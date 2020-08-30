Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia

Infiniti Certified* 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0T LUXE AWD* Loaded*1 Owner Clean Carfax* Graphite Shadow on graphite interior*Sensory Package* Navigation* Back up camera* 19 Wheels*Push Start* Remote Engine start* Heated steering wheel* Heated seats* Bluetooth* Stream Audio * USB Ports*Cruise control* TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST!!*Includes $500 incentive to finance with IFS @ Standard rates*The highest standard of reconditioning.INFINITI CERTIFICATION:6 years or 75,000 mileage power-train warranty from in service dateComplimentary First Year Basic MaintenanceComprehensive, 167-point InspectionCARFAX Vehicle History ReportTMCARFAX 3-year Buy Back GuaranteeFree 3-month Trial Subscription to SiriusXM Satellite RadioEmergency Roadside AssistanceComplimentary Service Courtesy VehicleAvailable to purchase INFINITI EliteTM Extended Protection Program for 7 or 8 year unlimited miles!The highest standard of reconditioning. This vehicle has passed a 167 point inspection. Full interior detail with shampoo. Exterior detail with 2 stage wax and engine bay cleaning. 2 keys and floor mats. Fresh oil with new oil filter. Passed Virginia State safety inspection & Emissions test. Guaranteed to Pass Maryland state inspection and D.C inspection.We at Passport INFINITI believe in presenting our customers a no excuses product consistent with what the luxury client expects. Check out over 30 HD photos of this car ,the area's largest selection Quality Pre -owned vehicles and Certified INFINITI's at 1 location! @ www.passportINFINITI.com Due to our high volume of pre-owned inventory sales, please call ahead to confirm availability. (703) 461-1550.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

VIN: JN1EV7EL6JM393129

Stock: P6090

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-27-2020