons - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Graphite Shadow 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 19/27 City/Highway MPG EVERYONE GET'S THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT AT SHEEHY.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL5LM380424
Stock: IX80424
Listed since: 07-20-2020
$50,895Est. Loan: $937/mo
Sheehy INFINITI Of Tysons - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Graphite Shadow 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 19/27 City/Highway MPG EVERYONE GET'S THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT AT SHEEHY.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL7LM380697
Stock: I380697
Listed since: 07-23-2020
$55,455Est. Loan: $1,020/mo
Sheehy INFINITI Of Tysons - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Liquid Platinum 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPG EVERYONE GET'S THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT AT SHEEHY.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL6LM380674
Stock: I380674
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- ExteriorInterior18 mi awayGood Deal
$55,145Est. Loan: $1,016/mo
Jim Coleman INFINITI - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE Iridium Blue AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V613 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Tilt-Down, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Backup Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Power Lumbar & Side Bolsters, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Occupant Memory System For Driver Seat, Electronic Stability Control, Essential Package, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Sonar System, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Kick Plates, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Literature Kit, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Power windows, ProASSIST Package, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM HD Radio, Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote Engine Start System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Semi-Aniline Leather Seating Package, Semi-Aniline Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, WiFi Hotspot.19/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL8LM380689
Stock: 200502
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- ExteriorInterior18 mi awayGood Deal
$55,455Est. Loan: $1,019/mo
Jim Coleman INFINITI - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE Black Obsidian AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Tilt-Down, Backup Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, Driver's Seat Power Lumbar & Side Bolsters, Dual-Occupant Memory System For Driver Seat, Essential Package, First Aid Kit, Front & Rear Sonar System, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Kick Plates, Literature Kit, Navigation System, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, ProASSIST Package, Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Remote Engine Start System, Semi-Aniline Leather Seating Package, Semi-Aniline Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces, Trunk Protector, WiFi Hotspot.19/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL8LM380420
Stock: 200315
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- ExteriorInterior18 mi awayFair Deal
$60,770Est. Loan: $1,070/mo
Jim Coleman INFINITI - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 Midnight Black AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6Literature Kit, Navigation system: INFINITI InTouch Navigation, Premium Paint, 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Semi-Aniline Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" Aluminum-Alloy Sport, Literature Kit, Navigation system: INFINITI InTouch Navigation, Premium Paint.19/26 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7EL9LM460247
Stock: 200501
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- ExteriorInterior25 mi awayHome delivery available*Great Deal
$56,325Est. Loan: $1,035/mo
Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE 19/27 City/Highway MPG.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL9LM380720
Stock: 116576
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- ExteriorInterior34 mi awayHome delivery available*Good Deal
$56,150Est. Loan: $1,032/mo
INFINITI of Suitland - Suitland / Maryland
Located 34 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE 19/27 City/Highway MPG.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL1LM380663
Stock: 5094
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- certified
2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium15,892 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,000$4,974 Below Market
Jim Coleman INFINITI - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
INFINITI CERTIFIED, ONE OWNER CARFAX/TRADE, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF/MOONROOF/PANO ROOF, BACK UP SENSORS, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER, INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, AM/FM radio, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, CD player, First Aid Kit, Front fog lights, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Leather Seating Package, Memory System For Driver's Seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Driver Torso Bolsters, Power moonroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Power windows, Premium Plus Package 3.0t, Radio: AM/FM HD Radio, Remote Engine Start System, Remote keyless entry, Reversible Cargo Protector, Semi-Aniline Leather Appointed Seating, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seating, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, AM/FM radio, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, CD player, First Aid Kit, Front fog lights, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Leather Seating Package, Memory System For Driver's Seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Driver Torso Bolsters, Power moonroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Power windows, Premium Plus Package 3.0t, Radio: AM/FM HD Radio, Remote Engine Start System, Remote keyless entry, Reversible Cargo Protector, Semi-Aniline Leather Appointed Seating, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Certified.2017 INFINITI Q60 AWD19/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL2HM552142
