UTM your way to success with Google My Business

Matt Smith, Senior Director of SEO at Edmunds

Let's talk about UTM tracking. Now, you may be asking yourself: 1) what the heck is UTM tracking, and 2) how will UTM tracking help me sell more cars? Quite simply, a UTM code is a snippet of code — just text, really — that you can add to the end of a website's URL address to track clicks.

A UTM code gives you the power to unlock the mystery of how visitors are getting to your website, and who's submitting leads. Armed with this knowledge, you can focus your efforts on the specific areas of digital marketing that will effectively convert and drive more sales.

Tracking and understanding the different ways customers get to your website allows you to measure the effectiveness of your marketing campaigns. Knowing how customers find your website makes it easier to engage with them.

