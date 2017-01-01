SEO Resources

SEO Best Practices for Auto Dealership Websites August 26th, 2020 Matt Smith, Senior Director of SEO at Edmunds, shares how dealers can make a big impact on their Google ranking with small adjustments to their website meta titles and descriptions.

Google My Business Photo Optimization for Dealerships July 7th, 2020 Matt Smith, Senior Director of SEO at Edmunds, offers a walk-through of how to add photos to Google My Business. This will help you optimize your profile and capture visitors’ attention while improving SEO and connections to your website.

How to Add Google My Business Announcements for Covid-19 June 9th, 2020 Matt Smith, Senior Director of SEO at Edmunds, offers a walk-through of how to set up "Announcements" in Google My Business to help you communicate with customers about important changes to your business during coronavirus.

UTM your way to success with Google My Business May 12th, 2020 Matt Smith, Senior Director of SEO at Edmunds breaks down what UTM codes are, how they can help you unlock the mystery of how visitors are getting to your website and who's submitting leads to help you sell more cars.