Stock: 200254A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- certified
2017 INFINITI Q60 2.0t Premium23,809 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,000$2,008 Below Market
Jim Coleman INFINITI - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
INFINITI CERTIFIED, ONE OWNER CARFAX/TRADE, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, BLINDSPOT, SUNROOF/MOONROOF/PANO ROOF, LEATHER, INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 13 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, CD player, Delay-off headlights, First Aid Kit, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Leatherette Seating, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM HD Radio, Remote keyless entry, Reversible Cargo Protector, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 19" Accessory Wheel (PIO), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, 13 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, CD player, Delay-off headlights, First Aid Kit, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Leatherette Seating, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM HD Radio, Remote keyless entry, Reversible Cargo Protector, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 19" Accessory Wheel (PIO).Certified. Certification Program Details: * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/75,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty from original in-service date for vehicles under 15,000 miles, 72 months/Unlimited miles from original in-service date for vehicles over 15,000 miles. * Complimentary First Year Basic Maintenance * Roadside Assistance * CarFax Vehicle History Report *CarFax 3-year Buy Back Guarantee * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 167 Point Inspection2017 INFINITI Q60 AWD Clean CARFAX.21/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 2.0t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV7EL8HM320961
Stock: P8187
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- certified
2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE11,232 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseHome delivery available*Fair Deal
$34,985$785 Below Market
Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Infiniti Certified* 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0T LUXE AWD* Loaded*1 Owner Clean Carfax* Graphite Shadow on graphite interior*Sensory Package* Navigation* Back up camera* 19 Wheels*Push Start* Remote Engine start* Heated steering wheel* Heated seats* Bluetooth* Stream Audio * USB Ports*Cruise control* TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST!!*Includes $500 incentive to finance with IFS @ Standard rates*The highest standard of reconditioning.INFINITI CERTIFICATION:6 years or 75,000 mileage power-train warranty from in service dateComplimentary First Year Basic MaintenanceComprehensive, 167-point InspectionCARFAX Vehicle History ReportTMCARFAX 3-year Buy Back GuaranteeFree 3-month Trial Subscription to SiriusXM Satellite RadioEmergency Roadside AssistanceComplimentary Service Courtesy VehicleAvailable to purchase INFINITI EliteTM Extended Protection Program for 7 or 8 year unlimited miles!The highest standard of reconditioning. This vehicle has passed a 167 point inspection. Full interior detail with shampoo. Exterior detail with 2 stage wax and engine bay cleaning. 2 keys and floor mats. Fresh oil with new oil filter. Passed Virginia State safety inspection & Emissions test. Guaranteed to Pass Maryland state inspection and D.C inspection.We at Passport INFINITI believe in presenting our customers a no excuses product consistent with what the luxury client expects. Check out over 30 HD photos of this car ,the area's largest selection Quality Pre -owned vehicles and Certified INFINITI's at 1 location! @ www.passportINFINITI.com Due to our high volume of pre-owned inventory sales, please call ahead to confirm availability. (703) 461-1550.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL6JM393129
Stock: P6090
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- certified
2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium30,046 miles9 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*Fair Deal
$31,986$1,430 Below Market
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Graphite Shadow 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium AWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.0L V6 DOHC 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium in Graphite Shadow, BLUETOOTH!, INFINITI FACTORY CERTIFIED!, NAVIGATION!, ONE OWNER!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, BACK UP CAMERA!, HEATED SEATS!, REMOTE START!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, NON SMOKER, 3-Month SirriusXM Satelite Radio Service Included,, 2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Memory System For Driver's Seat, Navigation System, Power Driver Torso Bolsters, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Premium Plus Package 3.0t, Remote Engine Start System. NO HAGGLE PRICING. Pricing on Preowned units with Factory Certification includes $500 Rebate on all CPO models. Requires financing through IFS at standard tier per approved credit. Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPG INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * 167 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History Reviews: * Lots of standard features for the money; smooth and powerful V6 engines; very comfortable front seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL7HM552900
Stock: PP5122
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- certified
2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 40026,515 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*Good Deal
$42,300$2,384 Below Market
Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Infiniti Certified*2019 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 Horse Power *AWD* Original MSRP $59,160!!Loaded* Executive Demo*1 Owner Clean Carfax*Dynamic Sunston on Gallery White interior*Navigation* Back up & round view camera* Bose Audio*19 Wheels 10 spoke special order*Push Start* Remote Engine start* Heated steering wheel* Heated seats* Bluetooth* Stream Audio * USB Ports*Cruise control* TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST!!*Includes $500 incentive to finance with IFS @ Standard rates*The highest standard of reconditioning.INFINITI CERTIFICATION:6 years or Unlimited mileage power-train warranty from in service dateComplimentary First Year Basic MaintenanceComprehensive, 167-point InspectionCARFAX Vehicle History ReportTMCARFAX 3-year Buy Back GuaranteeFree 3-month Trial Subscription to SiriusXM Satellite RadioEmergency Roadside AssistanceComplimentary Service Courtesy VehicleAvailable to purchase INFINITI EliteTM Extended Protection Program for 7 or 8 year unlimited miles!The highest standard of reconditioning.This vehicle has passed a 167 point inspection. Full interior detail with shampoo. Exterior detail with 2 stage wax and engine bay cleaning. 2 keys and floor mats. Fresh oil with new oil filter. Passed Virginia State safety inspection & Emissions test. Guaranteed to Pass Maryland state inspection and D.C inspection.We at Passport INFINITI believe in presenting our customers a no excuses product consistent with what the luxury client expects. Check out over 30 HD photos of this car ,the area's largest selection Quality Pre -owned vehicles and Certified INFINITI's at 1 location! @ www.passportINFINITI.com Due to our high volume of pre-owned inventory sales, please call ahead to confirm availability. (703) 461-1550.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7EL0KM440483
Stock: P6030
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- certified
2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 40042,388 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*Good Deal
$35,400$2,304 Below Market
Sheehy INFINITI Of Tysons - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
TECH BRAKE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT, NAVIGATION, AWD, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAM, INFINITI CERTIFIED SPECIAL RATES AS LOW AS 1.99% & can't be combined with CAPTIVE CASH, EVERYONE GET'S THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT AT SHEEHY, 1 OWNER, SHEEHY EASY Pricing on CPO units includes $1,000 rebate on 16-18 Q50 & QX60 & $500 on all other models through IFS. Requires financing through IFS at standard tier per approved credit. IFS SPECIAL RATES & CAPTIVE CASH can't be combined., Adaptive Front Lighting System, Advanced Climate Control System, Blind-Spot Intervention (BSI), Carbon Fiber Fender Vents, Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers, Carbon Fiber Package, Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler, Distance Control Assist, Eco Pedal, Front Pre-Crash Seat Belts, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High Beam Assist Headlights (HBA), INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Intelligent Cruise Control w/Full Speed Range, Lane Departure Prevention, Navigation System, Premium Plus Package 3.0t Sport, Remote Engine Start System, Technology Package. CARFAX One-Owner. 19/26 City/Highway MPG All our Sheehy INFINITI Sheehy INFINITI of Tysons Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a rigorous 167-point inspection to ensure your safety. This vehicle passed our intensive inspection process and comes with a 6 year/unlimited mileage warranty, a CARFAX vehicle history report, a 3 year CARFAX buyback guarantee, complimentary service courtesy vehicle, free 3-month trial subscription to SiriusXM Satellite Radio, and complimentary emergency roadside assistance! Reviews: * Lots of standard features for the money; smooth and powerful V6 engines; very comfortable front seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7EL7HM700306
Stock: IP3416
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- certified
2017 INFINITI Q60 2.0t Premium29,468 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*Fair Deal
$28,985$588 Below Market
Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
INFINITI Certified* 2017 INFINITI Q60 2.0t Premium AWD*Low miles*Loaded*1 Owner Clean Carfax* Graphite Shadow on Graphite interior* Original MSRP $47,840!! Navigation* Premium Package* Back up camera* 19 Wheels*Push Start* Heated steering wheel* Heated seats* Bluetooth* Stream Audio* Dual Display Screens* Leatherette Seating* Great Sport Luxury Coupe!*Includes $500 incentive to finance with IFS @ Standard rates*The highest standard of reconditioning.INFINITI CERTIFICATION:6 years or Unlimited mileage power-train warranty from in service dateComplimentary First Year Basic MaintenanceComprehensive, 167-point InspectionCARFAX Vehicle History ReportTMCARFAX 3-year Buy Back GuaranteeFree 3-month Trial Subscription to SiriusXM Satellite RadioEmergency Roadside AssistanceComplimentary Service Courtesy VehicleAvailable to purchase INFINITI EliteTM Extended Protection Program for 7 or 8 year unlimited miles!The highest standard of reconditioning. This vehicle has passed a 167 point inspection. Full interior detail with shampoo. Exterior detail with 2 stage wax and engine bay cleaning. 2 keys and floor mats. Fresh oil with new oil filter. Passed Virginia State safety inspection & Emissions test. Guaranteed to Pass Maryland state inspection and D.C inspection.We at Passport INFINITI believe in presenting our customers a no excuses product consistent with what the luxury client expects. Check out over 30 HD photos of this car ,the area's largest selection Quality Pre -owned vehicles and Certified INFINITI's at 1 location! @ www.passportINFINITI.com Due to our high volume of pre-owned inventory sales, please call ahead to confirm availability. (703) 461-1550.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 2.0t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV7EL0HM320050
Stock: P6049
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
